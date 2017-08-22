Seeking Alpha's Weekly Media, Tech, And Finance News Round Up

Visitors and advertisers alike come to Seeking Alpha for its content rich environment.
For visitors, the appeal is likely the opportunity to consume, contribute and comment on the various investing topics, in a changing financial landscape fueled by technology and a shifting investor demographic.
Technology is changing the way people can manage their finances, companies like UBS are partnering with Amazon’s Alexa to enable clients and non-clients to get answers to financial and economic questions , and is complicating what is considered financial services fraud.
Despite advances there is a reluctance to discuss personal financial management and there is still a lack of good financial data.
Out of sight, out of mind - the rise in microinvesting and the gamification for money management for a younger group of investors who distrust aging financial institutions but still want to invest.
For advertisers, partnering with Seeking Alpha is an opportunity to reach a growing and engaged audience of 7 million unique monthly users, spending an average 24 minutes per visit. An audience of personal and professional investors that is even more valuable now, as the market place our advertising partners play in, becomes more crowded and complicated.
Adblocking makes it increasingly more challenging to get the right message to the intended audience. Americans with college degrees are 1.5 times more likely to use ad blockers and those who can afford to pay for ad-free experiences do.
Google is calling out publishers with failing ad experiences.
The lines between advertiser and publisher continue to blur. Bloomberg is using data from its Terminal to take advantage of the trend in consultancies taking over media agencies. and Amazon is well, moving into every industry.
Though “hot”, content marketing is no longer the huge differentiator it briefly was for finance brands, making it harder to break through a crowded and noisy place meaningfully.
