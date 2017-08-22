XXL - The Norwegian Sporting Goods Store With Ambitions To Take Over Europe

Author's note: This stock is traded in higher volumes and is more liquid at the Oslo stock exchange (Norway) under the ticker XXL:NO.

XXL (OTC:XXLLY) is a Norwegian company that operates a series of sporting goods stores in the Northern Europe. The company started its operations in the year 2000 in the capital city of Norway and has since expanded its concept into the neighboring countries: Finland, Sweden and Denmark. It is currently in the process of opening a pilot store in Austria and is planning to use this as a base of operations for further expansions into Switzerland and Germany.

The recipe for XXL's success in the Nordics is simple: the company strives to be a low-cost retailer by opening huge stores that are supplied by two automated centralized warehouses (one for Norway and one for the rest). Even the name of the company reflects the strategy to source products in bulk and sell them in large stores. The concept is clearly inspired by furniture store IKEA and the store layout is even built using the same maze-like structure that forces the customer to be exposed to all of the product that the company has to offer. The XXL stores (which are either destination stores or found in central areas) offer a wider range of products compared to the local competitors and often at a lower price. The look and feel of the stores is, in my opinion, ahead of the competition (Intersport, Topsport, Stadium, etc.) and the stores are generously staffed with friendly and knowledgeable employees.

This is what a typical XXL store looks like (XXL Annual Report 2015)

XXL currently operates 69 stores in total; 31 in Norway, 25 in Sweden and 13 in Finland. Sales in Denmark is currently only done via the website xxl.dk, but there are plans to open physical stores in the future. Two new stores will open their doors in Vienna, Austria during the third quarter of 2017, which marks the initial step for the company's expansion into Central Europe. The Central Europe expansion is built around a scalable infrastructure, utilizing the lessons learned from the previous expansion in the Nordic countries. The company has stated that it intends to open 8 to 12 new stores on an annual basis (which is in line with the historical average).

Financials

XXL has been able to rapidly grow its top line both by expanding into new markets and by increasing customer spending in existing stores. The operating income margin has historically been between 9 and 12 percent, which means that increased sales means increased earnings, assuming that they are able to defend their margins. The margin is currently lower than usual (Q2 EBIT margin was 7.5 %) due to costs related to the central Europe expansion and headwinds in Sweden, but the company should be able to realize scale benefits as the number of stores in each region grows, which in turn could bring the EBIT margin up to historical levels (or better).

I took the time to collect comparable store sales (same-store sales or like-for-like as XXL reports it) from the quarterly presentations into the figure below. The comps have been impressive, with an average same store sales growth of 2.5% per quarter (there's a clear seasonal decline in the third and fourth quarter). The disappointing negative growth in Q1 and Q2 of this year is not due to customers losing interest in shopping at XXL, but rather the outcome of a warm winter and a cold summer in the Nordics. The revenue is unfortunately very dependent on the weather, which the management can't do anything about, but future geographical diversification should even out the bumps a little.

E-commerce

XXL has also been able to establish itself in the e-commerce segment, which for the company is growing at a rapid rate (26% year-over-year revenue growth, now equaling 12.4% of group sales). There is currently no threat from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to destroy this brick-and-mortar business, as Amazon does not deliver to the Nordic countries directly and deliveries comes with costly shipping fees. The local pure play e-commerce competitors pose a larger threat, but XXL has been able to gain a sizeable market share and has made the online platform a central part of its operations by providing both home delivery and pick-up-at-store services. The company's strategy is to be an omni-channel provider, by offering the same deals both online and as in the physical stores.

They have also recently opened a Russian version of their website in order to sell products from the border towns on the Finnish side of the EU/Russia border. The management states that this is not in any way a core part of the operations and that the resources allocated to this project have been very limited. Nevertheless, they are happy with the Russian website so far and it has channeled Russian tourists/visitors into the physical stores. This project could lead to another source of expansion in the future.

