Allergan - Still Further Downside Ahead

As a famous investor once proclaimed, price is what you pay and value is what you get. Anyone with an Internet connection can easily find the price today for Allergan (AGN) stock. What is much more difficult, however, determining the intrinsic value of the company’s shares. This involves logical, unbiased and informed judgment and reasoning. Based on Allergan's financial results from the first six months of 2017, we see no reason to alter our previous target price for Allergan shares of $117, indicating nearly 50% expected downside in the stock. In other words, we continue to believe that investors are paying $1 for approximately $0.50 worth of value in buying Allergan at the current market price.

Turning to Allergan’s Q2 2017 results, the company reported a $902 million GAAP net operating loss on revenues of $4 billion, versus a $488 million GAAP net operating loss on revenues of $3.7 billion in the prior year quarter. By backing out over $2.1 billion in GAAP expenses in the quarter (an amount equal to over 50% of net revenues), the company also generated Non-GAAP Performance Net Income Per Share of $4.02 in Q2 2017. News summaries regarding Allergan’s Q2 2017 results focused on the non-GAAP numbers as if they represented “real” earnings for the company, with headline references to “better-than-expected earnings”, “beating estimates”, “raising outlook”, etc. and either total omitting the “non-GAAP” designation or referring to earnings that as being “adjusted” or “excluding special items”:

Interestingly, Seeking Alpha’s headline was one of the most accurate, noting that “non-GAAP” EPS was up and that guidance was revised, not “raised” (Allergan’s GAAP guidance actually got worse, as they increased their expected 2017 GAAP loss from $(9.70) - $(10.20) per share to $(10.80) - $(11.20), due to higher spending for the rest of the year):

Here is the summary of the quarter provided by Allergan's CEO on the earnings conference call (see full transcript here):

[A]t the midpoint of 2017, it is clear that we are delivering on our pivotal year with a focus on operational excellence and execution. With our strong first-half performance and solid outlook for the remainder of the year, we are raising our full-year guidance for both sales and non-GAAP performance net income per share.

When the expected beat-and-raise “pop” in the stock failed to materialize (Allergan shares ended the day down 3%, closing at $243), Allergan longs appeared flummoxed:

They seem to be asking: what could possibly explain the market’s glum reaction to supposedly “strong” earnings? Perhaps the devil is in the details.

A. Non-GAAP Performance Net Income Analysis

Below is the company’s GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation from their most recent earnings press release:

(Source: Allergan Q2 2017 Earnings Release)

Although “Performance Net Income Per Share” increased by 20% for the three months ended June 30, 2017 (from $3.35 to $4.02), this was almost entirely due to share repurchases rather than underlying operational performance. Aggregate non-GAAP Performance Net Income increased just $37 million year-over-year in the second quarter, or 2.65%, and actually decreased by $17 million year-over-year in the first half of 2017, down 6/10th of one percent. While this type of performance should not cause shareholders to be doing handsprings, it should also not lead them to jump off of the nearest bridge.

However, even if one believes that the company's GAAP numbers are excessively punitive, a prudent investor should still desire some sort of sanity check with respect to the non-GAAP figures listed above. In our prior article on the company from April 2017, we offered what we believed was “A Realistic Method of Calculating Allergan’s True Economic Earnings”, which involved adding back to GAAP net income the following: (1) 1/3rd of the company’s amortization of intangible assets1; (2) all of the company’s accretion and fair-value adjustments to contingent consideration; (3) all of the company’s self-described non-recurring gains and losses; and (4) all of the company’s expenses for legal settlements. But, wait, there’s more—to be excessively conservative, we are even willing to add back all acquisition and licensing charges, no questions asked. Below are our non-GAAP net income numbers for Allergan for the past 3 and 6 months, in each case compared to the respective 2016 figures (note that we have applied the same tax rates that Allergan uses in its non-GAAP reconciliation):

