JA Solar Holdings (JASO) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:JASO)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 22, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Victor Yang - Director, Investor Relations

Jian Xie - President

Herman Zhao - Chief Financial Officer

Philip Shen - ROTH Capital Partners

Maheep Mandloi - Credit Suisse

Paul Strigler - Esplanade Capital

Gordon Johnson - Axiom Capital

Scott Chui - Citigroup

Victor Yang

Thank you. And welcome to JA Solar's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Joining us on the call today from the Company are JA Solar's President, Mr. Jian Xie and Chief Financial Officer Mr. Herman Zhao.

Before we begin the formal remarks, I would like to remind you that certain statements on today's call, including statements regarding expected future financial and industry growth, are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We made these statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although, the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results.

Actual results may differ from management's current expectations. Therefore, we refer to you to more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided on today's call speaks as of today's date, unless otherwise stated. The Company undertakes no duty to update any information except as required under applicable law. Also, during the call, we will occasionally reference monetary amounts in U.S. dollar terms. Please keep in mind that our functional currency is the Chinese renminbi. We offer these translations into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the audience.

Now, I will turn the call over to Mr. Jian Xie.

Jian Xie

Thank you, everyone for joining our conference call today. Second quarter performance topped our expectations with strong shipment growth recurring from the robust demand in China. We achieved year-over-year double-digit revenue growth on solid external shipments, driven by the strength in China and other Asia-Pacific markets. External shipments of 2.31 gigawatts in Q2 were up 88.3% year-over-year and up 68.3% sequentially. This was primarily attributable to stronger than expected pull-in orders from the domestic market.

Revenue of RMB6 billion in Q2 was up nearly 45% year-over-year and up 61% sequentially. The year-over-year increase in revenue was primarily driven by strong shipments, coupled with solid average selling price for our modules in the quarter. Gross margin was up 120 basis points sequentially as we benefited from modest decline in blended costs, partly due to higher shipment volume in the quarter.

Moving on to geography, broader Asia represented over 84% of shipments in the second quarter. As we had anticipated, China dominated overall shipments with 59% of the total that is up from 40% in Q1 this FIT was driven by accelerated activity in front of subsidy reductions that took place this summer. The APAC region, excluding China, accounted for approximately 25% of total shipments, down from 44% last quarter. India was the largest market within APAC region for us in Q2, accounting for 17% of the total. Shipments to North America grew nearly 70% sequentially in Q2. This represented about 8% of total shipments in the quarter.

While we are optimistic about our long term prospects, we continue to operate conservatively going into the second half. Due to the slowdown in demand in our domestic market, post subsidy reductions and the uncertainty around the Section 201 trade case in the U.S. We continue to believe we can manage a slowdown in domestic demand by allocating more shipments to overseas customers. We now expect shipments to China to account for approximately 40% to 45% for full year 2017. In the midterm, we continue to believe the U.S. and India markets represent growth opportunities for us. We are optimistic about our competitive position in both markets to capture share as they grow.

I’d like to spend some time discussing our project development efforts. We had adjusted our downstream strategy, which reflects our cautious view on the existing issues in downstream projects in China, such as delays in FIT payments. Therefore, we have lowered our full year connection target from 150 to 200 megawatt to 100 to 150 megawatts. We shipped a total of 74.5 megawatt on modules to our downstream projects in Q2.

Moving on to our production capacity with the impact of the Yangzhou accident in July, we estimate a loss in sales production capacity of 500 megawatts per annum. As a result, we expect our year-end sale capacity to be 6.5 gigawatts instead of the previous guidance of 7 gigawatts. We intend to restore the lost cell capacity by the first quarter of 2018. In addition, we now expect year-end module capacity to be 7 gigawatts instead of the previous guidance of 6 gigawatts; year-end wafer capacity guidance remains unchanged at 3 gigawatts.

Now, let me discuss our business outlook and the Q3 guidance. As I commented earlier, we expect a slowdown in China to take hold in the second half of this year, driven by subsidy reductions that occurred in summer. In the U.S., we are closely monitoring how the Section 201 trade case plays out in the months ahead, and what kind of impact it has on the marketplace. With that, we remain cautious on the outlook for the second half of the year. For the third quarter of 2017, we expect total sales at the module shipments to be in the range of 1,600 to 1,700 megawatts, most of this being external sales. This is down sequentially, following a normal seasonal pattern.