Valuation

XXL ASA is currently trading at a forward P/E of 14.8 (Trailing P/E is 22.8) which is not bad when put into relation to the five year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9 % in sales. The earnings themselves have grown at an even more incredible 5-year CAGR of 68.9 % (last fiscal year's earnings growth was 20 %). However, one must take the forward growth rate into consideration when making this kind of comparison. The expansion in the south may provide a great source of growth and there is room for about 20 or so stores in Denmark as well. In addition to new markets, the existing store base will according to the management increase within the three well-established countries by expanding into less-populated cities by building slightly smaller stores. Scale effects will also be beneficial to the bottom line as the cost of running the two existing central warehouses will be diluted as they service a larger store base. All-in-all, XXL may very well be deeply undervalued, considering the future prospects of the company.

Another important signal to the valuation is the fact that senior officials within the organization has been buying their own stock. I collected the information for this year's insider trades into the table below. Note that this table only includes net new buys; reinvested dividends and conversions of stock options are not included in the table.

Date Role Number of shares Price (NOK) 22 May 2017 Central Warehouse Director 30045 91.27 2 June 2017 Marketing Director 55000 90.41 2 June 2017 Central Warehouse Director 18735 90.44 21 July 2017 Purchasing Director 5000 79.97 26 July 2017 Marketing Director 66800 75.50 4 August 2017 Chief of Operations (COO) 11000 75.70

Insider buying year-to-date (source: Newsweb.no (also available in English))

Short term outlook

We can anticipate slightly weaker than usual figures from the Q3 and Q4 reports due temporary setbacks observed this year. The weaker sales has lead to an inventory buildup outpacing the growth in sales, which means that the company may run more clearance sales and other discount offers to normalize inventory levels. This would increase volume of goods sold, but the margins and profits would likely be lower. The Austria expansion will also lead to higher costs during the second half of 2017, but will not be compensated by higher revenue as the stores will open the doors towards the end of the year. Management has revealed that this expansion is costlier than usual, which makes sense as it is not a bolt-on expansion into an existing infrastructure, rather the completion of a new logistical chain in Central Europe.

On top of all of these factors mentioned above, we also have the weaker seasonality of the third quarter, which may lead the uninformed investor to lose faith in the company. On the other hand, the stock price is already down about 30% year-to-date, for seemingly no valid reason at all, which raises the question of how discounted this stock can become before the selling pressure changes direction.

Risks

The major downside risk that faces the company is the unproven expansion into Central Europe. The competing sporting goods stores in Austria, Germany and Switzerland may not stand idly by (like they did in the Nordics) as XXL enters the market and starts stealing market share. The Central Europeans may also not be as accepting of the XXL concept, although who does not like to buy quality goods at a lower price?

Consumer debt levels in Europe are also reaching high levels (especially so in Sweden) and the housing market in many major cities are exhibiting bubble-like characteristics. The interest rates are in many countries negative, which has fueled consumer spending in the recent years. A rise in interest rates could lead to higher unemployment rates and will undoubtedly leave consumers with less cash in hand as the interest expenses on mortgage loans increase. This in turn would lead to lowered spending in XXL and similar sporting stores as a new set of golf clubs is less important than being able to put food on the table. However, the geographical diversification efforts of the company should mitigate some of the dependencies on local economies, which limits the downside risks a little.

Conclusion

XXL appears to be undervalued since the stock is trading at ~15 times forward earnings, while even the conservative estimates for EPS growth is exceeding that, giving the stock a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) of less than one. Future upside is found in the Central Europe expansion, adding physical stores to the Danish market, potential profits from the Russian website and finally, future expansion into already existing markets. This is counteracted by expansion related risks, an uncertain macro environment and the possibility that the competition becomes more aggressive. The largest risk in my opinion is that the Austrian venture may fail. The conservative investor may want to wait for the this venture into new markets to materialize before investing.

Footnote: The international investor may be delighted to find that all investor relations material and conference calls are available in English at: http://www.xxlasa.com.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XXLLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.