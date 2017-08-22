Can Caterpillar Inc. Announce A Major Dividend Hike?

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) comes with an impressive track record of dividend growth. The world's largest construction and mining equipment maker has paid higher dividends for 23 consecutive years. However, the company, which has struggled with declining sales in the last few years, hasn't made a meaningful increase in dividends since early-2015. But now, I believe that Caterpillar looks well positioned to significantly grow dividends from the first half of 2018.

Caterpillar has been struggling with shrinking revenues, earnings and cash flows, thanks to the weakness in commodity prices that has suppressed equipment demand. Last year, for instance, the company's sales plunged, for the fourth time in a row, by 18% to $38.54 billion. The company's adjusted profits dropped 36% to $3.42 per share and its cash flows from operating activities fell 16% to $5.6 billion. But this year, commodity prices have somewhat stabilized (Bloomberg Commodity Index has fallen just 3.9% on a YTD basis) and Caterpillar is seeing signs of a recovery in a number of end markets. That has fueled an uptick in the company's retail sales.

As a reminder, Caterpillar witnessed its first monthly increase in global machine retail sales which rose 1% in March following 51 straight months of declines. Since then, the company's retail sales have been growing, led by a strong performance in China and other Asia Pacific markets. Last month, Caterpillar said that retail sales increased 7% from a year earlier, thanks in large part to the 40% increase seen in Asia Pacific. The company has backed those numbers with a strong performance in the second quarter in which its revenues and adjusted earnings increased by 9.6% and 36.7% from a year earlier to $11.33 billion and $1.49 per share respectively. The company has attributed this growth to strong demand for construction in China and gas compression in North America as well as higher demand in several other markets.

That being said, for dividend investors, it is always a good idea to take a closer look at the cash flow statement since dividends are underpinned by strong earnings as well as free cash flows. And that's even more true for a company like Caterpillar which usually reports a significant discrepancy between reported/GAAP and adjusted/non-GAAP numbers (e.g. last year, CAT lost $0.11 per share on a GAAP basis but earned a profit of $3.42 per share on an adjusted basis).

I think one of the biggest takeaways of Caterpillar's recovery is that it is not just based on the strong growth in adjusted earnings. The company's cash flows are surging as well. In the second quarter, the company reported $2.38 billion of net cash flows from operating activities, up from $2.31 billion in the year-ago quarter. More importantly, the growth was led entirely by Caterpillar's machinery, Energy and Transportation (ME&T) business where cash flows surged from $1.17 billion a year earlier to $2.03 billion. The fact that Caterpillar's turnaround is being led by its core ME&T business, as opposed to Cat Financial or cash flow adjustments, should please investors.

Moreover, Caterpillar has been clamping down on costs and keeping a tight lid on capital expenditure. As a result, it is now generating strong levels of free cash flows (or operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure). In fact, the company's free cash flows have gradually grown in the last few quarters from $564 million in 3Q16 to $1.77 billion in 2Q17. In each of those quarters, Caterpillar has generated enough free cash flows to fully fund its dividends which have been close to $450 million. But what I particularly like is that now, the company is generating cash flows well in excess of capital expenditure and dividends. In 2Q17, Caterpillar generated more than twice as much cash flow from operations as it spent as capital expenditure and dividends. As a result, it ended the quarter with excess cash flows of more than $1.3 billion.

Amount in US$Mn 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 Cash flow from ops. 1,159 1645 1,541.00 2,380.00 CapEx 595 728 509 615 FCF 564 917 1,032 1,765 Dividends paid 450 451 452 454 Excess cash flow 114 466 580 1,311

Moving forward, I believe that Caterpillar will likely continue generating strong levels of cash flows, enough to cover its capital expenditure and dividends. So far, the company has generated $1.89 billion of cash flows in excess of capital expenditure and dividends in the first half of 2017. In the second half, if its cash flows decline by 20% and its capital expenditure climb by a third (assuming 10% decline in FY2017 CapEx), then it might end the second half with $716 million of excess cash flows, as per my rough estimates. In this case, the company might end the year on a high note with more than $2.6 billion of excess cash flows after accounting for capital expenditure and dividends. This could lay the foundation for dividend growth.

I believe Caterpillar could easily make a double-digit increase in dividends and still end up with strong levels of excess cash flows. This seems even more likely under the new management, which has been concentrating on improving shareholder returns. Caterpillar usually announces a dividend hike in the first half. It has already announced a nominal increase in quarterly dividends (up $0.01 per unit) for 2017, which means that a meaningful hike could occur in the first half of 2018.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.