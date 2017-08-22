Great 8% Yield Or A 7% Garbage Yield, Pick Your Preferred Share

Subscribers ofThe Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to this article over the weekend and received real-time text message alerts.

So…

If there were two items which were nearly identical in every way, except one was vastly cheaper. Which one would you choose?

CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) has two preferred shares with this very problem. Or solution, depending on how you look at it. Last week, I said investors should put CBL-D on the watch list. I liked CBL-D, but I wanted a lower price on it. The security dropped from $24.20 to $23.90. CBL-E, on the other hand, is far from a good investment.

Here are the recent prices:

CBL-D has dropped into the buy zone by 18 cents. CBL-E on the other hand is priced absurdly high. Why? Because the market put it there. Are you familiar with the saying about 7.82% yields? They’re better than the 6.89% that CBL-E is paying. Toss on the extra discount to call value and you have a laughable situation.

Perhaps there’s a good reason for the difference? Nope.

Call protection

CBL-D has less call protection on the calendar, but it doesn’t matter. CBL-E’s call protection ends soon anyway. CBL-D’s discount to call value is its own form of call protection with a significant capital gain if the shares are called away. Until that date occurs, the investor can simply sit on the shares and collect a 7.82% stripped yield. Next call dates:

CBL-D: 9/18/2017

CBL-E: 10/5/2017

If an investor wants to pay $0.43 extra for a few weeks of extra call protection and a lower yield by almost 1% then CBL-E is a choice. However, it’s not a good one.

Cumulative

Yes, both preferred shares are cumulative.

Conclusion

CBL-D has dropped well into my buy zone. I had it on a watch list last week and the price drop happened. CBL-E remains insanely expensive. There is no material call protection for CBL-D when looking at the next call date. However, there is call protection in the form of the security being at $24.00. If CBL were to call the preferred shares, investors would get some nice capital gains.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

