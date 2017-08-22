Cloudera: Unpacking One Of 2017's Most Exciting IPOs

Despite being one of the most anticipated tech IPOs of 2017 and the second-largest unicorn next to Snap (NYSE: SNAP) to go public this year, Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) has fallen by the wayside and is largely misunderstood by investors. After jumping 21% to $18 in its first day of trading and rising steadily to hit $23, Cloudera has trended downward and hasn't been able to catch a bid since.

Interestingly, in the past few trading sessions where the Nasdaq has sold off sharply, Cloudera shares found a support level at $17, seemingly indicating that the stock may have bottomed in the short term.

This article will examine the strength of Cloudera's business in the context of its impact on enterprise IT as well as examine the key topics and debates (both the bull and bear perspectives) surrounding the stock. Ultimately, I believe the stock is worth at least $21 (6.5x forward revenues; in-line with software peers in its growth bucket) - and longer term, with its solid footing in the big data software space, the company's trajectory potential is unprecedented.

Intro to Cloudera and Hadoop

Cloudera is the leading vendor of enterprise Hadoop, a distributed software architecture for processing big datasets. Hadoop is an open-source project (meaning anyone can download and contribute to the source code at anytime, for free). But Cloudera essentially offers a vastly "upgraded" enterprise-ready version of the product.

Hadoop is a vital component in the big data landscape, which IDC estimates will grow to be a $203 billion market by 2020 (it's currently somewhere around $140 billion). You've probably heard that data is being created at exponentially higher rates in modern times due to the proliferation of mobile devices and our constant usage of digital services.

This volume increase is one component of the big data problem, and it's widely known. The other component that isn't as well known is that the types of data being created are changing, too.

Businesses used to only have customer data that fit into neat rows and columns - for example, McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) would know that John Appleseed went to its San Francisco, CA location at noon on Monday, August 21 and ordered a Big Mac and fries. Each of those data pieces: customer name, location and time of visit, type and dollar amount of purchase - could all fit neatly into the rows of a relational database system, an architecture dominated by Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and the undisputed industry standard in traditional database storage.

Nowadays, however, we have Snapchat (NYSE: SNAP). And Twitter (NYSE: TWTR). And many other multimedia services besides. Ten-second videos of users putting hamburger filters on their faces is valuable data for companies to have - but it's hard, in fact impossible, to store this type of media in a relational database.

Other kinds of databases (key-value, document-based) have sprung up to take care of the storage component of these new types of media, and that's not the focus of this article. Hadoop, however, is - and it's the software architecture that allows for the processing of these types of data. It's a powerful engine that links together several servers to process these chunks of data in parallel, allowing enterprises to analyze massive terabytes of data regardless of file format.

Hadoop has emerged as the solution for handling big datasets, and Cloudera has emerged as the company for deploying enterprise Hadoop. It's the oldest and largest of the three companies that develop enterprise Hadoop (Hortonworks (NYSE: HDP) and MapR are the others), trusted by hundreds of Fortune 500 companies as well as public sector entities.

Is Open Source a Viable Business?

One of the key debates surrounding Cloudera is the question of whether open source provides a sustainable business model. After all, the underlying program is free.

Hadoop, however, is not ready to use out-of-the-box. A database - especially a Hadoop-powered database built to handle big data - is not a simple product. Large enterprises have complex needs around data governance, security, access, and user provisioning. The Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub (Cloudera EDH) addresses this need, taking the open-source core of Hadoop and wrapping it in a layer of proprietary software that makes its use more appropriate for enterprise.

Below is a sample of Cloudera's client base taken from its website, each of them large enterprises with complex data requirements:

Figure 1. Cloudera customers Investors need not look any further than Red Hat (NYSE: RHT) for an example of another software company that has succeeded in distributing enterprise-grade versions of open source software. Red Hat, founded in 1993, is the largest enterprise vendor of the open-source Linux operating system. Like Cloudera, Red Hat builds on the open-source core of Linux and adds enterprise-ready features and security. It now has $2.5 billion in revenues growing at ~20%, is profitable, and is valued at $18 billion.

Red Hat went public in 2002 at a valuation of approximately $3 billion and has since grown 6x in value. Cloudera, with its crown in the enterprise Hadoop market, is well positioned to replicate Red Hat's success. See Red Hat's historical charts below:

What Sets Cloudera Apart From the Competition?

Cloudera is not alone in the hot Hadoop market. As previously mentioned, it is the largest of three enterprise Hadoop vendors. The other two are Hortonworks, with a market cap of approximately $1 billion, and MapR, with an estimated private valuation of approximately $1 billion.

