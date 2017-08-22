Icahn Sings 'Love Me Tender' To Pershing Square

Herbalife common has been under pressure lately. Shares have fallen from $72 to $62 per share over the past month or so. This price action occurred notwithstanding the fact that the company has been aggressively repurchasing shares in the Open Market.

Recall, Herbalife refinanced its term loan earlier this year and took on more debt. Evidently, the 6% pre-tax carry on that debt juxtaposed with the slow pace of repurchase activity seems to make this particular carry trade a loser.

Enter Mr. Icahn yet again. For those with short memories, it wasn't all that long ago that Mr. Icahn engineered an expensive convertible debt issuance in order to fund an aggressive buy-in of just over $1 billion of HLF common. So far, that carry trade seems to be underwater on a mark to market basis. You can read about that issuance here.

Singing from the same song book, Mr. Icahn broke into yet another rendition of "Love Me Tender". This time, longs can sell their shares to "The Company" for $60-$68 per share plus receive insurance if and when Mr. Icahn takes the company private over the next 24 months. The simple way I think of this idea is that Mr. Icahn has given longs a put option on their stock. If they sell to him today, they get $65 + per share let's say plus the time value of money and the gift of any further upside from a take-private transaction. In exchange, their downside is eliminated. In practice, this transaction is simply a liquidity preference incentive.

Q. How else do you shake free $600 million worth of common unless you are offering something juicy in return?

I wonder what's really going on here.

Here are a few thoughts on the matter.

It has been rumored that Mr. Icahn would have liked to have sold his own 22 million share position into the company's buyback program. It was also rumored that the company's Board put the kibosh on that idea. More details on that rumor can be found here.

Q. What to do?

A. We are told that Herbalife was in talks with a third-party to take the company private. How convenient.

Now market participants can be told that there was a chat about a buyout.

Now longs may believe that there is the potential for a buyout.

Presto - they may be encouraged to liquidate their shares because there might be a buyout.

Genius!

However, it is important to remember that if there is no buyout then there is no insurance premium to be captured at all. Nevertheless, Mr. Icahn accomplishes the desired effect of tightening the screws on his main nemesis Mr. Ackman.

Q. Is this idea a good one or not?

As usual the question will be answered by the company's operating performance. Business in China and the USA is softening. Recruiting trends are stalling. Key markets like Korea and the UK are collapsing. etc, etc.

True, financial engineering can boost eps on a short run basis and/or make life very uncomfortable for those with short positions.

Still, investors would be wise to remember the following ideas and mathematics.

1. Herbalife will still have some $2.2 billion of debt after this tender. You can read about the terms on some of that debt here.

Here's how much it costs.

2. Assuming roughly 75 million shares remain outstanding at $68 per share, HLF's market cap will be $5.1 billion. Ergo: it would cost Mr. Icahn in excess of $3 billion to take the company private from here.

3. It is highly unlikely any financier would issue new debt to finance such an acquisition in an LBO. Ergo: Any take private transaction would likely be funded by something super junky and/or straight equity.

4. Whether the company is public or private, its $1.1 billion convertible will have to be refinanced at some juncture. We know that the company's junior debt now costs around 6%. What it might cost to refinance the convert remains to be seen.

5. Ostensibly, life gets more painful for Mr. Ackman as the share count dwindles. Alternatively, Mr. Icahn has put himself even deeper in a hole if the company's operating results truly and materially deteriorate from here over the coming quarters as the quality of the company's Balance Sheet now declines.

6. Whether the company is public or private does not determine the IRR on the investment. Operating results would determine that result.

7. Mr. Ichan built his position in $HLF at much lower prices. The idea that he would now want to average up seems curious to me. Taking HLF private may get Mr. Ackman but it doesn't give Icahn Partners much of an exit strategy. I suppose Icahn could take the company public again to get out from his position. However, doesn't that just put him in an even more onerous position than the one he is in today - trying to liquidate a large amount of closely held stock into a skeptical marketplace?

8. HLF common traded up to $68 today as longs bid-up the arbitrage. This is still below the price the stock traded at before last quarter's earnings.

9. Those following the HLF saga should remember Mr. Stiritz rattling his sword about taking the company private before ultimately disposing of most of his position. You can read about that here.

10. It may still be possible that Mr. Icahn and Mr. Ackman clear out one another's positions. Does this transaction raise or lower that market clearing price? Time will tell.

10. If you were Mr. Icahn and you owned 22 million share of HLF stock, what would you do? How would you manage this position? How would you exit?

Bottom line: I wouldn't say it is impossible that Icahn Partners will tender for the rest of HLF common at some point in the future. It is most certainly possible.

However, I wouldn't assume it is a certainty.

What we do know, however, is that Mr. Icahn is a very creative market participant. He has now used a number of creative ideas and transactions to squeeze his nemesis. This latest $600 million salvo is definitely a creative piece of bargaining.

It's safe to assume that the spread between $62 and $68 plus the put option value/CVR will shake the tree loose of 8-10 million shares of HLF fruit.

It's safe to assume that HLF's cash on hand will thus fall from $1.6 billion to around $1 billion with another $100 million in short-term debt on the horizon.

It's safe to assume that HLF's share count will drop by roughly 10% by mid-September.

As for how Mr. Icahn and/or Mr. Ackman ultimately determine how and when to finally exit their positions?

I wouldn't assume anything.

At $68 per share the company is paying in the neighborhood of $6 billion for a piece of itself. That's not cheap for a pyramid scheme that is now in run-off and has deteriorating metrics in key geographies around the world.

12x $500 million in FCF

15x $400 million in FCF

20x $300 million in FCF

Q. If you were going to take the company private, would you pay more than that?

The Smart Money probably punts to the company here. Maybe Mr. Stiritz can dump his final 1.2 million shares if he hasn't already? Maybe other longs will do the same?

If you take the position that it is Mr. Icahn who is stuck and not Mr. Ackman - wouldn't you be the one to sell?

No matter how you slice it, Herbalife remains a low-quality business. 2 million Members quit every year. The numbers are now so disappointing that the company has actually stopped reporting how many Members they have in their 10Qs and 10Ks.

I don't see a fundamental argument that would explain why the company would return to growth from here especially as one reviews the recruiting data that can be found here.

Financial engineering can certainly obfuscate that TRUTH for a time. However, inevitably the stock will follow the operating results.

One should never say never that Mr. Icahn will spend another $3 billion to spite his nemesis. We no know that if he wants to buy a majority of the company's shares he has to buy all of them. I just wouldn't bank on it; certainly not if it were my money.

Otherwise, Herbalife's operating results continue to make the company a SHORT. That doesn't mean you won't get your proverbial stones handed to you by one stubborn billionaire. However, it remains an overvalued and "Shakey" business.

Carl Icahn and Herbalife Management have now spent well over $3 billion trying to squeeze Bill Ackman so far. That is quite something to say.

Q. Where would HLF trade without all of this activity?

I'm not sure it is $68 per share. You?

Disclosure: I am/we are short HLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.