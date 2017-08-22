Bad News: U.K. Government Drains GBP 3.9B From The U.K. Economy

Overall the fiscal flows are improving and projected to be a weak 1% of GDP overall if present trends hold.

Positive fiscal flows add to the stock of funds in the private sector and negative flows take them away.

The UK government taxed $USD 5 billion out of the private sector in July 2017.

A positive macro picture for a land one is looking at investing in is a real prerequisite, and the purpose of this report is to assess if the UK has a positive macro environment within which to invest.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulae:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. - Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Externally from overseas commerce.- Exports bring in more than imports cost. Government spending. - More is spent than taxed.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks such as defensive sectors like consumer staples and utilities.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that over the last year fiscal flows from credit creation have increased the stock of private credit in 2016 and look to do the same in 2017. This is a positive trend for the private sector.

Credit growth looks to be on trend to contribute 1% of GDP in 2017; this is up from 2016 if current trends hold and a marked acceleration in lending.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart is negative and shows a net outflow of funds to the rest of the world. The good news is that it is slowing down.

2017 appears to be tracking better than 2016 and could well be less of a drain on GDP than it was last year.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that over the last year the government has been spending into the economy and adding to net financial assets in the private sector. This is a positive trend.

This is the new data we have for July 2017 and shows a nasty surplus draining money out of the private sector and follows on the heels of a series of drains this year. The overall trend is adding up so far to a total net drain for the year. The is a negative trend for the private sector, and it offsets the increase in flows from private credit creation and the reduced drain from the external sector.

One could say the money gained through private credit creation and saved from an improved current account flow is being drained out by the government.

The UK government is a monetary sovereign and is the source of the money supply. It does not need to tax or borrow to obtain money. A monetary currency sovereign creates money each time it pays a bill and keyboards money into existence.

A recent newspaper article illustrates that the Prime Minister is unaware of the UK's monetary currency options claiming that there is "no magic money tree."

In point of fact there are three sources of money:

Credit creation from banks. - Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Externally from overseas commerce.- Exports bring in more than imports cost. Government spending. - More is spent than taxed.

The last two sources are the best as there is no debt liability canceling out the asset on the ledger. The first method is merely a horizontal transaction where a loan is balanced against a debt obligation and nets to zero.

The External sector and government sector can produce money with no matching debt obligation, though the former is paid for with goods and services. The government merely has to spend more than it taxes and there is no matching liability attached to the spending: the money simply comes into being at a keystroke.

Government spending in the UK is only limited by inflation and real resources that exist at the time to buy. Thanks to austerity there is less to buy as time goes on.

What motivates a politician to lie in this way?

We often discuss "The Big Lie," a group of lies that deny Monetary Sovereignty. Within that group of lies are such statements as: *Federal finances are like your personal finances (They aren't.)

*Federal taxes fund federal spending. (They don't.)

*The federal deficit and debt are unsustainable (They aren't.)

*Federal spending causes inflation (It doesn't.)

*And the federal government can run short of its own sovereign dollars. (It can't.) Though this blog discusses, in detail, why each of these statements is false, many people resist the facts. That is, despite proof showing otherwise, they continue to believe the lie, because. Trusted sources like the media, the politicians, and many economists promulgate The Big Lie. Because The Big Lie equates federal financing with people's own personal financial experience, the lie sounds reasonable. People want to believe The Big Lie because it justifies their desire to cut benefits to those who are poorer. The incessant, unrelenting repetition of the lie. The Big Lie is harmful because it vindicates widening the Gap between the rich and the poor. It justifies reductions in federal spending for such social programs as Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, poverty aids, education aids and other benefits for the "not-rich." It condones the easing of federal regulations meant to stop criminal bankers. It rationalizes the reduction in budgets for food, drug, and environmental protections. It reduces federal spending that grows the economy.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 0.3% 3% -4.4% -1.1% NOW 1% 2.5% -3% 0.5%

The overall sectoral flows are improving but still very weak and barely positive.

Private credit creation has already doubled as compared to 2016 and is trending strongly upwards. The current account deficit is trending to be less than for 2016. The down side is a government that is draining out the improved and increasing flows almost as quickly as they flow in.

I did not recommend the UK as a buy in this article in March 2017 and since that time the ETF EWU has improved as the chart below shows:

Not only has there been 14% capital growth but also a nice 3.49% per annum dividend to go with it. And all this growth in an atmosphere of austerity, Brexit, a general election and terrorist attacks. It makes one wonder what the Britons could achieve in good times.

Investors wishing for access to the UK can gain exposure via the following ETFs:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF ((NYSEARCA:EWU))

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU)

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF

WisdomTree United Kingdom Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXPS)

Deutsche X-trackers MSCI United Kingdom Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBUK)

SPDR MSCI United Kingdom Quality Mix ETF (NYSEARCA:QGBR)

