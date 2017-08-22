Antofagasta's (ANFGF) CEO Iván Arriagada on 2017 Half Year Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Antofagasta PLC (OTC:ANFGF) 2017 Half Year Results Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Andrew Lindsay

Right. Morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our Half Year Results Presentation. I’m Andrew Lindsay, as I think everybody knows, which is good. Just to introduce you to Iván Arriagada, our Chief Executive; and Alfredo Atucha, our CFO, who’ll take you through our presentation and then, there will be a Q&A afterwards. For those of you looking on the webcast, you can ask questions through that facility, and those of you on the audio, you’ll be able to – will ask a few questions at the end if you have any and you’ll be patched through.

Okay, with that, I’ll hand over to Iván.

Iván Arriagada

Okay, good morning, and thank you, Andrew, for the introduction, and welcome to all who are here today as well as those attending via the webcast and conference call. So I would like to start with a brief overview of the first six months of the year, and then I will hand over to Alfredo, who will take you through our financial results. I will update you on our operating performance and give you a few of our thoughts on the copper market. I will then explain the focus of our activities and our various growth opportunities. Finally, I will close with our guidance for the year and with a few words on why we believe Antofagasta remains an attractive investment. And then I will open the floor for questions.

So let me start with safety. Safety comes first for us. I’m pleased to say that there have been no fatalities at the group in the last 12 months, and the fact the period is slightly longer than that for the last 16 months, and we’re working hard to ensure that this continues to be the case for the rest of the year and for the years thereafter. We continue to focus on – I’m sorry, on reporting high-potential incidents and on the verification of critical safety controls. These are important measures for identifying ways of improving our management of key risks. The increased reporting of high-potential, near-miss incidents shows the willingness of employees to report this type of incidents is improving, which is very positive. This level of increased openness and participation is an important part of the process of achieving further improvements in safety.

During the year, we also extended the focus we apply to safety to include health as well. This will further help our past efforts to prevent future risks of disease or injury as a result of tasks carried out today. So good performance on safety. We are quite pleased. And the graph at the very bottom of this chart shows an upward trend, which is the reporting of incidents or risks which is positive. The more reporting we have, the more opportunities we have to prevent accidents. So that’s quite encouraging.

As Antofagasta, we have a framework for value creation, which is relevant for managing a business in the good times as well as the bad. First, and we’ve talked about this before. We focus on disciplined production. At Antofagasta, priority, after safety and health is not to grow volume just for the sake of growth, but to produce tonnes that contribute cash and earnings per share and if they do not, not to mine them. Second, we’re focused on managing our cost and improving productivity, and I think the story of the transformation that we’ve done over the last few years has been very much one, where we’ve achieved productivity improvements and cost changes, which are sustainable. And one way we do this is by improving the operating reliability of our equipment so as to capture all the available spare capacity in our operations.

Third, we believe sustainability and innovation are core to long-term value creation. In this respect, we’ve got the strengths of our relationship with the communities near our operations as a key part of this process. And we’re also embracing innovation with a long-term focus on strategic alternatives. And lastly, we’re advancing our organic growth opportunities but always with disciplined capital allocation at the center of what we do. We are returns-focused, that is to say, we seek to maximize total shareholder return, for maximizing return on capital employed, and this dictates when and how we grow.

So let me refer briefly to our operations. Production for the first half of the year was 7% higher than in the first half of last year as Antucoya is now operating at full capacity, and production at Centinela Concentrate has increased following the completion of the expansion project. This has reduced the percentage of production coming from Los Pelambres to 47% in our portfolio, which, as it is our lowest cost operation, has put upward pressure on our group unit costs.

However, we are still managed to reduce our unit cash costs before and after byproducts, reflecting the savings we have achieved in our Cost and Competitiveness Programme and the increased production in the period. By-product volumes are strong, and the molybdenum price, in particular, is outperforming expectations. So a good set of numbers in terms of production which is up 7% and costs, which are down 2% has really allowed us to capture the full benefit of the price increase that we saw in this first half, approximately 25% price increase. But we were able to capture it to the full extent because of our solid operating performance.