Meanwhile, we have raised our shipment outlook for the full year for 2017. We now expect total sales and the module shipments to be in the range of 6.5 to 7 gigwatts, up from 6 to 6.5 gigawatts in the prior guidance. This includes 100 to 115 megawatts of module shipments to our downstream projects, down from 200 to 250 megawatt in the previous guidance. We continue to streamline our operations to optimize efficiency and remain focused on managing our working capital, and executing our business strategy to provide our customers with high quality products.

With that, I will turn the call over to our CFO, Herman Zhao for a detailed review of our financial results. Herman?

Herman Zhao

Thank you, Mr. Xie and a good day everyone. Let me walk you through the details of our financial results. Note that I will present all monetary figures in U.S. dollars for the convenience of our listeners. Our press release presents the figures in both RMB and U.S. dollars. Keep in mind that RMB is our reporting currency we offer the U.S. dollars translation strictly to help our audience compare our results with industry peers.

Let's start with our second quarter 2017 performance. Shipment growth was strong. We shipped 2,350 megawatts to external customer, up 88.3% year-over-year and up 68.3% sequentially. This was well above our guidance of 1,550 to 1,650 megawatts. Modules of 2,147 megawatts represented nearly 93% of total shipments, and were up 89% year-over-year and up 62% sequentially. Sales shipments of 167 megawatts increased 76% year-over-year and 233% sequentially.

Looking at geographic mix. As Mr. Xie mentioned, demand in China was robust and it represented over 59% of total shipments in Q2. This compares to 40% in the last quarter and 64% in the same period the last year. As we enter into the third quarter, we are seeing the flowing in channel relatively to the second quarter, which we had incorporated into our guidance. As Mr. Xie discussed, demand in India remained solid, which accounted for 17% of our total shipments during the quarter, this compares with 31% in the prior quarter; North America represented 8% of total shipments in Q2; Europe and Japan were also important markets for us, which made up 5% of total shipments in the quarter.

Moving onto the income statements. Net revenue was $878 million, up 44.7% year-over-year and up 61.2% sequentially. The year-over-year increase in net revenue reflected stronger than expected shipments, and the solid ASP in Q2. Gross profit was $140 million, up 23% year-over-year and up 78% sequentially. Gross margin was 12.9%, which compares to 15.3% in the prior year period and 11.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The 120 basis points sequential margin improvement was primarily due to solid ASP coupled with more reduced blended costs during the quarter.

The operating expenses were $76.1 million, representing 8.7% of revenue. This compares to operating expense of 10.7% of revenues in the year ago quarter and 9.6% of revenues in Q1 of 2017. We invested approximately RMB5 million and RMB71 million on SG&A.

R&D expense was down 19% year-over-year and down 12% sequentially. SG&A expense was up 21% year-over-year and up 53% sequentially. This sequential increase in SG&A expense was primarily due to increase in shipping costs associated with higher shipping volume.

Operating profit was $37.6 million in the second quarter of 2017, resulting in operating margin of 4.3%. This compares to 4.6% in the prior year period and 2.2% last quarter. Below the operating line, we incurred interest expense of $12.2 million and income of $2 million in other items. Taxes was $7.6 million in Q2. Net income was $19.9 million, which was down approximately 18% year-over-year, but up significantly on a sequential basis. GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was $0.42. This compares to GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of $0.42 in the same quarter last year and $0.03 in Q1 this year.

I would now like to highlight our balance sheet. We ended the quarter in the strong financial position. Cash was higher due to effective working capital management. At the end of the second quarter, we had a cash and equivalence of $477 million, up from $337 million at the end of Q1. Day sales outstanding decreased from 77 days to 46 days during the quarter and inventory days decreased from 85 days in Q1 to 42 days in Q2. Inventory decreased by approximately $98 million in the second quarter.

Debt increased to approximately $911 million from $906 million last quarter; debt was 30% of our capitalization, largely flat with Q1; short term borrowings were $491.7 million; long-term borrowings were $419.4 million of which $116.8 million are due in one year.

Now, I will turn the call over to the operator for the question-and-answer segment of our call. Operator?

Philip Shen

I’d like to start with the Chinese market first. How do you guys expect the market to evolve in Q3 and Q4 from a quarterly basis, how many gigawatts do you think the market could deliver? And then for the full year 2017, can we see a 40 plus gigawatt market, or more importantly with 10 plus gigawatt inflation number for July. Is that number potentially much higher in 2017 for China? Thanks.

