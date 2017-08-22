China Information Security Technology (CNIT) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Information Security Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CNIT)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 21, 2017

Albert Pu

Thank you Rick, good morning everyone and thank you so much for coming on to this conference call for our six month earnings report. I would like to start with the obvious. After several years of our transition during which CNIT reported declining revenues and significant losses. The company has made good projection to become profitable. As our press release this morning's stated for the first six month of 2017 ended June 30, CNIT had net income of approximately $35,000 or $0 per share compared to a net loss of about $7.1 million or negative $0.18 per share for the first half of 2016.

Our revenue for the first half of this year was about $5.7 million, a 94% increase from revenue of $3 million in the first half of last year. Excluding non-cash items mainly in the categories of depreciation of fixed asset, amortization of intangible assets, stock based compensation, provision for obsolete inventories and provision for debt reserve on accounts receivable, the company had adjusted net income for the first six months of 2017 approximately $1.9 million or $0.05 per share. Compared to an adjusted net loss of approximately $2.9 million or negative $0.07 per share for the same period a year ago.

So, how do you achieve this turn around? First we increased our sales of our cloud based advertising display terminals to $3.7 million in the first half of this year. And there was no sales of cloud based advertising display terminal in the first half of 2016. The company's transition to profitability in the first six month of 2017 was mainly the result of our continuing transition from a traditional information technology provider for the government sector over to a cloud based technology solution provider to further private enterprises. Overall that prevents considerably higher gross margins, and since about 94% of revenue in the first half of 2017 came from our cloud based business as opposed to just 80% for the first half of last year.

Our overall gross margin for the first six months this year increased to 42% up from only 32% for the same period of 2016. Another reason we were able to achieve profitability in the first half of 2017 is that we reduced overall selling, general and administrative expenses by about $3.7 million compared to the first half of 2016.

The decrease in SG&A was mainly attributed to a reduction in administrative expense of $2.2 million as a result of a decrease in employees from IT business. And also from a decrease in bad debt provision and depreciations. Also there was no goodwill impairment in the first six months of 2017 compared to $1.6 million goodwill and intangible asset impairment recorded in the first half of 2016.

So what's in store for CNIT in the second half of this year? We feel comfortable for driving that one, our revenue will significantly improve upon those in the first half of this year and number two many of our revenue derived from our two cloud base services, INFAMAT which is a cloud based advertisement distribution system. And WINTICORP a cloud based internet of thing elevator safety and monitoring system will begin. And three, our overall growth margin will increase. For the entire year therefore we're confident that we will either achieve or exceed our projection of the revenue of $17 million to $19 million and our adjusted net income of $3.2 million to $3.6 million.

In 2018 we believe our revenue will range from $30 million to $33 million with our adjusted net income of $9 million to $11 million. And in 2019 CNIT revenue could possibly be between $55 million and $60 million with adjusted net income of $20 million to $23 million. Revenue in 2019 is expected to be divided evenly between sales of our advertising display terminal, equipments and sales of our cloud based services, and that which traditional yields, superior profit margin than do sales of equipment.

