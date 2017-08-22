Pepsi Vs. Coke: Two Tastes For Two Different Investors

Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) is a considerably better investment than Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) at its current price. Both offer uniquely different expectations, despite similar growth in 2017.

An investment in Pepsi should not be on the expectations that it will experience a quick positive correction. It should instead be based on the knowledge that the long-run growth trend of Pepsi has been a freight train of consistency and stability, and there is no current data suggesting that trend will end soon.

If an investor wants to adopt Coca-Cola at its current price they should do so with the knowledge that the future share price growth will come from explosive positive periods flanked by negative corrections, not from undervaluation at the time of the investment.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (KO) and PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) have spent over a hundred years competing to be America’s soft drink. After interesting second quarter statements from both companies, the Federal Reserve Economic Database (FRED) updated a series of datasets that give us an additional understanding of the shape of the marketplace in which these two soft drink giants are operating in.

While Pepsi came in at slightly above market consensus on earnings per share, posting a $1.50 per share against the expectation of $1.40; Coca-Cola announced an earnings per share 18% below expectations, with the actual being $3.36 per share to the expected $4.10. As expected, falling short of expectations caused Coca-Cola’s share price to dip 14.7% in one day. As we'll cover in this article, this price drop does not mean Coca-Cola is a good buy.

Also looking at their financial statement, we see that while Coca-Cola has maintained its level of treasury shares, Pepsi has grown their internal shares by $413 million, or 1.3%. When companies are increasing treasury stock it shows us that they are confident in the strategy and future of their company. Coca-Cola saw their debt increase by 7.3%, while Pepsi saw their long-term debt climb by 3.7%. Both firms' assets to debt ratio are healthy with Pepsi’s at 2.47 and Coca-Cola’s at 2.57. So while Coca-Cola brought on a higher percentage of debt, their debt burden is in line with Pepsi’s level.

Turning away from the financial statements, we can focus on the stocks and their interaction with relevant economic indicators. The narrative for the rest of this article is going to revolve around comparing their value in the aforementioned fields.

Coca-Cola’s miss on earnings resulted in, for the first time since the mid-fourth quarter of 2016, their stock trading below its 90-day moving average. Pepsi, on the other hand, has maintained a consistent and persistent growth pattern, which has led to their stock continuously being slightly above the 90-day moving average. Below we can see how both of their 90-day moving averages look.

This 5-year (8/20/12 to 8/18/17) look at Coca-Cola's and Pepsi's share price shows us two big takeaways. Pepsi is in a steady growth pattern and Coca-Cola’s explosive growth has come at the cost of stable share value.

Since the start of 2017, Pepsi and Coca-Cola have seen similar average daily share value growth, .084% and .103% respectively. The difference is that Coca-Cola's standard deviation was 1.88% to Pepsi’s .56%. This means Coca-Cola had over 300% more volatility than Pepsi while offering a return 0.5% greater than Pepsi. Since the start of 2017, Pepsi saw their share value grow 13.9% while Coca-Cola grew by 14.31%. A 300% increase in risk hardly justifies a 0.4% net increase in growth.

While Coca-Cola’s overall growth record may appeal to the less risk-averse investors looking for a high returning large cap stock, and that is certainly a respectable position to hold, the current trend shows the Pepsi is offering a far better risk to return ratio. While analyzing the stock prices and financial statements of Pepsi and Coca-Cola gives us a solid perspective into the current state of these titans, we cannot stop here. To gain the next level of knowledge we must inject econometric modeling into our investigation.

To accomplish this goal we are going to use an econometric model known as pairs trading. This modeling approach looks at using a direct competitor’s share price as a benchmark to calculate the value of a stock. This method rests, primarily, on the assumption that stocks within the same market must experience industry changes to some degree of proportionality. This model is not the end all be all of pricing a stock, rather it is a gateway into detecting fundamental misvaluations.

What we are going to do in this analysis is regress the value of Coca-Cola’s daily adjusted close share price against the daily adjusted close share price of Pepsi, and vice versa. This will leave us with linear formulas that will allow us to compute a modeled price and compare it to the observed price. This model price is, in theory, the equilibrium price for the stock. The higher the observed value of the stock is to the model the greater the likelihood the stock is in a bubble.

