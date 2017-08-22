STORE Capital: Is This 4.6% Yielding REIT Still Worth Buying?

The net-lease REIT has very strong portfolio and dividend coverage stats, which I discuss in this article.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) is in a strong financial position to grow its dividend payout. Further, the stock sale to a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway in the second quarter instantly caused the REIT to gain credibility as a quality income vehicle. STORE Capital has consistently had top-notch portfolio and dividend coverage stats, and I continue to see STORE Capital has a promising bet on long term dividend growth.

STORE Capital’s shares surged in the second quarter after the real estate investment trust sold shares to a subsidiary of Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle, Berkshire Hathaway. The sale immediately created higher visibility for STORE Capital, and put the REIT at the top of income investors’ shopping lists. Though shares have surged lately from $20 to $25, I think STORE Capital remains a buy, primarily because of the REIT’s excellent dividend coverage stats.

Net-Lease REIT With Near Perfect Occupancy Rate

STORE Capital’s real estate portfolio is highly diversified. At the end of the June quarter, the STORE Capital portfolio consisted of 1,770 properties in 48 states. The REIT’s occupancy rate sat at 99.5 percent, reflecting a slight decline compared to last year, but this is still pretty good.

Here is a snapshot of STORE Capital’s relevant portfolio stats.

Low AFFO Payout Ratio

The biggest takeaway from taking a closer look at STORE Capital’s dividend coverage stats is that the company has significant headroom to grow its dividend payout. While the REIT may decide to spend more money on acquisitions, investors can sleep very well knowing that STORE Capital’s dividend is not at risk at all.

STORE Capital overearned its dividend with FFO and AFFO in each of the last eight quarters, and with significant margins, too. The REIT pulled in an average of $0.39/share in funds from operations and $0.41/share in adjusted funds from operations each quarter in the last two years which compares favorably to an average dividend rate of $0.28/share.

Take a look at STORE Capital’s significant excess dividend coverage.

STORE Capital’s AFFO payout ratio averaged 68 percent in the last eight quarters, which is very low for a real estate investment trust. The implication, of course, is that the REIT has significant room to grow its quarterly cash dividend.

Valuation And Guidance

STORE Capital guided for 2017 adjusted funds from operations to clock in somewhere between $1.69-$1.71/share. Based on STORE Capital’s current share price of $25.09, income investors effectively pay 14.8x 2017e AFFO for a piece of the net-lease REIT’s business.

Your Takeaway

Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) investment in STORE Capital was a game changer for the REIT. STORE Capital now has a value-minded shareholder supporting its long term business strategy. STORE Capital’s portfolio and dividend coverage stats are excellent. The REIT has a low AFFO payout ratio which translates into a high margin of dividend safety for income investors. What’s more, STORE Capital wouldn’t have any problems raising its dividend payout TODAY. The valuation is sensible, and the entry dividend yield of 4.62 percent is appealing. Buy for income and long term capital appreciation.