Herman Zhao

China market, in first half of this year, China connected 24.4 gigawatt, including 17.3 gigawatt ground-mounted and 7.1 gigawatts DG projects. From January to July, China connected 35 gigawatt we easily 40 gigawatt connection in the full year of 2017. China also announced 86.5 gigawatts for the next four years that now including DG and the priority irrigation project, which we expect 35 gigawatt to 40 gigawatt each year for the next three years for China market. I hope that answer your questions.

Philip Shen

Some follow-ups on that. So if we can easily exceed 40 gigawatts and we’re at 35 gigawatts for the year, what could that number be? How they would slowdown, do you expect in China in Q3 and in Q4?

Herman Zhao

Well, if first half, we probably be something close to 30 gigawatts that will leave around 10 gigawatts for the second half, we believe. So China, we believe for the whole year, should be 40 gigawatt plus or minus for this year. Again, for next year and the year after, we believe China still can maintain 35 gigawatts to 40 gigawatts market.

Philip Shen

What’s interesting Jian you said the back half could be 10 gigawatts but July alone was 10.5 gigawatts. So do we see a big slowdown in China in Q3 and Q4, and if so…

Herman Zhao

Well, I think we’re a little confused with 10 gigawatt connected or in module shipments. I think in the first seven months, as I mentioned, the total connected grid is 35 that means in one month the module pay or ship 10 gigawatt in China market. So based on current situation, we still believe as with the Q3, we still see strong demand in China market that’s reflected by strong ASP here.

Philip Shen

So what do you think the Q3 -- well let’s shift to ASPs for moment. I think we would get to a number of about $0.40 a watt for ASPs in Q2. Can you confirm that? And then how do you expect ASPs to evolve in Q3 and into Q4?

Herman Zhao

You mean the China market ASP?

Philip Shen

Sure, let’s talk China and the other markets as well. Thanks.

Herman Zhao

For this quarter, actually, China market ASP was little over $0.38 with some fraction that this quarter. And next quarter, in Q3, we expect the price will be coming down slightly, probably around $0.37. So basically for Tier 1 pricing in the range of renminbi with tax RMB2.8 to RMB2.9, so that’s Tier 1 pricing. So if you translate it to U.S. dollar that’s $0.37 plus or minus for China.

Philip Shen

And how do you see margins evolving in Q3?

Herman Zhao

I think the margin in Q3 we think tend to lower due to the rising material costs. I think in the first half of this year, we expect a strong demand in China market probably will end in Q2. So that’s why based on that we expect the material costs will come down sometime for Q3. So that’s why when we send them orders, we expect the price will come down so we sign some deal. But now with the strong demand in China market and the material cost actually goes up that’s for wafer and also poly price come up little but as well. So with that, I think we’re going to have some stress in gross margin in Q3.

Maheep Mandloi

Herman, could you talk about the downstream development business where you say that you’re experiencing delays. But could you help us reconcile that with the broader growth in downstream market for your customers and others in China?

Herman Zhao

Well, I think as mentioned, we reduced our downstream project and this year we try to do 100 to 150 megawatt. And in the first half, we connect total around 73 megawatts and we expect the second half probably will connect another 40 megawatts. If that will be the case then for whole year, we probably will connect in a little over 110 megawatt. And for second half besides that, we’re going to have another 50 megawatt under construction and this under construction project we expect to be connected to the grid sometime in first half of next year. So that’s our downstream pictures here.

Maheep Mandloi

Any reasons why you do not want to expand that beyond 100 and 150 megawatts given China demand is more than 40 gigawatts this year?

Herman Zhao

Well, number one, currently the China market, the demand from external customer is very strong. So if that’s the case, and of course we’d like to give a better price customer first priority, that’s why we’ve tried to slow down for our own project. Currently, we encountered allocation problem again so that’s why really in order to satisfy external customer demand so we just slowed down our downstream project little bit here.

Maheep Mandloi

And maybe it's too early to talk about 2018, but any color on demand expectation for 2018. And so could you just give us any color on that? And do you plan to expand capacity, or when do you think you would make a call on expanding your wafer and cell capacity to match the module capacity next year? Thanks.

Herman Zhao

Next year, we still believe global base, we still believe we’ll be in big volume, something close to 90 gigawatts, plus or minus. With that, we think probably 30 to 40 gigawatt come from China market, 6.5 plus or minus gigwatt from China and probably 13 gigawatt plus minus from U.S. and 10 to 11 gigawatt from India market and European probably still have 9 gigawatt plus or minus. So we still believe the volume will be strong for next year. For our own capacity expansion, I think, our current plan is really by the end of this year, wafer will be 3 gigawatts and the sale will be 6.5 gigawatts and module will be 7 gigawatt.

