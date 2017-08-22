Pfizer: Pharma Dividend Superstar

By S. Mitra, MBA

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stock comes with a rather formidable dividend yield of 3.92 percent, which, coupled with a strong growth rate, makes it one of the dividend superstars in the pharma sector. The stock currently trades almost midway between its 52 weeks low and high of $29.83 and $35.38 respectively and thus offers a good point to build a position. The company recently reported rather tepid quarterly numbers but made up for those with a few product approvals. Management's decision to raise EPS guidance is also a sign of good things to come.

The company boosted its position in the oncology market as the FDA granted its approval to Besponsa for treating a form of blood cancer. The drug may now be used as a monotherapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory CD22-positive B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Besponsa is already approved in the EU for the condition and adds to the company's oncology line of products, which has seen some encouraging action this year. Pfizer's Bavencio was approved by the FDA for metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) in March this year. It was later approved for advanced bladder cancer in May. Bavencio is currently being reviewed in the EU for treating MCC and the company expects the verdict to be dispensed in the third quarter. The company is looking to receive the FDA decision for its Mylotarg as a treatment for CD33-positive acute myeloid leukemia. The drug has already received positive recommendation from the FDA's Oncological Drug Advisory Committee.

However, not only in the cancer segment, but Pfizer boasts of a strong and diverse pipeline as management reported that it expects 25 to 30 drug candidates to be approved over the course of the next five years. These products include various drugs including cancer therapies such as talazoparib. Pfizer expects nearly 15 products to have blockbuster performance. These developments provide a practical antidote to the biggest issue faced by Pfizer, which is the lethargy shown by its current product line. For its second quarter, the company reported its revenue at $12.89 billion, showing 2 percent decline on Year over Year basis. However, even after adjusting the figures for exchange and divestiture effects, the revenue still showed a dismal 2 percent growth rate.

Like many other big pharma companies, Pfizer also counts competition from biosimilars as a major hinderance. Such competition is also the main cause behind the decline in revenue. Enbrel, one of the company's top performers, showed a negative growth in Europe while Prevnar's revenue declined 7 percent, mainly on account of saturation in the adult segment. Slow or negative growth in developed markets is yet another pain point for the company as the second quarter numbers showed 18 percent decline while revenue grew 5 percent in emerging markets. Pfizer is looking to cut these risk measures by introducing new drugs as is evident from its robust drug pipeline. It is also planning to expand the label indications for its existing products in a meaningful manner to counter saturation in the market. One such product is Sutent, for which the company is currently seeking approval as an adjuvant treatment in adult patients at high risk of recurrent renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following nephrectomy.

While Pfizer faces risks from biosimilars for its branded drugs, it is also working towards challenging other established brands with its own generic drugs. The company recently reported positive top line results from its REFLECTIONS B7391003 study, which was a comparative, confirmatory safety and efficacy study of PF-06439535 versus Avastin (bevacizumab). The study met its primary endpoint as it showed equivalence of objective response vis a vis Avastin, when both are taken in combination with carboplatin/paclitaxel, for the first line treatment of patients with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. With this multipronged approach of developing new drugs as well as encroaching upon other established drugs' territories with its own biosimilars, Pfizer seems well positioned to show encouraging financial numbers in the coming quarters. The company management seems to have a similar opinion as it moved its full year EPS guidance upward by $0.02 at the midpoint. Pfizer now expects its full year EPS to be in the range of $2.54 to $2.60. The company is looking to post $52 billion to $54 billion in full year revenue with its cost of sales pegged in the range of 20 to 21 percent.

Admittedly, Pfizer showed rather lackluster financial numbers for its second quarter, but more than made up for that by posting encouraging drug approvals and solid drug pipeline prospects. With the upward revision of its financial guidance, the company seems to be in a position to sustain its growing dividend payments. With upcoming PDUFAs in the near term and equally robust medium term prospects ahead, investors can look forward to a combination of steady dividend and strong capital appreciation with Pfizer.