GAAP to Non-GAAP Performance Net Income calculation 3 mos 6/30/17 3 mos 6/30/16 YOY CHANGE 6 mos 6/30/17 6 mos 6/30/16 YOY CHANGE GAAP (loss) from continuing operations attributable to shareholders -717.5 -424.4 69.1% -3,279.60 -517.3 534.0% Adjusted for: Amortization 1,172.52 1,089.28 7.6% 2,330.43 2,149.61 8.4% Acquisition and licensing charges (1) 273.2 232.2 17.7% 2,631.60 471.7 457.9% Accretion and fair-value adjustments to contingent consideration -15.5 29.6 -152.4% 15.2 63.4 -76.0% Non-recurring ((gains)) / losses 174.1 -8.6 NM 174.1 0.2 NM Legal settlements 42.5 49.7 -14.5% 41.4 59.2 -30.1% Total Amount Of Addbacks To Arrive At Adjusted PFI 1,646.82 1,392.18 18.3% 5,192.73 2,744.11 89.2% Income taxes on items above and other income tax adjustments -444.64 -232.49 91.2% -1,059.32 -611.94 73.1% TAX RATE USED TO COMPUTE ROW ABOVE 27.0% 16.7% 20.4% 22.3% Non-GAAP Performance Net Income attributable to shareholders 484.68 735.28 -34.1% 853.81 1,614.87 -47.1% Diluted (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to shareholders- GAAP -2.14 -1.07 100.0% -9.78 -1.31 646.6% Non-GAAP Performance Net Income Per Share attributable to shareholders 1.36 1.76 -22.9% 2.39 3.87 -38.2% Basic weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 335.2 395.6 -15.3% 335.2 395.2 -15.2% Effect of dilutive securities: Dilutive shares 21.5 21.8 -1.4% 21.8 22.3 -2.2% Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 356.7 417.4 -14.5% 357 417.5 -14.5%

(Source: Allergan SEC filings; Seven Corners calculations)

Using our non-GAAP methodology, we find that aggregate non-GAAP net income declined 34% in the second quarter and 47% in the first half of 2017, respectively, versus the 2016 numbers. Even after factoring in the massive $15 billion share repurchase that Allergan executed over the past year, non-GAAP net income per share has still declined 23% in the second quarter and 38% in the first half of 2017, respectively, versus 2016. We believe that these figures evidence that Allergan’s underlying business is currently experiencing significant operational stress, which may be obscured by the non-GAAP Performance Net Income numbers. Finally, we note that at the current share price, Allergan trades at a massive 47X our annualized first half 2017 net income per share of $4.78 ($2.39 X 2), a multiple usually reserved for companies experiencing significant earnings growth, not contraction or stasis.

B. Operating Cash Flow Analysis

Perhaps Allergan’s cash flow figures tell a different story, though. Allergan has stated that it expects non-GAAP adjusted cash flow from continuing operations of $1.5 to $2 billion per quarter, or $6 to $8 billion annually. On the surface, the company’s enterprise value of approximately $100 billion seems reasonable in relation to this level of annual cash flow. But is the $6 to $8 billion number realistic? If it is, then logically one would expect Allergan’s GAAP cash flows to converge over time towards the non-GAAP figures, as the “noise” from the Actavis-Allergan merger burns off over time. Analyst Jami Rubin of Goldman Sachs asked about this point on the Q3 2016 earnings call:

Jami Rubin - Goldman Sachs & Co.: [A] question on GAAP versus non-GAAP cash flow from operations, there's still a very wide gap between the two, with the fourth quarter reporting negative cash flow from operations versus $1.5 billion in adjusted cash flow from operations, and I see your guidance this year is for negative cash flow on a GAAP basis. Obviously, the company is very busy with deals et cetera, et cetera. When are we going to start to see GAAP and non-GAAP from a cash flow perspective start to narrow? Thanks very much. Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc: On cash flow, Jami, this quarter there are a couple of things that drove that. One was the taxes paid on the gain on sale of Teva, which was roughly $700 million. That obviously won't be recurring. There may be further adjustments as we true up taxes, but I think that's probably the last large payment. And then secondly, there were restructuring charges, including additional compensation for Foresight, Vitae, and Tobira. And so obviously to the extent that we don't do any other acquisitions that impact cash flow related to this, then that will also go away. So I think you would get GAAP to non-GAAP closer, but there are always additional adjustments to that number. [emphases added]

(Source: Allergan Q3 2016 Earnings Call)

However, the company’s GAAP and non-GAAP numbers do not appear to be getting appreciably closer once working capital and extraordinary tax payments are adjusted out. Below we present Allergan’s statement of operating cash flows for (1) the six months ended 6/30/16, (2) the six months ended 12/31/16, (3) the twelve months ended 12/31/16, (4) the six months ended 6/30/17, and (5) the twelve months ended 6/30/17, respectively:

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ in Millions 6 MOS 6/30/16 6 MOS 12/31/16 12 MOS 12/31/16 6 MOS 6/30/17 TTM 6/30/17 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income / (loss) -243.5 15,223.0 14,979.5 -3,288.1 11,934.9 Reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 76.9 78.9 155.8 81.2 160.1 Amortization 3,227.6 3,247.6 6,475.2 3,493.9 6,741.5 Provision for inventory reserve 116.9 64.5 181.4 48.7 113.2 Share-based compensation 188.8 145.7 334.5 148.5 294.2 Deferred income tax benefit -327.1 -1,116.8 -1,443.9 -1,478.8 -2,595.6 Pre-tax gain on sale of businesses to Teva 0.0 -24,511.1 -24,511.1 0.0 -24,511.1 Non-cash tax effect of gain on sale of businesses to Teva 0.0 5,285.2 5,285.2 1,978.0 7,263.2 In-process research and development impairments 274.9 469.0 743.9 1,043.3 1,512.3 Goodwill impairment 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Loss / ((gain)) on asset sales and impairments, net -19.3 24.3 5.0 21.4 45.7 Amortization of inventory step-up 42.4 0.0 42.4 87.8 87.8 Amortization of deferred financing costs 21.0 30.0 51.0 13.2 43.2 Accretion and contingent consideration 60.8 -127.6 -66.8 15.2 -112.4 Excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation 0.0 -20.4 -20.4 0.0 -20.4 Non-cash impact of debt extinguishment 0.0 0.0 -8.2 -8.2 Impact of assets held for sale 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Other, net -26.4 -33.5 -59.9 -22.6 -56.1 Changes in assets and liabilities (net of effects of acquisitions): Decrease / (increase) in accounts receivable, net -501.2 310.2 -191.0 -139.0 171.2 Decrease / (increase) in inventories -183.2 -85.2 -268.4 -95.1 -180.3 Decrease / (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 245.4 -215.5 29.9 10.5 -205.0 Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 424.0 -110.5 313.5 -207.5 -318.0 Increase / (decrease) in income and other taxes payable -477.6 151.0 -326.6 673.7 824.7 Increase / (decrease) in other assets and liabilities -267.5 -16.4 -283.9 -23.5 -39.9 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,632.9 -1,207.6 1,425.3 2,352.6 1,145.0 Net cash provided by Ops (ex-WC Changes): 3,393.0 -1,241.2 2,151.8 2,133.5 892.3 Net cash provided by Ops (ex-WC Changes + TEVA Tax): 3,393.0 1,330.5 4,723.5 2,133.5 3,464.0

(Source: Allergan SEC filings; Seven Corners calculations)

On the surface, operating cash flows seem to be improving dramatically, with $2.35 billion for the first 6 months of 2017 (the 5th column) versus of $1.43 billion for all of 2016 (the 4th column), a $928 million (or 65%) increase. In the penultimate row of the table, though, we show Allergan’s operating cash flows excluding changes in working capital, which generally are not indicative of the underlying state of the business. These numbers present a more negative picture of Allergan’s business, with cash from underlying operations (ex-working capital) falling 37% in the first half of 2017 versus the prior year (from $3.39 billion to $2.13 billion). Furthermore, if one adds back to 2016 cash flows (ex-working capital changes) the extraordinary $2.57 billion tax payment that Allergan made in the 2nd half of 2016 with respect to the Teva generic divestiture (the last row of the table), we find that Allergan’s $3.46 billion in cash flow for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2017 is 27% below the $4.72 billion figure for all of 2016.

In addition, 1st half 2017 underlying cash flows of $2.13 billion have only come it at $1.07 billion per quarter, far below the $1.5 to $2 billion cash flow run rate per quarter that the company claims is its “normalized” level (and, let us not forget, this number is before any capital expenditures, so a free cash flow figure for Allergan would be far below any claimed “normalized” cash from operations number). On a trailing twelve-month basis, Allergan has only produced $866 million of adjusted cash flow per quarter ($3.464 divided by 4), again vastly below the normalized $1.5 to $2 billion quarterly run rate. Something seems amiss here. If Allergan’s business is so vibrant, as the headlines suggest, why have underlying adjusted cash flows on a trailing 6- and 12-month basis come in so far below the normalized run rate?

D. Organic Growth--or Stagnation?

On the Q2 2017 earnings call, Allergan executives used the word “growth” no less than 29 times in their prepared remarks, referencing “revenue growth”, “durable growth”, “long-term growth drivers”, “growth areas”, “future growth”, “growth trajectory” and “growth catalysts”. Clearly they are trying to drive home a message—the gospel of growth. But is it actually true?