I would like now to draw your attention to a few important achievements in the first half of the year. Our EBITDA is up 88% versus the first half of 2016. Our margins have returned to over 50%, and this is our highest margin since 2012 when the copper price was about 1/3 higher. At that time, it must have been around $3.60 or $3.70, and we were achieving 50% margins as we are today with a price of $2.70. Our cash flow from operations is 48% higher at $1.1 billion, and all of this is on the back of increases in the copper price, higher sales volume and tighter cost management.

Capital expenditure is less than half of our guidance for the full year. However, we still expect that capital expenditure will be $900 million, which is what we have guided for earlier for the full year 2017. Net earnings were up considerably, at $290 million for the first six months of the year, reflecting the EBITDA increase. And lastly, the board has recommended an interim dividend of $0.103 per share, in line with our policy of paying out a minimum of 35% of underlying net earnings. This represents an increase of over three times the interim dividend for the first six months of last year of $0.031 per share.

So having said that, I would like now to pass over to Alfredo, who will give you some more details on our financial performance.

Alfredo Atucha

Thanks, Iván. Good morning, all. Firstly, I would like to look at revenue, which rose by 41.9% to just over $2 billion of – for the period. Revenue benefit from higher realized copper prices, which rose by 25.3% compared to the first six months of 2016. This improvement was strengthened by higher sales volume of tonnes included in our revenue, which increased by 14.3%. The rest of the increase in revenue was essentially from higher gold and molybdenum volumes, leading to a total increase in revenues of $605 million compared to the last year.

Now turning to costs. The top graph shows the movement in our cash costs before by-product credit by mine, which are down $.04 per pound compared to the last year. Los Pelambres increased group cash costs by $0.06, as we experienced lower grades, while at Centinela, costs came down significantly as production increased. In the graph at the bottom, you can see the drivers of the lower cash costs as we continue our successful Cost and Competitiveness Programme, which reduced costs during the period by $0.06 per pound.

Increased production further reduced costs, but this was offset by a stronger peso and higher input prices. By-product credits were $0.32 per pound, bringing net cash costs to $1.24 per pound, $0.02 lower than in the first half of 2016. Strong increase in EBITDA and EBITDA margin. EBITDA rose by $505 million to almost $1.1 billion in the first half of the year. This was driven by the high revenue, offset partially by the increased costs associated with the increased sales volumes. A further positive impact came from Zaldivar, which increased its contribution by nearly $20 million compared to the same half year in 2016.

The reward of our Cost and Competitive Programme are fully evident here, as our EBITDA margin increased to 53%. This is the highest margin reported by the group since 2012 when the realized copper price average was $3.66 per pound for the year compared with $2.72 during the first half of this year. Net earnings have increased by $202 million to $291 million, reflecting the strong performance during the year, of which $102 million had been declared as a dividend – as a interim dividend.

Tax and non-controlling interests have increased in line with this performance, although the effective tax rate has dropped to 34% as non-deductible costs represented a much smaller proportion of our considerable increase in pretax earning compared with the half year 2016. In terms of capital expenditure, CapEx for half year 2017 was $410 million, and we expect total CapEx for the full year to be approximately $900 million, with an increased rate of spending during the second half of the year. These figures are all on a cash basis and exclude expenditure at Zaldivar, which is equity accounted.

The largest proportion of this spending in the half year was on mine development, where we have spent $173 million, followed by $155 million on our development projects, primary in Encuentro Oxides and the moly plant at Centinela. Our sustaining CapEx ratio for the first six months was $278 per tonnes of copper produced, and we expect this ratio to increase in the second half of the year. And over a multi-year period, we expect it to be within a range of $400, $450 or around $300 million per year.

