The IBM Bitcoin Puzzle

There are exactly zero mentions of the word "bitcoin" in the IBM (IBM) 2016 Annual Report and yet I firmly believe that IBM benefits tremendously from bitcoin.

As far as I can tell, IBM has almost no exposure to the Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), and vice versa. However, GBTC wouldn't exist without the technology that IBM is mastering: blockchain.

Here's where we can easily start:

Blockchain is the technology that powers bitcoin. In other words, without blockchain there is no bitcoin. The existence of GBTC depends on Bitcoin and the existence of Bitcoin depends on blockchain. Without blockchain, GBTC cannot exist.

It's also pretty obvious that the pending Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF (COIN) also depends on Bitcoin, which in turn depends on blockchain technology.

In a very loose way, this dependency reminds me of how the internet depends on routers and hubs, and therefore Cisco (CSCO). It's hard for web browsers to work without an internet. It's hard for Facebook (FB) to be a social media without an internet.

But I digress. Let's take a look at how IBM visually explains blockchain:

Blockchain creates a full "unified view" of all transactions for an asset, including items like shipping containers, bonds, oil, music, and more.

You still might wondering how Bitcoin and blockchain are different and I respect that. IBM has an answer for you:

"Bitcoin is a type of unregulated digital currency that was first created by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008. Also known as a “crypto currency,” it was launched with the intention to bypass government currency controls and simplify online transactions by getting rid of third-party payment processing intermediaries. Of course, accomplishing this required more than just the money itself. There had to be a secure way to make transactions with the crypto currency. Bitcoin transactions are stored and transferred using a distributed ledger on a peer-to-peer network that is open, public and anonymous. Blockchain is the underpinning technology that maintains the Bitcoin transaction ledger."

Interestingly, blockchain for Bitcoin was created and developed over time to specifically handle cyrpto currency. In other words, everyone has been hearing about Bitcoin but fewer know about blockchain, and far fewer understand that blockchain can be used for industry in a big, big way.

IBM knows this. In fact, they've known it for a while and they are quietly getting the job done with blockchain for:

Banking: security, payment services, currency tracking

Financial Markets: infrastructure, private equity, data sets

Insurance: risk coverage, reconciliation, risk exchanges

Healthcare: medical records, outcome-based contracts, clinical data

Government: fraud and compliance, identity, supply chain visibility

In other words, IBM is in this game big time. In fact, they are shaping the game, with their rules, their technology, their consulting, their approach.

Blockchain and Massive Disruption

While Intel (INTC) and General Electric (GE) might be getting more press for the Internet of Things - IoT - you can just look at IBM and they are right there with the other big boys: Is blockchain the key to the Internet of Things?

IBM's technology and blockchain expertise is getting integrated all over the place. To provide more real examples, "blockchain" is mentioned an impressive 21 times in the 2016 Annual Report. For example:

Everledger runs on IBM’s z Systems Cloud, blockchain can track a diamond’s provenance from mine to finger. For Wal-Mart China, a blockchain pilot is following the journey of pork from farm to table, enabling tracking of details such as farm origins, factory data, expiration dates, storage temperatures and shipping information to better ensure food traceability, transparency and safety. Our latest mainframe runs Linux, processes mobile payments instantly, supports hybrid clouds and is becoming preferred as the most secure platform for the important new technology blockchain. It is also becoming clear that as IT moves to the cloud, transactions must be trusted by all parties involved. That is why we are building a complete blockchain platform. Blockchain brings together shared ledgers with smart contracts to allow the secure transfer of any asset.

Bitcoin Gets All the Press

The key point is that Bitcoin doesn't exist without blockchain. IBM is right there as a change agent. We are deep into "Proof of Concept" right now and IBM is shaping the future.

As word spreads about Bitcoin, IBM will be able to ride the wave. That's because the world is getting smarter and smarter about what makes Bitcoin work. IBM gains from that awareness.

While the average person doesn't care much about blockchain... businesses, CEOs, and corporate leaders increasingly look to exploit Bitcoin's technology, i.e., blockchain, in their businesses.

Furthermore, even if Bitcoin crashes as a currency, blockchain technology isn't going away. Remember, crypto currency is merely one small piece of what blockchain offers businesses.

Again, IBM is leveraging the awareness of Bitcoin and therefore blockchain in business, even if Bitcoin dies. That's not likely but then again, it doesn't matter how much Bitcoin goes up or down. IBM will still win, or at least be in the winner's circle.

Conclusion: IBM is aware of Bitcoin. Although, they aren't directly riding the Bitcoin wave in the consumer market, IBM is deeply aware of the power of blockchain technology for business, and they are using it, and helping businesses use it.

It's too early to know which large technology players will end up on top with blockchain, but it's looking good for IBM right now. All of IBM's strategic initiatives (cloud, analytics, mobile, social, security) stand to benefit from blockchain. This increases my confidence in IBM as a key technology player.

Sidebar: Like many IBM investors, there are times where I do wonder what IBM is actually selling. It's only after spending a lot of time reading technology reports, white papers, conference presentations and so on that the value becomes clear. I always grow more cautiously optimistic about IBM after I immerse myself. On the surface, I know it can look like a mess. Indeed, with so many quarters of revenue declines I start to grow negative, e.g., is IBM's 4.2% dividend yield killing strategic imperatives? But ultimately, I am long IBM. I even recently bought more shares despite my outsized position. I can tolerate some chaos as I gain pieces of clarity about what IBM really does.

