BHP Billiton Takes A Step In The Right Direction

BHP Billiton (BHP) has turned around. The world's largest listed miner by market cap has struggled with declining revenues, large losses, and weak cash flows, but it has come back strongly, which was evident from its latest annual results. The company also made a large increase in dividends, which, I thought, was justified. The Melbourne, Australia-based mining giant's future outlook is looking even better, particularly as it plans to dispose of its US shale business.

In the FY2016 (12 months ending June 2016), BHP Billiton reported a 30.7% drop in revenues to $30.91 billion, thanks in large part to the weakness in commodity prices. The company also swung from an operating profit of $8.67 billion a year earlier to a loss of $6.23 billion. It also generated $10.63 billion of cash flows in that period, depicting a large drop of 44.9% from FY2015.

But in FY2017 (12 months ending June 2017), BHP Billiton benefited from the significant improvement in commodity prices. The company's realized price for oil, natural gas (US), copper and iron ore increased by 23%, 33%, 19% and 32% respectively from last year. The realized price for hard coking coal more than doubled while the price of weak coking coal and thermal coal rose 73% and 63% respectively. The company reduced its production volumes for all commodities as it cut back on spending levels, with the exception of iron ore and energy coal whose production climbed 4% and 7% respectively. With higher prices and uptake in iron ore volumes, BHP Billiton's total revenues increased 23.9% to $38.29 billion in FY2017.

BHP Billiton's cash flows also surged 58.2% to $16.8 billion. At the same time, the company's capital expenditure fell 38.8% to $4.25 billion. With higher cash inflows and lower cash outflows as CapEx, BHP Billiton's free cash flows rose by more than 3.4-times to $12.55 billion, which translated into strong free cash flow yield of 12.3%.

The free cash flows were also enough to cover dividends expenditure of $2.92 billion. Consequently, BHP Billiton has ended the year with extraordinary levels of excess cash flows of $9.63 billion, after accounting for CapEx and dividends. This put BHP Billiton in a great position to return cash to shareholders by hiking dividends or raising buybacks. Not surprisingly, the company also announced a final dividend of $0.43 per share, which was nearly three times as large as the dividend of $0.14 per share announced in the same period last year and translated into a payout of $0.83 per share for the full fiscal year.

The company also swung to an operating profit of $11.75 billion. After excluding the impact of one-off items, the company's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) surged from $3.47 billion last year to $12.39 billion while its adjusted net profit rose from $1.22 billion to $6.73 billion. BHP Billiton posted higher earnings in all segments. The loss-making petroleum and coal segments became profitable. Adjusted EBIT at the copper and iron ore segments almost doubled from a year earlier.

The big news, however, was that BHP Billiton has revealed that it is "actively pursuing options to exit" the US shale business. The company has classified its US shale assets as "non-core" and is now looking for buyers. Around two months ago, Jac Nasser, the company's chairman, admitted that they made a mistake by expanding into shale oil and gas production through an investment of $20 billion around six years ago at the peak of the fracking boom. Nasser's comments came following months of campaigning from New York based hedge fund Elliott Management Corp., which owns 5% of the miner's London shares and has been pushing for an independent review of BHP Billiton's petroleum business.

BHP Billiton's decision to sell its onshore US shale business should have a positive impact on the company's profit margins. That's because this is a high-cost area where BHP Billiton continues to lose money, despite receiving support from higher energy prices. BHP Billiton has reported an adjusted loss (EBIT) of a total of $777 million at its four key operating regions in the US (Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, Haynesville, and Fayetteville) in FY2017, with a majority of the losses occurring at Eagle Ford. In the prior year, the adjusted losses were $1.76 billion.

The US onshore operations have dragged the performance of the entire petroleum business. If it weren't for the US onshore, BHP Billiton's petroleum segment would have reported an adjusted profit last year and its adjusted earnings in this year would have been much higher. Moreover, without US onshore, the petroleum segment's EBIT margin, which was 8.2% in FY2017, would have been in the double-digits, just like its margin in all other segments.

The disposal of US onshore assets may also have a positive impact on the company's free cash flows. Note that BHP Billiton said that it earned positive free cash flows from all operating assets, including US shale. But I believe the company likely got lower free cash flow yield from US shale than other assets, such as iron ore (BHP Billiton is one of the world's lowest cost iron ore miners).

Also, the US onshore business has been eating a substantial chunk of capital budget. In fact, BHP Billiton's Eagle Ford properties have been getting more capital expenditure than any other petroleum asset. In addition to this, increased investment in US onshore business is also one of the key reasons behind the company's decision to grow capital and exploration expenditure by 32.7% from $5.2 billion in FY2017 to $6.9 billion in FY2018.

The sale of US onshore business, therefore, will likely free up substantial capital and may have a positive impact on the company's free cash flows yield.