Moving on to cash flow, as mentioned earlier, higher EBITDA contributed strongly as did our release in working capital, which was due mainly to a reduction in [indiscernible] unpaid sales at the period end compared with the end of 2016. This increase in cash generated resulted in $117 million higher cash balance by the end of the first six months of the year. After paying dividends, $150 million of debt repayment, taxes payment and capital expenditure.

Strong balance sheet and liquidity. This increase in cash and the repayment of loan has further strengthened our balance sheet, decreasing our net debt by $212 million to $860 million on a 100% or gross basis. Our net debt EBITDA ratio at the end of June this year was 0.4, down from 0.7 at the end of the last year. And if you exclude subordinated shareholder debt, which is, in our case, is quasi-equity, the multiple dropped to 0.2 times.

Our attributable net debt position is now $387 million, down from $499 million at the end of 2016 continuing a downward trend since 2015. We continue to have one of the strongest balance sheet in the sector.

Now I would like now to pass you back to Iván. Thank you.

Iván Arriagada

So I will now spend a few minutes talking about the copper market. Let’s first look at demand. We expect demand growth for copper to continue, driven in China, in particular, by urbanization and income growth. The transition to the new normal is rebalancing infrastructure and consumption spend. If this transition is successful, it will, in large part, involve increased demand for consumer goods such as electronics, household durables, air conditioners and heating appliances, all of which use copper as well.

I think today, we are in the early stages of a major disruptive technological change associated with both clean transport and green energy. As cost parity of electrical vehicles approaches, public policy and private adoption of mass electrical transfer are likely to change sooner and faster than many anticipated.

The same is true of green energy, as energy storage and distributed energy supply networks are both making significant inroads into everyday life. As copper is the premier metal for electricity and heat conductivity, this changes will drive copper demand in ways we have yet to fully understand. All of this is positive for copper demand going forward.

On the supply side, copper is probably the most supply constrained of the cyclical commodities. Average mined grades are declining and many projects face technical challenges. These extend the lead times to construction and for brownfield expansions, can involve moving from open pit to underground, from oxides to sulfides or significantly increasing the scale of exploitation, all of which introduce significant challenges.

The realistic pipeline of new projects is limited. Some have talked in the past of a potential wall of supply eating the market. We simply have not seen this, and we don’t expect to. Beyond the technical challenges, there are increasing regulatory and permitting challenges, together with heightened levels of social awareness.

So we believe that when you look at both the demand and supply factors, the outlook for copper in the mid to long-term is very positive. In the shorter term, we think the market is gradually moving to a tighter demand supply position, which increases the likelihood of a market deficit sooner rather than later, as we absorb the impact of strikes, export bans and other disruptions earlier in the year.

In the very short term, we’re seeing price volatility, but we believe the price floor continues to rise. There are, of course, some risk factors to this outlook. In particular, hard landing in China either from domestic debt restructuring or property overstocking is concerning some.

However, China’s demonstrated thus far, its ability to move to lower and more sustainable growth rates without major disruptions. Other risks are geopolitical and increased protectionism, both of which could impact trade flows and grow – and global economic activity.

These supply constraints, I mentioned earlier are structural challenges for the industry that we’re addressing, and our success in how we do this will define our performance over the coming years. We approach these factors by focusing on productivity and innovation to provide a competitive advantage and through efficient capital allocation.

On productivity, the Cost and Competitiveness Programme and functional simplification that we have been carrying out over the last few years has delivered tangible improvements, which are reflected in our cost base as we see it today. In addition, our new operating model, we’re implementing, is establishing new structures that would streamline the operation of our mine with lasting benefits.

On innovation, we’re making progress on the leaching of primary sulfides and extending what we have achieved with pace tailings to reduce water consumption. And we’re also looking at ways to move large quantities of materials over long distances.

On capital allocation, I believe that sharing assets or costs within our districts and between our operations is going to become increasingly common, specially with infrastructure assets. We have done this by sharing the water supply system between Centinela and Antucoya. In addition, we’re looking at ways to enable a third party or enable third-party investment in noncore mining infrastructure such as water and energy assets.

