TJX Rally Is No More

TJX (TJX) has proven unequivocally it can operate and win in an environment that is pretty hostile towards retail in general. There are countless examples of companies in the past couple of years that have been either dominated by Amazon or simply unable to compete in a tough environment for consumer spending. But TJX has continued to produce tremendous results and Q2 earnings were very strong from a top line perspective. But the stock hasn't moved much and is well off of its highs; have we seen the top?

We'll begin with a look at the chart and unfortunately, it isn't pretty. TJX had a choppy but effective rally that took it from the low-$60s to $82, with the latter coming right at a year ago. Since that time, however, TJX has bounced around a bunch but has drifted down over time and after the Q2 report, it is going for just $71. The 200DMA has rolled over and while it is flattening out a bit, the stock is still meaningfully below the line. With the shares struggling to rally, it doesn't look good technically. On the plus side, the momentum indicators are improving so things aren't all bad, but this does not look like a bullish chart in the least.

But what about the fundamentals? TJX has continued to produce outstanding results, particularly in light of the environment it is operating in and we saw more of that in Q2. Comps were up 3% in Q2 on top of last year's Q4 bump, an astounding result in this environment. With everything from apparel to restaurant sales very weak, businesses that rely upon consumers to show up in order to spend money have been struggling, but not TJX. I continue to be very impressed with its ability to get people in the door, a product of its low-price strategy that has been booming since the financial crisis. People are responding to its value proposition and nothing has changed for the worse.

The popular HomeGoods chain led the way with a 7% comp stacked on top of a 5% comp from last year but all of TJX' segments produced positive results. That's truly outstanding and management commented that traffic was strong and that the gains were not simply the result of higher pricing. That means demand remains robust and that this move higher in comp sales has staying power, even this late on in the move.

Unfortunately, the picture wasn't so rosy when it comes to margins. Gross margins fell 90bps, although TJX was quick to point out that the decline was due to losses on inventory hedges and that merchandise margins were actually higher. Even if that's the case losses on inventory hedges are still losses and even assuming merchandise margins were higher, the gain must have been slight in order to be offset and more by inventory hedge losses. The point is that TJX has some work to do in terms of boosting gross margin because continuously higher comp sales - a two-year stacked result of +7% is extraordinary - should beget higher margins and it isn't. I'm concerned that margins have plateaued and if that's the case, further gains in the stock will be difficult to come by.

The same goes for SG&A, which rose only modestly but deleveraged due to higher wage costs. We all know that wage costs have been a huge source of input expense inflation for retailers and restaurants over the past few quarters and those increases are working their way through TJX' income statement now. Considering gross margins were down and SG&A costs are rising slightly, operating margins have an uphill battle ahead of them and again, if that's the case, further gains in the stock may prove elusive. If +3% comps don't produce enough leverage for even flat margins, something is wrong.

At 18 times earnings, TJX looks pretty reasonably valued here. I wouldn't call it cheap as it is right at two times its growth rate but it isn't egregiously overvalued either. The problem I see here is that with it being fairly valued but no real source of EPS upside in sight, I'm not sure what could get the stock to rally from here. Comp sales continue to fly and that's tremendous, but it hasn't been good enough for the past several months and the stock continues to drift down. With gross margins falling in Q2 despite the very strong comp sales numbers continuing - and higher SG&A costs not helping - it seems the bias for margins is down. And imagine what would happen if comp sales flattened out or even moved down; margins would undoubtedly suffer demonstrably as a result of deleveraging of costs that are currently being masked by strong comp sales.

In other words, it looks to me like the stock is fully valued here and barring some seismic shift in margins for the better, I don't see a lot of room to rally. I love TJX' ability to produce comp sales gains in a tough environment but it isn't cashing in the way it used to in terms of achieving better margin results as well. For me, that's enough to shy away from the stock so I'll remain on the sidelines for now.