MapR was founded a year after Cloudera in 2009, and like Cloudera, it distributes a proprietary enterprise-ready version of Hadoop. It has the reputation for providing the fastest processing Hadoop infrastructure. However, its feature set is less robust than Cloudera. Of the three players, MapR has the fewest installs.

Hortonworks, the youngest of the three, operates under a different business model relative to Cloudera and MapR. It doesn't have any proprietary software additions (Cloudera offers an IT management tool and SQL query solutions, among others), but offers its Hadoop distribution for free. It instead generates revenue from "support subscriptions," essentially upgrades, security patches, and consultation/implementation of its Hadoop product.

At the moment, Hortonworks is considered a lesser version of Cloudera due to its newer entry to the market (it was founded in 2011, three years after Cloudera and two after MapR). However, the free element of its product makes it a threat to Cloudera in the price-sensitive middle market and SMB segments. In the future, if Hortonworks' reputation for product quality improves, it could become a major contender to Cloudera.

While each of the three vendors has a crowning jewel - one is fast, the other is quasi-free - Cloudera has the undisputed reputation for quality. This premium branding has given it the lion's share of business in the Fortune 500 arena as well as in the public sphere. And while future innovation roadmaps between the three providers are difficult to predict at any point in time, Cloudera currently has the most goodwill built into its brand, solidifying its position as the top enterprise Hadoop vendor.

Growth and Profitability

Diving next into Cloudera's financials, the company is a typical software growth story: massive top-line growth, equally massive losses. See annual financials below:

Figure 2. Cloudera financials Cloudera's growth through 2017 is best-in-class in the software industry, especially for a company at its scale. Gross margins also have substantially improved, as the company pivots more toward subscription software revenues and services implementations (consultation fees that bare barely profitable) make up a lesser portion of revenues.

Operating losses, obviously, are steep and will be closely watched by analysts. Loss margins in the 25-30% range are normal for SaaS startups and usually ignored by investors, but Cloudera's losses in the 70s garner much attention (and is probably partially to blame for its discounted valuation relative to peers). Note, however, that due to Cloudera's upfront SaaS billings, its operating cash flow (and thus cash burn) are actually lower than its GAAP operating loss. OCF loss in 2017 was "only" $117 million, less than operating losses of $187 million.

With liquidity of ~ $220 million post IPO, Cloudera still has two years left of burn on its balance sheet, and that's if it keeps burning at this rate.

Expected FY18 revenue of $347.5 million is based on the midpoint of management's guidance given in 1Q18, which called for revenue of $345 - $350 million, implying y/y growth of 33% at the midpoint. Note, however, that this guidance might be a touch conservative, as Cloudera grew 41% in the most recent quarter.

Valuation Relative to Peers

Figure 3. Cloudera trading comps Relative to its fellow 2017 software IPOs, Cloudera trades at a deep discount to the average, despite its strong growth.

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), for example, trades at an astronomical 7.55x EV/forward revenue multiple while posting only 7% in growth. With Cloudera's top line growing at 40%-plus, the valuation disconnect shouldn't last long.

Interestingly, Cloudera's primary business comp, Hortonworks, has been on a tear this year. After being sold off heavily by the market in 2015 and 2016, Hortonworks has shot up nearly 2x in 2017. See chart below:

Hortonworks grew 42% in its most recent quarter, only a hair more than Cloudera, and at much smaller scale (it posted $184 million in revenues in its last fiscal year, about 30% less than Cloudera).

Cloudera's stock, on the other hand, has languished in 2017. Given the dynamics in the Hadoop industry and Cloudera's favored position within it, the delta in performance between the two stocks is likely to close.

Conclusion

High growth stories in technology, especially in the cloud SaaS industry, typically don't stay cheap long. Bears typically descend and focus on one negative aspect of a company (in Cloudera's case, perhaps its operating losses or open source), but selling pressures eventually subside as the company posts beat-and-raise quarters.

Given that Cloudera dropped 14% post Q1 earnings, expectations are already muted for the company, providing a perfect setup for when Cloudera announces Q2 earnings in early September.

Rare are the companies that have leading positions in critical areas in software infrastructure, and these are typically the companies that grow to become synonymous with the technology they provide. Cloudera already benefits from having the strongest association with enterprise Hadoop, the same way Red Hat is synonymous with enterprise Linux. Though losses are wide now, Cloudera is investing smartly into sales and marketing to win large, multi-year SaaS contracts that generate huge gross margins years into the future. This early setup for growth positions Cloudera well to grow steadily into the Hadoop market and become a behemoth in the same vein as Red Hat.