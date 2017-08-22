HP Inc.: Betting On Yet Another Beat

This coming Wednesday, HP, Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) reports fiscal 3Q17 earnings. The personal computer and printing solutions supplier has been showing signs of strength as of late after reversing a trend of declining revenues, assuming the number one spot in the PC market, and managing costs to support bottom-line improvement. This quarter, I expect the Palo Alto-based company to maintain its momentum and deliver yet another all-around beat.

My views on HP's businesses

For fiscal 3Q17, consensus is set at $12.3 billion in sales that would represent a timid YOY increase of 3.3% over easy comps (revs were down nearly -4% in the same quarter last year). With momentum in the PC market (more about the subject below) and following record high 7% growth last quarter, I believe these estimates to be conservative. Non-GAAP EPS estimate of $0.42, if proven accurate, would fall a penny below the high end of management's guidance range, but -12.5% below year-ago levels.

As I have pointed out in the past, what many originally thought to be a toxic combination of fast-declining businesses (printing and PCs) has proven to be more resilient than expected over the past several months. In calendar 1Q17, HP caught an updraft in traditional personal computing device sales and assumed the market leadership position for the first time since 2013.

In the most recent quarter, PC sales once again contracted after modest and short-lived growth observed earlier in the year, according to IDC (see table below). But cutting against the grain, HP was the only player to see shipments rise in the mid-single digit range in calendar 2Q17, expanding its market leadership position over Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGF). Now controlling nearly one fourth of this market that continues to move toward consolidation into the hands of a few suppliers, I expect HP to report robust Personal Systems results this week. Even if the shaky recovery in the PC and printing businesses observed in calendar 1Q17 fails to stick, HP seems to have found its place on the winning side of the battle.

Within printing (79% of total segment non-GAAP op profit last quarter), a challenging business that HP has slowly been able to stabilize, I see the company holding a strong competitive position. The space continues to consolidate, as the top three players now control as much as three fourths of the market (up from 73% last year). And looking a bit farther down the road with 3D printing still not a meaningful contributor to revenues, exposure to new addressable markets (including to A3 printing, as covered well by SA author Russell Naisbitt) could bode very well for the company in the next two to five years.

On the stock

After HP delivered a very solid fiscal 2Q17, the stock pulled back in what I believe to be a case of profit taking. It dipped to six-month lows and only now has fully recovered to approach the 52-week high once again. To be fair, shares had been on the rise without much of a pullback for the 12 months that preceded the May earnings results: 39% by early June 2017. But in my view, the Street has been a little harsh with HPQ as of late.

I continue to find the high yield (nearly 3%) and high FCF dividend coverage (2.3x, based on the results of the first half of fiscal 2017) combo very attractive. The company is finally on the right side of the industry trend, with the PC and printing markets recovering well. And while HPQ is by no means a buy-on-the-dip opportunity based on valuation multiples, a forward P/E of only 11.6x (see below) on EPS expected to grow +5% next year suggests that the stock is by no means overpriced.

Call me boring, but I have always been a big fan of strong brand-name companies with robust balance sheets, shareholder friendly cash return policies, modestly encouraging prospects for the long term and inexpensive stocks. HPQ seems to check all those boxes. With another earnings beat likely on the horizon, I believe the stock looks attractive ahead of the print.

