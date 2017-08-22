Novartis: Dividend Aristocrat But Pressure From Generics And Drug Trial Failures May Overwhelm

By S. Mitra, MBA

Novartis AG (NVS) is yet another dividend star in the pharma sector and has a long history of over 16 years of regular dividend payment. The stock is currently trading at its 52 weeks high of $86.90 and even at this high price point, Novartis gives an impressive dividend yield of 3.28 percent. The stock had a slow start this year but started showing momentum in the second quarter. Since then the stock has given impressive returns. With its strong fundamentals and attractive dividend yield, the stock is a must-have for a medium to long term portfolio.

The company recently reported its second quarter financial figures, which provided an interesting insight into the workings and the likely future direction for the company. Overall, the company announced better than expected figures, beating forecasts. Its adjusted earnings for the quarter stood at $1.21 per share, in line with consensus. However, it narrowly missed meeting revenue estimates by posting $12.24 billion in quarterly revenue, trailing behind the estimate of $12.26 billion. The company mainly divides its operations into three segments which are Innovative Medicines, Sandoz and Alcon. Innovative Medicines segment deals in innovative patent-protected prescription medicines, while Sandoz engages in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Alcon deals with surgical and vision care products. While the group revenue for the quarter showed 2 percent year over year decline on dollar basis, Alcon net sales reported 1 percent improvement by posting $1.5 billion. The unit also bucked the trend followed by Innovative Medicines and Sandoz which showed 1 percent and 5 percent decline in their quarterly revenue on year over year basis. While most of this decline is attributed to pricing pressure in the US, growing competition from generic medicines also took its toll on the top line of the company.

From the quarterly numbers, it is clear that Novartis needs to counter the negative impact of pricing by adding new products with high growth rate to its portfolio. Currently, Innovative Medicine segment has over 50 products in its portfolio while Sandoz has over 1,000 products dealing with a wide range of conditions. However, the company is now looking to focus on its Alcon segment. It is expected that Novartis will announce some changes to the segment under the strategic review of Alcon, announced earlier this year. The main aim behind this strategic review is to identify ways in which returns may be maximized for stakeholders. The company is rumored to be looking at several strategic alternatives including the sell-off or floating of an IPO. Depending on the terms and conditions, these alternatives may lead to substantial windfall for investors.

Novartis stock's growth is now closely linked to the performance of its new launches such as Entresto. The cardiovascular drug was approved in 2015 and is steadily gaining ground in the market. For the second quarter of the year, it reported $110 million in revenue and is estimated to hit $500 million in annual sales this year. Such accelerating growth for new products is key to better company stock performance.

As for red flags, the major concern as illustrated above by the quarterly numbers is the stagnation faced by the company. The rate of growth for sales is more or less nullified by pricing issues, which has taken metrics such as net income and EPS into the negative growth territory. The company needs to fix these issues in order to keep its dividend payments on equal keel. Novartis also needs to pay attention to growing competition from generics, which is likely to get more intense. One of its products which has been most severely affected by generics is its oncological drug Gleevec, which lost its patent exclusivity late last year. Novartis also had a couple of setbacks as a few of its drug candidates failed to get through Phase III trials. The company's coronary drug candidate RLX030 failed the efficacy test earlier this year as it could not meet the primary endpoint of reduced cardiovascular death or worsening heart failure in patients with acute heart failure. Similarly, its Fovista also failed the third of three Phase 3 trials for Age related Macular Degeneration. It had failed to perform in the initial two Phase 3 trials late last year as well. Phase 3 trial failures are especially damaging for the pharma companies as getting the drug candidates to Phase 3 involves massive capital outlay. Novartis needs to watch out for any more such debacles.

On the bright side, Novartis is establishing itself as the leader in the CAR-T space, with the unanimous FDA AdComm approval of CTL019 to treat pediatric, young adult r/r B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia or ALL. The drug is also similarly approved in the EU, and a possible PDUFA date in the US is set to be October 3 for its BLA, which should make it the first approved CAR-T therapy in the market by end-2017. Future filings would include the treatment of adults with r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and other indications, broadening the market of the drug. CAR-T space leadership could become a critical game-changer for Novartis in the next few years as this paradigm shifting therapy takes hold in the market.

Novartis stock showed over 13 percent growth this year so far and is expected to retain the momentum. Based on its recently reported quarterly numbers, it is fairly likely that the company will continue with its dividend payment pattern. However, owing to increased generic competition and price pressure, its growth rate may be compromised. Further, the stock valuation may also be negatively affected due to drug candidates failing in key trials, leading to shrunk future cash flow - possibly offset at a later stage by CAR-T revenues.. While Novartis offers an exciting dividend yield, its overall return may be less than impressive due to sluggish capital appreciation shown by its stock in the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.