Core to everything we do is that it has to generate an adequate return. If it does not, we don’t do it. Of course, not everything can be distilled to financial returns, especially when considering social and environmental matters, but capital return and risk management are key in the way that we approach our business.

I just want to remake the point about how productivity improvements are not just something that we do in a downturn but are something that we strive to do all the time just in the same way as we always try to improve safety.

As you know, we implemented our Cost and Competitiveness Programme back in 2014, and since then, over $550 million has been removed from our cost base. Our target this year is $140 million, of which $44 million has been captured so far and over $100 million has been identified by our team. One of the main goals of this program is to improve the structural competitiveness of the group, and we believe by embedding our program’s framework in the company, we will achieve this savings in a sustainable way.

Our capital allocation model is straightforward and well known. Cash generated is supplied first to the essential expenditure that we need to make to continue to operate at our current throughput levels. Capital is next allocated to pay dividends according to our minimum committed payout ratio of 35% of underlying net earnings. We then consider whether to invest additional capital in growth projects or to return cash to shareholders, typically by paying a larger final dividend. The strength of our balance sheet is important to how we operate and gives us the ability and capacity to grow that allows us to take decisions with a long-term view.

On growth, at the moment, we’re completing the construction of the Encuentro Oxide project, which will come into production in the next few months and the moly plant at Centinela, which will be completed by the end of the year. We’re currently working on the EIA for the desalination plant for Los Pelambres, which we expect by the end of the year. The project will then be sent to the board for approval, and if this occurs on the current schedule, we should have first production in 2020.

At Centinela, we continue to evaluate the development options for additional throughput capacity. A second concentrator or an alternative configuration to reduce the front-end investment and project execution risk. We expect to complete the feasibility study of expansion by the end of next year, 2019, with first production by 2021 at the earliest.

The key factors that will be considered when assessing the Los Pelambres expansion and the additional throughput capacity at Centinela are the quality and certainty of the returns from the projects, their timing in absolute terms and relative to each other, and the group’s capacity to finance the development, while creating value for our shareholders in both the short and long-term.

I want to reiterate our guidance for the year. For the full year, we expect production will remain at a similar level to last year, between 685,000 tonnes and 720,000 tonnes of copper, and we expect net cash cost to be close to $1.30.

So let me conclude by summarizing why Antofagasta remains a solid investment. We have three pillars, which underpin our investment case: These are our large copper asset base, our focus on cost and our capital discipline. This will allow us to build a platform from cash generation. Let me remind you of each of these in turn. We have a large resource base in two mining districts in Chile, Los Pelambres and Centinela, which are the source of over 80% of our production.

These districts lie at the heart of our business and offer us a significant range of options. This is the root of our organic growth. We remain focused on rebasing our costs, improving our productivity, applying innovative solutions and protecting our margins. We are committed to maintaining a financial discipline. We have low debt levels and have a flexible and robust balance sheet and are disciplined in our allocation of capital. Discipline in everything we do is key, and we will continue to hold this principle in our business model.

So that finishes, I think, the formal presentation, and thank you for your time. And now I would be happy to take any questions that you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Alon Olsha

Hi, it’s Alon Olsha from Macquarie. I just had three questions. Firstly, on costs, specifically gross costs. You’re tracking pretty well against your guidance for the year. You’ve got second half volumes likely to increase, particularly from Encuentro Oxide. So what are the factors that are likely to put up a bit pressure on your costs into the second half of the year?

Second question is on Antucoya. The cost profile there I don’t think has quite met your expectations, and you’ve mentioned in the past that you’re looking at options and opportunities to try and lower costs there. So if you could update us on work there.

And then finally, on your effective tax rate, relatively low in the first half of this year. What is this – what’s the potential for that to remain at that level into the second half?