Currently, I think we have another project going on for ingots part of the business in northern part of China, so that will probably will increase our ingots capacity to deliver more that will give us better cost base with our own internal use internal made ingots. So other than that no further updates in capacity expansion besides what we have shared with you guys.

Maheep Mandloi

And one last question from me, just on the privatization offer. Could you just help us, provide any color on that, any progress on that? And thanks for putting in my questions.

Herman Zhao

Again, it's good question. But unfortunately, there is no update that I can share with you guys. So still the same information we shared with you last time.

Maheep Mandloi

Thank you.

Herman Zhao

No further update to provide at this moment.

Paul Strigler

Just a question on the full year guidance as it relates to Q4. If back into the math, it looks like Q3 is down significantly from Q4 in terms of shipments and then Q4 would be down relatively significantly from Q3. Am I interpreting your guidance correctly? I am assuming that you ship about 50 megawatts of cell a quarter something like that.

Herman Zhao

I think we have up our guidance from 6.0 to 6.5 gigawatts to 6.5 to 7 gigawatt. So if we were using 7 gigawatts I think if Q3 is 1.6 to 1.7 gigawatt that still leave Q4 something 1.7 gigawatt plus minus. So it’s not a significant reduction. The reason being really we can go market-by-market for U.S. as you know, international trip community, we will have a result regarding the 201, they have to make decision or proposal to the chairman and to the president by November 13th, so that will be a -- everybody try to make shipments before that in order to avoid potential tax related to 201 trade cases. So maybe Q4, the demand for U.S. maybe slowdown little bit.

And then again for China market the Front Runner project then extended to Q3, but from the Q4 for China market the visibility is not clear yet. So that’s why really we think if we can do 1.7 gigawatt in Q4, I think overall for the year, I think is reasonable. Of course, if we can do more we have a better visibility down the road that of course we’ll try to do more. But based on current visibility that’s what we feel we can do.

Paul Strigler

And then just a question on China market the trajectory or cadence. So for Q3 through 2018, do you think we’re going to see any more demand flex for if China try and to smooth out demand so that maybe, call it between 7.5 and 10 gigawatts a quarter as opposed to 24 gigawatts and a half. Or does the new announcements from the [MEA], is that still potentially caused spikes in demand?

Herman Zhao

Well again for the whole year, we think module shipment still can reach something close to 40 gigawatts. So when we talk about connected and the module shipment that’s too different context. So we believe if in first half total module shipment probably will be in the region of 25 to 30 gigawatts is at where we are, so I don’t have the number yet. So we still believe for full year the module demand probably opportunity is 40 gigawatts.

Paul Strigler

I guess my question relates more to there’s cadence. So this year we had a very, very hot January through July, but probably have a quieter August through December in China. Do you expect a similar path for next year where we’ll have a very strong first half in China followed by weaker second half, or do you think demand will be smooth over four quarters [Multiple Speakers]?

Herman Zhao

I will let our president Mr. Xie share his opinion with you -- seasonality from the market recently, yes.

Jian Xie

Yes, that depends on FIT policy. In China, as you may know, this year the FIT reduction happened in July this year. So I mean like last year orders come in the first half. But for next year, we do not know when will change the policy, government they may in June, maybe you need the year, but it depends on their decision. So I don’t think next year in 2018 will happen again.

Paul Strigler

And also on the renewable energy credits, I know it’s a pilot for Q3 and Q4 of this year. Do you think it will become any subsidy program in 2018 for utility share projects that will move from the feeding tariff to renewable energy credits?

Jian Xie

The current credit program is just -- the entire program I believe, we cannot allow utility project invest -- investor they cannot get any economic benefit from this. So in the future, I believe more with the law or the rule -- they need to buy this -- actually more and more people will use this as the policy instead of just volunteer to buy this. So it also depends on government’s policy.

Herman Zhao

Paul, let me give you a breakdown of what we think the total gigawatt come from that may be have your understanding the seasonality of the China market, okay. Basically, among 40 gigawatt, plus or minus, we believe 10 gigawatt will come from Front Runner project, 10 to 13 gigawatt from DG project and 5 gigawatt to 7 gigawatt from priority irrigation project, and another 10 gigawatt from regular project. As you know, only regular project and Front Runner project may have some deadline for FIT part, but the DG project and the priority irrigation project which combine almost 20 gigawatts, has nothing to do with the deadline or subsidies in deadline of those kinds of natures. So that’s really makes us believe this year for strong seasonality patent probably won’t repeat in next year.

