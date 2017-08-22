Avnet Acquires Dragon Innovation For Early Stage Hardware Expertise

The deal will provide Avnet with a compelling offering for a new generation of hardware developers, especially in the nascent Internet of Things market.

Dragon has developed expertise and a SaaS Production Planner platform for very early stage hardware companies.

Quick Take

Electronics distributor Avnet (AVT) has announced the acquisition of Dragon Innovation for an undisclosed amount.

Dragon provides a range of pre-manufacturing and manufacturing solutions to hardware developers worldwide.

Avnet is acquiring Dragon to augment its offerings to early stage hardware designers as they begin the manufacturing process, and the deal makes sense.

Target Company

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Dragon was founded in 2009 to assist hardware entrepreneurs to make going from prototype stage to full scale manufacturing easier and lower risk.

Management is headed by co-founder Scott Miller, who was previously Vice President Engineering at robot maker iRobot (IRBT). Co-founder Herman Pang is President.

Below is a brief overview video about Dragon’s service approach:

(Source: Dragon Innovation)

Dragon’s primary offerings include:

Dragon Certified - Pre-crowdfunding campaign review and due diligence

Pre-Manufacturing - Product Planner to determine manufacturing strategy and planning

Manufacturing - Factory selection and vetting via large database of contract manufacturers

Dragon Standard BOM - Template for determining Bill of Materials

The company’s customers include notable hardware startups such as Maker Bot (DIS), Pebble, Muzik, Ring, PillPack and CyPhy

Dragon had raised nearly $7 million in early stage financing from successful venture capital firms such as Foundry Group, Flybridge Capital Partners and corporate investor Amazon Alexa Fund.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms. Avnet hasn’t filed an 8-K, which would have been required if the deal resulted in a material change to its financial condition.

As a result, the deal appears to be non material to Avnet, and I estimate it was valued based on a ‘team and technology’ basis for its manufacturing expertise and its Product Planner SaaS platform, and for less than $10 million.

Avnet is acquiring Dragon to enhance its service offerings to smaller manufacturers that are early in the stage of their commercialization and scaling process.

Many of these early stage manufacturers are developing products for the nascent Internet of Things [IoT] market, and Avnet wants to be at the forefront of providing solutions for those hardware innovators.

As Avnet CEO Bill Amelio stated in the deal announcement,

With the addition of Dragon Innovation to our connected ecosystem, Avnet further meets the needs for companies of all sizes head on – helping them launch new hardware products in an efficient and cost-effective manner that accelerates time to market. Dragon Innovation’s hardware manufacturing expertise augments Avnet’s design and supply chain capabilities beyond electronic components to encompass the entire finished product. Equally important, Dragon Innovation complements our digital strategy by delivering their services through a combination of software and access to subject matter experts matched to the customers’ needs as they move swiftly through the stages of product development.

By simplifying the path to scalable manufacturing for new customers, Avnet fills the ‘top of the funnel’ for its design and supply chain solutions for manufacturers at volume production stage.

I view this deal as a solid, positive move by Avnet, and indicative of a management team that is on top of new developments in its business.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.