Iván Arriagada

Okay. So I’ll address the first two questions. I’ll let Alfredo deal with the effective tax rate. On cost, I think that the pressures that we’re seeing come from the exchange rate. And then input costs like energy, which has been up. Some of our contracts are still coal based and to the extent that the coal price has gone up as some other commodities, then we see pressures on costs. And also some of the inputs that are associated to steel. So against that I think we’ve managed to compensate with our cost-reduction program I haven’t successfully done so.

But I think we will continue to see those pressures into the second half. And that’s why we’ve kept our guidance unchanged, even though we’re tracking at quite reasonable levels. So we’ll see how all of that plays out, but I think we’re comfortable that we will meet our guidance by the end of the year on that basis. But those are the cost pressures that we are witnessing today in our cost base.

With respect to Antucoya, I think you are right. I think in Antucoya, we are thinking that this is an operation that can be run on a steady basis at around $1.65 unit cost, and we’re slightly above that with $1.70. So we’re still working on bringing the cost base down to the level that we think we can achieve. And work continues there. I think it’s a new operation. So it’s just completed its ramp up last year. It’s now running at design capacity. And I think we will get there. There’s nothing that we see is in the way of getting to the type of cost that we are aiming for.

So we’re positioning in that direction. You want to address the tax rate?

Alfredo Atucha

Yes, of course. Well, effective tax rate is very sensible to change in some element like in nondeductible expenses, the amount of the dividend distribution, the royalty calculation and other permanent difference between accounting and tax treatment. In this specific case, we have two reasons behind the drop in the effective rate – tax rate. The first is the proportional impact of the nondeductible expenses is much lower this year compared to the last year on the income tax and royalty because of the profit before tax is much higher.

And the second, the second element is related to the royalty. We didn’t calculate royalty for Antucoya this half year. As a consequence of tax losses now Antucoya is generating operating profit but for the tax purpose. For the royalty tax purposes, is in a tax losses position. So both element combined are behind the drop in the effective tax rate. For the full year, the effective tax rate is expected to be at the lower end of the 35%, 40% guidance range.

Jason Fairclough

Jason Fairclough, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Just on your Centinela second concentrator, we saw BHP move to sanction the Spence hypogene this week, and looking at the capital intensity for that, I’m just wondering is there a read across for your project. That $2.7 billion CapEx number has been in the market for quite a long time now, and some of us wonder if there’s the potential for that to come down. Along with that, in Spence, there was an interesting development, which is that with the desal they’ve decided to do a leasing program. Is that something that you consider for some of your projects?

Iván Arriagada

Yes. Look, I think in the case of Centinela, our project has contemplated building a second concentrator. And that’s the $2.7 billion that we’ve quoted in the past. I think what we’re looking now is a way of facing that investment slightly different. We may identify options which reduce the front-end investment, while achieving most of the tonnage by means of expanding the footprint that we have today.

So that’s what we’re looking at. We are very focused on capital discipline and on ensuring that whatever investment we make in the way that we develop our districts does return the cash flow that we expect. And therefore, we are looking at it slightly different. We think there may be a sequence, which might be a bit more modular, which may allow us in fact to reduce the front-end investment in the case of Centinela. And that is what we’re looking at, and we’ll continue to look throughout the balance of 2018 to come to a conclusion next year.

With respect to the – some of the infrastructure that’s used in support of the project, I mentioned that one of the key things that we think is paramount in the way that we think of our business going forward. We talked about productivity, innovation and the other one in capital allocation is sharing infrastructure. And we believe that we can enable others to do investments in infrastructure, which we would have normally have done in the past. And I think this may be a good example. Energy and water may be a good example.

So we may well bring that into a play in the way that we can figure this project going forward. Yes.

Jason Fairclough

Okay. Thank you.

