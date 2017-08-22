2 Great 7% Yield Options Are Now Available Thanks To This New Preferred Share

Subscribers ofThe Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to this article over the weekend and received real-time text message alerts.

I present to you the preferred share that competes with Annaly Capital Management’s (NLY) NLY-F.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has a new preferred share in my buy range. Last month I warned investors that AGNCP had a material amount of call risk. The total value of preferred shares outstanding was not that high compared to the amount of common equity of AGNC Investment Corp. I believed that it wouldn’t be difficult for AGNC to issue a new preferred share and call AGNCP. AGNCP has now been called, and the new preferred share, AGNNP, is attractive for investors. The company was able to call their shares which had a coupon rate of 8%. The new preferred share was issued with a coupon rate of 7%. This was great for the company. In my hypothetical situation in the article I had AGNC issuing a new preferred share with a coupon rate of 7.25%.

Here are the current prices:

Since ANGCP has been called, AGNCB and AGNNP will be the securities we will be focusing on. AGNNP will be the main focus. AGNCB has a higher stripped yield, but it’s selling at a $0.78 premium with under two years of call protection on the calendar. AGNCB’s next call date is 5/8/2019.

The next call date for AGNNP is 10/15/2022. This is a significant amount of call protection. The preferred share also is selling at a discount by a few pennies. AGNNP is a great security for the buy-and-hold investors.

AGNNP vs NLY-F

Assuming very comparable prices, I like AGNNP a little better than NLY-F. AGNC Investment Corp. has a more conservative portfolio when it comes to credit risk and the security carries a slightly higher yield and a slightly larger cushion over three-month LIBOR when the floating rate hits. AGNNP is one of the “buy it and forget it” securities. The target sell price is pretty high, but I programmed one in because investors may want to have an order active there to take advantage of spikes due to demand from ETFs or an unfortunate investor trying to short the shares and getting shoved out of their position. Notice the $2.39 in the "Sell Minus Recent" for AGNNP.

Conclusion

AGNNP is a strong contender for the buy-and-hold investor. If AGNNP and NLY-F came out around the same time, I’d be more inclined to buy shares of AGNNP. I purchased shares of NLY-F when they first came out. Since my purchase, NLY-F has seen a slight appreciation. As it stands, I see both as great options. AGNNB would have to drop about 50 cents for me to put it in the same boat as AGNNP. Even then, AGNNP would be better for the buy-and-hold investor.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