Even though next year, the first half maybe stronger than regular Q3 and Q4 because of this you still have regular projects subject to deadline if they further cut FIT. But we talk about 20 gigawatt, have new deadlines associated with that. So with that we believe quarter-on-quarter first half and the second half we will not see the single situation like what happened this year. Hope that will answer your questions?

Paul Strigler

Yes, great. Thank you guys so much.

Herman Zhao

Thank you, Paul.

Gordon Johnson

Thanks for the questions and congrats on the strong numbers. Just looking at your guidance for the full year, I am looking at it segmented it by quarter I just going back to the quarter-on-quarter shipments. If I look at what’s your guidance is for 3Q, at the midpoint 1.65 that suggests shipments are going to be down probably 31%. And if I take your midpoint full year guidance of 6.75, it’s tracked out the rest of the year that suggests Q4 shipments of roughly 1.32 gigawatts are down 20%. So I just want to make sure I am looking at these numbers correctly, because it seems you guys suggested I think Q4 will be 1.7, but if I just take 6.75 plus the prior three quarters, it suggests close to 1.32.

Herman Zhao

Gordon, I just mentioned for three years we upgrade from 6.0 to 6.5 gigawatts to 6.5 to 7 gigawatts. If we would use 7 gigawatts that will still give us 1.7 gigawatt for Q4 this year. Did you get it? We do 6.5 gigawatt of course I think you’re missing…

Gordon Johnson

You use 7 gigawatts and that will be 1.56, but I was using the midpoint of the full year. I was using 6.75 of the prior so just a midpoint [multiple speakers]…

Herman Zhao

Well, I think we say in U.S. market we expect the Q4, while you can only ship to the U.S. market sometime mid of November after that you have some risk associated with 201, potential risk. So that’s some slow down in U.S. market. And then for China market again Front Runner project will be Q3 and after that we don’t see that much visibility. So that’s why based on what we can see, we believe the current guidance we give to you guys is based current visibility.

Gordon Johnson

I guess the reason I’m asking is because if we look at what happened with ASPs reported by PVInsights, I know there is some questions around those numbers. But in the first half’16, ASPs on PVInsights’ were roughly 10% and in the second half of ’16, those ASPs fell 28%. And in the first half of ’17 ASPs on PVInsights are down 8%. So I guess the point is could we see a similar, more robust decline in ASPs in the second half due to the weak seasonality in China, as well as this unexpected 201 investigation? Could we see 28% decline in the second half in ASPs, second half to define as June to December?

Herman Zhao

I think the answer is very clear. The answer to that question is no. I think last year the ASP dropped substantially is really due to the three things happened in the U.S. market; number one, income tax expansion, the one reason; the second reason was what happened [indiscernible] so lots of projects postponed, so changing hand and really softens the U.S. market demand; the third reason was really strong first half of China market and the softer market in the second half of in China. So that’s what caused ASP drop substantially. But this year, you probably will see the opposite things happen.

Currently, I think the US ASP as you know really increased substantially from multi-based module the price is in the range of $0.44 to $0.45. But one thing you need to keep in mind that U.S. market, the current year’s GDP that price including tax and inland transportation as well. But again, the U.S. market price really goes up from mid-30 to high-30 to mid-40 now. So I hope that answer your questions. And China market, currently, the Q3 ASP we do not see any significant decrease at all, it’s just slightly. So Q3 for China market for our sales is around $0.38, but Q3 will be $0.37 something in that nature. So to answer your question, is no. Similar thing happened the last year and whatever happened the last year in the ASP nature won’t happen in this year.

Gordon Johnson

So you guys -- just looking at PVInsights’ last week, we noticed that module prices is now consistently 20 to 30 bps week-over-week, but last week that increase jumped to 1.22% week-over-week. So I guess that’s why we’re a little concerned because we saw a significant increase in the week-over-week decline in module prices. And based on discussions and one of your peers reports a few weeks back, they stated that the reason why the price is up in the U.S. is because there is just not availability of module. They said that they were able to ship modules into U.S., the price wouldn’t be so high. So it seems like may be some of the Chinese guys may not be benefiting. But then separately, I guess, one other question I had is with respect to project sales in China, and may be elsewhere for you guys. Can you give us any updates on what you expect with respect to project sales? And in housekeeping, can you give us an update on what’s your blended ASP was for the quarter, as well as your cost per watt? And how you expect that to trend in Q3 and in Q4, if you can? And again, thanks for the questions.