Ian Rossouw

Hi, Ian Rossouw from Barclays. Just a follow-up on Jason’s question about the Centinela Second Concentrator. Could you give us some indications, so early indications what the potential saving could be on this $2.7 billion? And then the second question, just on the cost savings. I mean, you’ve delivered $44 million in the first half and you’ve identified or said you’ve identified $100 million. Is that $100 million overall? So it seems like you’re tracking – you’re not tracking very well versus your full year target. Are you finding that it’s getting harder? I guess, the low fruits has been plucked and it’s getting harder to get more savings out of the business.

And then, just maybe lastly on your sort of longer-term sustaining CapEx guidance of $400 million to $450 million could you maybe give a similar number for mine development as well?

Iván Arriagada

Yes. So on the Centinela Second Concentrator, I’m reluctant to give numbers at this stage because we’re looking at these possibilities. But we’re very encouraged by what we see. We think we can, as I say, face these investments in a different manner, which will allow us to reduce in a material way sort of front end of the $2.7 billion that we had shared with you before. But more of that to come as we sort of progress our studies on that one.

On the cost savings side, I think we have achieved $44 million. In the way that we measure these, it’s hard savings, so we exclude changes in input prices, but it’s an activity level. It’s really a hard savings. We have identified another $100 million, so that’s in addition to. And therefore, we are well positioned to accomplish the full target that we set ourselves for this year. Now I take your point that it’s becoming more difficult now.

I mean, obviously, you can’t continue at the same rate of savings as before. But the main shift that we’ve also introduced is to think productivity as a sustainable process. And very much the way that we think safety. So we go and do in productivity improvements every day, and we’ve set ourselves to do that by means of creating the process and allocating resources to do that. So we will continue to work in improving productivity. And we don’t see this as a sole response to the downward in the price cycle.

No, it’s something that we want very much to be embedded in the way that we run our business going forward. We are a commodity business. Cost is what differentiates us from the rest, and therefore, that really drives a lot of what we do and how we approach our business and we will continue to do it that way.

With respect to sustaining CapEx, I think what we’ve said is that to run our business, give or take, we probably need around $600 million between sustaining CapEx and mine development. So that’s basically the sort of breakdown. Now that may vary year from year, so that is sort of average multiyear. But you’ll see that those figures are the ones that we’re thinking of in terms of sustaining investment and mine development.

Jatinder Goel

Good morning. Jatinder Goel from Citi. Two questions please. First, on your min/max instruments given your positive view on copper, how should we read for you getting into that affixed range of copper price exposure on two of your operations? And how should we think about it going forward, in terms of volume exposure? Would you continue to do so? And secondly, just on Reko Diq, where are we in the process? Arbitration had gone in your favor. What are the expectations from there? Thank you.

Iván Arriagada

Sorry. The first one was on…

Jatinder Goel

Min/max instruments at Centinela and Antucoya, which were entered I think end of first half.

Iván Arriagada

I think generally, on hedging, we are – approach is that we are into the copper business, and therefore, as copper producers, we ride the copper price curve. So our hedging is normally limited to very specific situations. Therefore, we would not expect ourselves to be hedging any big time as we have neither done in the past.

On Reko Diq, I would say that we have finished the phase in which basically, Antofagasta has been declared that – was correct in its claim that the licenses had been taken out in an arbitrary way contrary to law and contract. And that’s, therefore, been a successful outcome in this first phase. Now what follows now is the assessment of what the damages are. And that’s the phase that these has moved into. How long that will take? In international arbitration, that’s fairly difficult to predict. But it’s probably something that it’s in the range of between 12 and 24 months. But that’s the phase that we moved into.

Jatinder Goel

Thank you.

Fiona Perrott-Humphrey

Fiona Perrott-Humphrey from Rothschild. The last results meeting was quite heavily dominated by the strike at Escondida and labor issues in Chile. I wonder how the mood is in the labor markets at the moment and how you see this – the general situation in Chile?