In general, we see both Pepsi and Coca-Cola “meet” the model price, as in they eventually come back to the modeled price. This is why pairs trading modeling holds the assumption that the resulting model is an equilibrium for the share price. We know this model is not just random chance because both models have P-values and Significance F values that are effectively zero. In other words, there is an effectively 100% chance this model is not random data points. We also are not seeing autocorrelation as the dataset clearly does not have a lag series in it, and I made no adjustments in the modeling to negate a lag series. This is another benefit of incorporating pairs trading modeling into our analysis; it allows a quantitative approach to expressing Pepsi’s and Coca-Cola’s relationship.

What this analysis leads us to is that Coca-Cola was overvalued until it corrected to almost exactly the modeled price after their earnings per share were released. Expressively, the pairs trading model accurately predicted the level to which Coca-Cola fell. Unlike when looking at the 90-day moving average, which is currently showing us that Coca-Cola has dipped below its average and may signal a buy, the pairs trading model is showing us that their dip is not a dip but a correction. Coca-Cola is not undervalued after their miss, they are appropriately valued.

All things considered, Pepsi’s modeled results are boring. It is interesting to think that Pepsi’s relatively smooth modeled price is based solely off the roller coaster of Coca-Cola’s share price. While the model results from Pepsi may be uneventful, the takeaways are well worth the lifting to produce the model. When combined with the previous analyses in this article, we see that Pepsi is offering a less risky investment with a minuscule decrease to return. While Pepsi is not signaling that it is undervalued, it is showing that is not underwater or in a bubble.

While each individual stock offers a different investment expectation for investors, both firms are strongly related to two major economic indicators: Industrial Production: Nondurable Goods: Soft drink and ice and Producer Price Index by Industry: Soft Drink Manufacturing. Both indices look at soft drink consumption, but from two different angles. The industrial production index examines the amount of supply being produced in the soft drink market; the producer price index looks at what price producers are getting for that production. Combining both of these macroeconomic indicators is going to give us the shape of the market.

Both of these indicators are set to the first quarter or month of 2012, depending on the index. When we look at both indices we see that in 2017 that production of soft drinks momentarily fell to the lowest level we have seen since the first quarter of 2011 then rebound to slightly above where 2016 closed. In the aggregate, 2017 has been a slow year for the production of soft drinks. Though, when we take this year’s industrial production and compare it to 2016 we see that product is on pace to slightly beat 2016. So while the above chart doesn’t show dynamic growth, it is not signaling a dramatic decline in production either.

When we expand this analysis to include the producer price index, we can see why industry production is fairly static. The producer price index is showing us that the price producers of soft drink are receiving for their wares have been flat. In fact, this indicator has seen an average change of just 0.08% per month in 2017. So while production has fallen and risen through the first two-quarters of 2017, the price Coca-Cola and Pepsi are receiving for their goods has been stable. Extending of outlook into 2016, we see that this stability is simply a continuation of a yearlong trend. If the price for which soft drink manufacturers are receiving for their product is not changing then they are unlikely to change the level of production going forward. Knowing this, we can safely assume that there is not a looming bubble or fundamental flaw in the soft drink market. This means the differences we are seeing between Pepsi and Coca-Cola are firm specific.

When we combine the conclusions from the various analyses in this article we can summarize Pepsi and Coca-Cola offer two different investment basis for portfolios. So far in 2017, Pepsi has shown an edge over Coca-Cola with a better risk-reward ratio. Additionally, Pepsi is currently posting growth without bubbling above its equilibrium price, which is supported in the pairs trading model. Coca-Cola has been posting a much better return when we look over a longer period of time, but this growth comes with much higher volatility than Pepsi; over the past six months, Pepsi has offered virtually the same return. On a macroeconomic scale, we can see that production of soft drinks recovered strongly in the second quarter from their malaise of the previous quarters. Soft drink producers have seen an exceptionally stable price level in 2017.

When all things are considered, Pepsi offers investors who are looking to long a position in the soft drink market a distinct edge over Coca-Cola. Though, if an investor is already holding Coca-Cola shares, given the recent correction and macroeconomic indicators they should hold because it appears the damage is done. Lastly, for the wise investor who is in Pepsi already, good job and enjoy the growth.