Below is a table showing organic revenues during Q2 2017 (to construct the table we used the information for revenue by product included in the company’s Q2 2017 earnings release and removed revenues related to CoolSculpting, Alloderm, Vraylar and Namzaric, which Allergan deemed “new products” in its earnings release, but we have left in Viberzi in an effort to be conservative2:

(Source: Allergan SEC filings; Seven Corners calculations)

Organic revenue growth was just 1% in Q2 of 2017, even including all revenues in the “Other” category and all Botox revenues as organic (we hvae not found enough information to enable us to determine organic versus non-organic growth within these two categories).

Below is a table showing organic revenues during the first six months of 2017 (constructed in a similar manner to the table immediately above):

(Source: Allergan SEC filings; Seven Corners calculations)

Organic revenue growth was just 0.9% in the first half of 2017, even including all revenues in the “Other” category and all Botox revenues as organic (again, we lack the information necessary to determine organic versus non-organic growth with respect to these two categories).

The “growth” part of Allergan’s “growth Pharma” business model seems to be missing recently—at least with respect to organic growth.



Conclusion

Although financial news headlines may suggest that Allergan is experiencing healthy growth in both revenues and income, a closer look at the actual numbers reveals a different story. Even if one uses the company's non-GAAP calculations, aggregate “Performance Net Income” actually declined slightly in the first half of 2017 versus 2016 and was up just under 3% in Q2 year-over-year. Using our alternative non-GAAP net income methodology, we find that this metric has declined precipitously in both the second quarter and first half of 2017 (down 34% and 47%, respectively), in each case compared with 2016. In addition, cash flow from operations (adjusted to back out working capital changes and the extraordinary 2016 Teva divestiture tax payment) shows a similar decline, down 37% in the first half of 2017 versus the prior year and down 27% on a trailing twelve-month basis versus calendar 2016. Finally, organic revenue growth seems to have come almost entirely to a halt in the first half of 2017, with the vast majority of Allergan’s “growth” coming from acquisitions, rather than its existing product portfolio.

The inescapable conclusion from our analysis is that Allergan’s underlying business has either stagnated (in terms of organic revenue growth) or declined markedly (in terms of income and cash flows) in the 1st half of 2017 versus the same period in 2016. The financial statements tell this story quite clearly. Paradoxically, though, Allergan trades at an extremely high multiple of our conservatively calculated non-GAAP net income per share—approximately 47X the 1st half 2017 adjusted EPS run rate. The Intelligent Investor opens with the following quote from Horace: “Many shall be restored that now are fallen and many shall fall that now are in honor”. While Allergan may now be in honor among investors, in actuality we believe it many have already fallen. Investors just don’t seem to realize it yet. We therefore reiterate our previously issued $117 target price for Allergan shares, with expected downside of nearly 50% from the current market price.

((1)) Although Allergan adds back 100% of GAAP amortization of intangibles when calculating its non-GAAP figures, the company implicitly admits in its SEC filings that amortization of intangibles represents a “real” cost. On page 19 of its Q2 2017 10-Q filing, for example, the company states that the amount assigned to these intangibles represents “an estimate of the fair value of [the] asset based on market participant expectations of the cash flows [the] asset would generate over its remaining useful life”. In addition, the assumptions used to arrive at the estimated fair value include “the estimated net cash flows for each year for each asset or product (including net revenues, cost of sales, R&D costs, selling and marketing costs, other allocated costs, and working capital/contributory asset charges), the appropriate discount rate to select in order to measure the risk inherent in each future cash flow stream, the assessment of each asset’s life cycle, the potential regulatory and commercial success risks, competitive trends impacting the asset and each cash flow stream.” In other words, the company’s drug assets depreciate over time just as surely as an oil well depletes; therefore, Allergan must spend money (i.e., incur expenses) roughly in line with this depreciation in order to offset the inevitable decline in cash flows represented by the amortization charges. Nevertheless, in an effort to give the company the benefit of the doubt, we have added back 1/3rd of the amortization charges in our non-GAAP EPS calculations.

((2)) In its earnings release, Allergan states that “Total net revenues were $4.0 billion, a 9 percent increase from the prior year quarter, driven by BOTOX®, JUVEDERM Collection®, the addition of ALLODERM® and CoolSculpting® and new products, including VRAYLARTM, NAMZARIC® and VIBERZI®”.