Iván Arriagada

Yes, the – we’ve had two labor negotiations completed earlier this year and under the new law, so we’ve managed to understand fully the provisions of the new law, as we have completed this negotiations. We think we had a successful outcome in terms of the agreements that we reached, which basically extend contracts for three years without a strike. I think it still remains true under the current labor law and environment that negotiations remain very company-specific.

We, I think, have built a good track record of labor relations in our company, and I think that plays to our favor. I think – I mean, obviously, with the pressures that companies are putting on productivity improvements, doing this alongside your workforce becomes very important and key, and I think that’s the key that we’ve been able to achieve in the sense that we’ve been able to talk them through and accomplish most of these improvements alongside the workforce. I think that’s a pressure that can potentially introduce tension into the labor relationship, but we’ve managed this well. So I think the labor law does not introduce, in my view, any sort of systemic risk above and beyond what already was there, and it remains very company-specific from that point of view.

Luke Nelson

Luke Nelson, JPMorgan. Just on the balance sheet, net debt. Obviously, looking fairly comfortable 0.4 times net debt/EBITDA and down to a degree from year-end 2016. So just be interested to hear your thoughts on how you think the progression of the balance sheet is? And a lot of your peers sort of articulated target levels of about a net debt/EBITDA or net debt levels in terms of capital allocation strategy. So any thoughts on how you think about that in terms of how you allocate capital over the medium term? Thank you.

Iván Arriagada

Alfredo, why don’t you take that?

Alfredo Atucha

Yes, well, in general, on this side of the cash balance, of course, the cash balance depend on the copper price for the rest of the year. In terms of the debt, we have repaid $150 million in this half year, in accordance with our debt consolidation program. And we are expecting to finalize the year in the region of net debt/EBITDA ratio in the range of 0.3, 0.2, similar to the current situation. We are not considering any borrowing for the rest of the year, but also to meet with our consolidation program and so – and maintaining a very prudent and moderated debt level. So we are now analyzing how we are going to finance our new project, specifically the Los Pelambres expansions with $1 billion capital expenditure.

Probably, we are analyzing different alternative and probably, we are going to finance these projects by debt because at Los Pelambres, debt capacity is intact. And I mean, we think that the financial market has a appetite for this kind of asset. So we are expecting to finalize this year in a very, very solid financial position with a solid cash balance and probably $300 million lower or reduction in our debt.

Luke Nelson

Just a follow-up, if I may, on that 0.4 times net debt/EBITDA. Would you classify that as being a prudent level? And given kind of internal outlooks for copper market and operations and capital spend or an appropriate level or overly conservative?

Alfredo Atucha

Sorry...

Luke Nelson

Just on the net debt, on leverage at the moment. You’ve mentioned sort of a prudent level of net debt/EBITDA sort of going forward. At current levels, would you classify 0.4 times as a prudent level or overly conservative or…

Alfredo Atucha

No. Well, I think this is a prudent level. No, no. It’s not too conservative. Remember that we have defined in a cash buffer of $1.2 billion in order to face any volatility or cyclicality in the copper price. Considering the current prices, of course, that we are going to probably increase our cash balance significantly at the end of the year. So we are continuously monitoring our debt position. But we are not seeing any significant difference from our current situation. So the only thing we have been very clear in terms of net debt/EBITDA ratio is as a maximum limit in terms of two times.

But in the minimum limit, of course, we are continuously monitoring and continuously analyzing what is the best position for the company. Debt continued to be very attractive for us in order to finance our project because we can take advantage of our tax yield, and we are able to maximize the equity return for our shareholders. And basically, we can take advantage of the current financial condition provided at the market. So we think that at the moment, I can say that we will maintain our net debt to EBITDA in the current level.

Iván Arriagada

Yes. I mean, just on – a follow-up on that, I think the financial strength of the group is something that has made us standout compared to most of the players in the sector. A year ago, half – first half 2016, the copper price was at $2.50. So we’ve had quite a movement in a short period of time. And on top of that, we’ve had quite a strong operational performance in the first half of this year. Now as I say, financial strength has been one of our key features, which has allowed us over the downturn to do several things. We just started Antucoya. We purchased Zaldivar. We’re finishing two important projects at Centinela.