Herman Zhao

For our Q2, blended ASP is $0.38 with some fractions to be exact it's $0.383, so that’s our blended for Q2. And the costs for this quarter really compared to Q1 comes down a little bit; for example, multi-based module is $0.30 with fraction and Q1 is $0.31 with some fraction, so roughly about $0.01 come down for multi-based. And the mono-based price actually went up little bit, I think that’s because of the shortage on the module based wafer. So on blended base for our sales, Q2 went down little bit. For blended based Q1, our cost was $0.32 with some fractions then the Q2 is $0.31 with some fractions. So that’s our cost picture. Do you have any other questions, I did not answer you or that’s all you have…

Gordon Johnson

If you could just comment on central project sales in China and throughout the world, do you guys have any expectations for project sales in Q3 or Q4?

Herman Zhao

For our sales, we don’t have a big downstream project to begin with. So currently, at least we don’t have any plan to sell our downstream projects unless we got very generous offer then we may consider. But currently, I don’t think we have anything under negotiation may be Mr. Xie since you’re in-charge of that, anything in your mind -- nothing right. Okay, for our own project, there is nothing for sales but for our peers, we don’t know.

Scott Chui

My questions is also more on the cost side. I would like to know what is your cost reduction roadmap going into Q3 and Q4, and also my second question is about how would you expect upstream cost. Because we know that the upstream price for both poly and wafers has been quite strong. And what do you see -- when do you see this elevated cost to come down in the future? Thanks.

Herman Zhao

I think Q3 cost compared to Q2 is going to go up. As you know our market price for poly if really goes up and the wafer price goes up as well. I think if our poly price goes up, this is really supply and demand situation caused that price change. As you know, regionally and especially late upon last year or even early part of this year, people expect the market will go little bit slow, so lots of poly makers had the plan to make maintenance sometime in Q3 of this year, and that’s one of the reason lot of big players do lot of maintenance on their production equipment part. So there are of course some production reductions there, and that’s caused the -- poly price goes up.

And we will price really the strong demand extended to Q3 and people, as you know, prepare for that so that’s really again supply demand situation because wafer price cost up; so basically Q3 for sure the cost compared to Q2 will have good chance to go up; come back to Q4, we will say probably will go different directions; if market goes to soft again, I think the cost -- cost, I really mean material, poly or wafer, may have good chance to come down again. But nothing significantly, if it goes different direction, probably will come down slightly that’s the near term.

For our own cost of reduction plan, basically, I think currently what we’re doing is we are doing one of the projects in northern part of China to produce some ingots. As you know northern part of China the electricity cost is low. So if that production comes online that can have us to rely less for external wafer and that will help us to improve our cost in the long run. That’s something new I can share with you. Other than that, I don’t have anything new.

Scott Chui

For the ingot capacity plan, can I ask how much extra capacity are you planning to build?

Herman Zhao

About 1 gigawatt…

Scott Chui

1 gigawatt, and also how is the proportion on electricity for the ingot process?

Herman Zhao

Let me check on that. Electricity consumed -- for production of ingots represent roughly 25% to 30%.

Scott Chui

And my last question is about on the mono and multi mix for Front Runner and DG. How do you see the precaution of mono for Front Runner for this year? And also, do you also expect people will prefer mono module for DG project? Thank you.

Herman Zhao

Well, for the first half, majority of the -- I think multi-base represent the bigger market share in China market. And for Front Runner project, I would say majority is mono-based right, the high efficient product. And the DG, majority of the product is mono-based as well. And as you know, in the first half, the mono-based sale is limited that’s why the price goes up. But second half, especially currently, we see the gap between mono and multi-based cost is getting small and small. So that may tend to may be a higher usage on the mono-based again. So mono and multi keeps switching, it really depends on the capability of this two. So it’s hard to see, currently but that’s the current situation.

In the first half, mono-based -- multi-based is a small percentage than the mono-based; second half still, we still believe mono-based percentage based but still bigger than mono-based because of the availability of mono-based as a invitation there. From cost perspective, if we still on mono-based is retained of course demand will pick up again. So again, this competition is contingent based on what I mentioned at the cost gap between the two, and also availability and other things.

Victor Yang

Thank you, Operator. And thank you all for participating on today’s call and for your continued support. We appreciate your interest and look forward to reporting to you again next quarter on our progress.

