AT&T: That Just Killed Our Call

Although the deal could be delayed, it could support our second thesis that AT&T is about to have a 'garage sale' to raise funds.

You know there is always something. Just as we at Quad 7 Capital are out with the opinion that the merger between AT&T (T) and Time Warner (TWX) appears to be a done deal, with talks moving to the advanced stages with U.S. government regulators, a wrench gets thrown into the gears as antitrust officials in Brazil have reiterated concerns over the merger. Great.

Let us remind you that we felt this was a done deal thanks to several moves made by management at AT&T. As we have discussed these at length prior we will only briefly revisit these items. The real first sign was the shaking up management, moving a number of key executives around and creating new segments to usher in the content and team from Time Warner. Second, was this year's largest corporate bond sale, which is being done to help pay for the deal. The key indicator from the first piece of news was the appointment of John Stankey to take on the lead of the Time Warner integration team, and in this role, he is working with Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes to plan for a transition of Mr. Bewkes to assume lead of AT&T's new media company post-merger. As for the new debt being taken on the merger is costing in the ballpark of $85 billion, so AT&T is raising about $22.5 billion through a seven-tier bond offering. This is a serious amount of cash being raised for an already debt laden company. As we have said before, you simply do not do these types of things there was doubt over the merger coming.

In a recent Wall Street Journal article we learned the talks between the U.S. government and the companies are now in the advanced stages. What is holding back finalization is the fact that there still isn't a confirmed antitrust chief at the Justice Department that would ultimately sign off. That should change in a few weeks when the United States Senate comes back from vacation (they are officially adjourned until after Labor Day). As with other nation's governments, regulators are examining each and every issue that could reduce competition, most notably, potential impact of content makers competing with Time Warner. That has Brazilian authorities giving us a headache today.

Let us be clear. This is not going to stop the merger. But it could delay it, as we felt confident it could close by the end of Q3. In fact we called for the deal to close in Q3 back in the spring, and reiterated it when the Wall Street Journal article was released. It may take longer now. Strike that, it's probably a blown call now.

Brazil's antitrust agency 'CADE,' the Administrative Council for Economic Defense, believes the merger poses a high risk to competition. This is not the first time Brazil has expressed concerns. Back in the spring, Brazil regulators, via Anatel, wanted changes in the terms as AT&T has an indirect controlling stake of Brazil's Sky, and so the merger could severely hamper competition. Now it seems CADE is on board with these same objections.

What does this mean? As far as Brazil is concerned, the merger terms as originally presented will be rejected unless the companies agree to changes. What kind of changes? This would include anything and everything that would weaken AT&T's position post-merger to allow for more 'fair' competition. This means we are likely to see asset sales (which is fine by us as we need to raise cash to pay down the debt). Now CADE has until Nov. 22 to issue a final ruling, though that deadline can be extended by 90 days under Brazilian law. This all but assures a delay in the deal going through. And it is not the only issue as CADE only reviews competition issues. Brazilian law prohibits pay TV providers from owning content, and of course, AT&T has that stake in Sky. This will have to be a separate review, and could lead to even further delays.

The news does not change the thesis, but it definitely is a headache. In responses to the news, AT&T stated:

"AT&T and Time Warner will work with CADE to clarify any issues they may have to promptly reach a final resolution on the matter."

Should AT&T sell off Sky, it could be worth $5 billion if the company decided to divest the property entirely according to Bloomberg. That would be a nice step toward putting an additional dent in the massive $144 billion debt AT&T had at the end of Q2. As we would like to see the merger happen, we welcome the potential sale, because it helps close the deal, and cuts into the debt burden. It also fits our thesis that we are on the verge of a major wave of asset sales to stop potential debt disasters.

What do you think? Will the deal go through? Are you a buyer? What do you make of the debt?