And I think as we’ve said in the past, the way that we approach this going forward is through our capital allocation framework. So we will use cash to fund first our sustaining CapEx and mine development, then we will deliver on our dividend commitment of 35% of net earnings. And then excess cash above that will iterate between investment opportunities and returning that back to shareholders. So that’s the process that we will go as we sort of approach the year-end in this current 2017. Yes. I don’t know if there’s a question on the webcast or conference?

Operator

You have an audio question from Myles Allsop of UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Myles Allsop

Great. Thank you. Just a three quick questions. First of all, just following up on that sort of balance sheet question. I mean, in the past, Antofagasta had a net cash position. I presume what you’re saying is you don’t expect to take the balance sheet to that level of strength going forward to sustain around where we are in terms of net debt to EBITDA. But just could you clarify that firstly? Another kind of follow-up question for Reko Diq. What sort of compensation are you looking for? I mean, what is the upside potential that if – yes, obviously then – obviously, can they afford to pay? How recoverable is it? What sort of numbers are we talking about over the next sort of one, two years?

And then, just thirdly, on M&A, and obviously, you took advantage of your strong balance sheet during the down cycle. How are you thinking about M&A? Would you be interested in minority stakes? If things like Quellaveco could come up shortly. Would that be of interest? Or do you ever want to be operating El Pachon? I mean, if you want that headache to go away, why don’t you – obviously, you’re the natural owner of that deposit. So I mean, just on those three things would be very helpful.

Iván Arriagada

Yes. Okay, on the balance sheet, again, certainly, we think the current position, which is a net debt position, but small, is solid enough and robust enough to be thinking of moving into a net cash. On Reko Diq, the – I think the quantum, it will vary depending on the assumptions that you use in the risk calculations, but it will probably, under some scenarios, run into a few billions. And so it is large potentially and obviously, that’s what we are seeking when you consider the economic value that a project like this or the development of a project like this would have involved, plus the interest since this was taken from us. So we’re talking of a couple or a multi-billion potential claim, which is under review. As you say, payment is a different – it’s a different story, but that’s what this phase of the arbitration or litigation involves. And as I say, we’ve had a good result in the first phase of it.

On M&A, I think we are flexible in terms of financially to pursue M&A, if we think and find sort of right targets. As we all know, I mean, it’s difficult to identify copper targets, which are attractive in – globally. But we are flexible and monitor that if it were to occur. I think generally, our preference is to be operators, so to take a stake which would provide us that right. In the case of Zaldivar, which I think is an interesting one, we are 50% owners. So we equally share that with Barrick, but we have that operator status. Now it’s not an absolute or fundamental rule. I mean, if there were options which had significant undeveloped potential and other benefits that we could see, we would contemplate that as well. But our preference is to be operators, and that’s what we would look at in the first port of call.

Myles Allsop

Okay. Just a follow-up on the – recollect you say, a few billion. Is that your share of the claim? Or is that the total claim? Should we assume its 50% of that? And who would be paying? Is it the government that you’re making the claim against? Or who could potentially pay?

Iván Arriagada

Yes. I don’t have the full sort of details of the litigation here with me, but it’s multi-billion rather than a couple of billion. So it’s multi-billion potentially. And yes, this is against the government or authorities. We did hold the license and provided us the right to mine, which has been taken away from us.

Myles Allsop

Okay. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

On that one – further.

Iván Arriagada

You’ll have to ask Glencore about that one.

Unidentified Analyst

I’ve asked it. They’re selling. They’re selling. Are you buying?

Iván Arriagada

We’re busy mining Pelambres. So yes. Okay. So that’s it. Anymore questions from the floor or the conference webcast? If no, thank you very much, and we’ll see you around. Thank you.

