Roche Will Maintain Dividends By Beating Generic Competition With New Products Launches

By S. Mitra, MBA

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is one of the top performers in the pharma sector when it comes to offering strong dividend performance. The company has a track record of delivering regular dividend as well as of steady growth rate. While the stock price is flat on trailing twelve months basis, it is likely to show strong performance as the company launched a bunch of promising new drugs earlier this year. Roche, thus offers capital appreciation combined with attractive dividend yield, making it an ideal pick for investors with a long term investment horizon.

The company recently revised its full year outlook on the strength of its new drug launches earlier this year. Roche classifies its business into two main categories which are Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. Both the units showed 5 percent growth in their revenue during the first half of the year. Now, Roche expects sales to register mid-single digit growths during the remainder of the year, while earlier estimates ranged from low to mid single digits. Overall, prospects are relatively robust for the company. One of the biggest impetus for the company came from the FDA approval expanding the label for Roche's blockbuster Rituxan Hycela as a subcutaneous injection for treating adults with specific types of blood cancer. The injection form is quicker and easier to administer than the intravenous version, shortening the administration time from 1.5 hours to only seven minutes. In the coming months, the impact of this label expansion may prove to be a solid catalyst for the stock as the company updates investors about its market performance. The company also recently received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommending approval of Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of giant cell arteritis, thus strengthening the likelihood for the drug to get European approval. It is already approved in the United States where there are an estimated 120,000 patients suffering from the condition. Further, the company is also performing well with expanding label indications for its existing drugs as well as for growing their geographical reach.

Among the potential high performers for the company is Ocrevus, a therapy designed for treating two forms of multiple sclerosis. The drug is the first of its kind for primary progressive multiple sclerosis and is also approved in Australia, which has over 23,000 patients suffering from the condition. The global estimates for the potential market size stand at about 2.3 million patients. Ocrevus is off to a strong start and is expected to be a star performer for the company. Other star performers include Tecentriq and Perjeta. Tecentriq accounted for $239 million in revenue for the first half of the year and is likely to continue its growth trajectory, despite a few roadblocks.

The risk factors for Roche include increased competition from generics and the associated price pressure. As the company's quarterly numbers showed, Roche's erstwhile star performers including Avastin and Tarceva continue to feel the pressure from generics and show decline in their revenue. Similarly, other company products such as Xeloda also continue to suffer. In the coming times, the company is expected to feel more squeeze from biosimilars. Avastin is at risk from Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) ABP 215, which is being developed in collaboration with Allergan (NYSE:AGM). The biosimilar received a positive recommendation from the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Biosimilar User Fee Act (BsUFA) target action date for the drug has been set at September 14. Apart from this, Amgen is looking to grab market share from Herceptin as well as the FDA accepted the submission of ABP 980, also developed in collaboration with Allergan. Teva (NYSE:TEVA) is also in the fray with its CT-P6, whose submission has also been accepted by the FDA. With its top performers off the patent cliff, Roche needs to one up its game and introduce new drugs to make up for losses caused by biosimilars. The company's future earnings and the sustainability of its dividend are largely dependent on Roche's ability to face this challenge. However, as we have just seen, it is off to a good start with a host of new products and label expansions, and there's been a nice increase in revenue growth rate.

Overall, Roche seems to be on solid ground ahead. While its time tested products are now in mature stage and are experiencing expected slower growth rate, the company's new products are more than making up for the shortfall, as is quite evident from the company's upward revision of revenue guidance. On the back of these developments, Roche seems to be in a position to maintain its dividend payment as well as to deliver capital appreciation as it gears to improve its EPS as well, making it one of the top picks for a pharma centric income portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.