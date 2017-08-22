Splendid Growth Reported By Global Self Storage

Commensurate growth in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) now covers 97% of dividend and will likely surpass by next quarter.

Second quarter annual growth rates in revenue and net operating income dwarfs that of the other five storage REITs.

The robust growth just reported in the second quarter 10-Q of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) is preeminent among REITs in the group and (for reasons cited) is likely to persist. Along with arguably cheap valuation, the stock price will experience substantial accretion.

The Growth Results

These splendid growth rates can be partially attributed to the company’s focus upon secondary and tertiary markets, wherein exposure to competitive inroads is significantly mitigated. Certainly, this approach is inherently consistent with SELF’s identity as a nimble opportunistic microcap REIT and distinguishes it from much larger growth-seeking rivals whose sheer scale can proportionately diminish the beneficial leverage associated with refined prospecting on a deal-by-deal basis. Indeed, the most recent quarterly results do underscore this notion. Please examine Exhibit One below: Same-Store Growth Percentage in Revenue and Net Quarterly Income (NOI), Q2 of 2017 versus Q2 of 2016. Portrayed there are SELF’s outcomes alongside those of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI), Cube Smart (NYSE:CUBE), Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA). These data are extracted directly from their respective Second Quarter Reports (located here: LSI, CUBE, ERX, PSA, NSA).

Exhibit One

Same Store Growth Percentage Q2 2017 VS Q2 2016 SELF (1) LSI (2) CUBE (3) EXR (4) PSA (5) NSA (6) Revenue 11.6 1.4 4.2 5.2 3.3 5.8 NOI 14.8 -0.6 5 7.7 2.6 8.4

Clearly, SELF’s growth performance far eclipses the remainder of the field.

Further perspective is given in Exhibit Two, showing SELF versus the average of all the others. SELF’s Revenue and NOI annual same-store growth rates exceed the averages by 2.9x and 3.2x, respectively.

Exhibit Two

AVG. SELF SELF OTHERS MULTIPLE Revenue 11.6 3.98 2.91X NOI 14.8 4.62 3.20X

They must be doing something right!

This observation is again underscored by the remarkable rate of lease-up for the recent Bolingbrook expansion. Completed in mid-November of 2016 with 304 climate-controlled and traditional units totaling 43,750 square feet, 87.6 % was occupied by June 30, 2017. See this for yourself on page 31 of the quarterly report. Also, take note of the substantial improvement for the (non-same-store) Fishers acquisition under new SELF management: 94.5% for June 30, 2017, versus 82.5% for June 30, 2016!

Dividend Coverage

Most delightful for shareholders is the latest AFFO for the quarter equaling $0.0629. The dividend is now 97% covered. Please see Exhibit Three depicting the robust growth rate of AFFO during the past year, quarter by quarter. Very compelling, indeed!

Exhibit Three

SELF AFFO (1) PERCENT CHANGE Q2 2017 0.0629 8.64 Q1 2017 0.0579 15.3 Q4 2016 0.0502 44.3 Q3 2016 0.0348

Resources for Further Growth

Boding well for the future is SELF’s liquidity position. After the $900,000 payment to Tuxis, there will remain (based upon the June 30 balance sheet) $3,294,757 in cash and cash equivalents. To properly put this into perspective, see Exhibit Four. There is represented the ratio of cash and cash equivalents to total liabilities for SELF and four competitors. Ostensibly, SELF does possess substantial relative liquidity to pursue further development. In fact, the 10-Q advises us of the “final planning stages” for a Merrillville expansion of 13,300 square feet, at an approximated cost of $400,000, only 12% of the present liquidity. Also, in Exhibit Four you have the ratios of total liabilities to total capital for each, again extracted from the latest 10-Q Reports. Certainly, SELF’s balance sheet could sustain further debt. Moreover, four of the properties (accounting for 224,000 square feet or 29% of the total portfolio) are unencumbered. Hence, we should expect SELF’s future AFFO growth to be enhanced as it deploys both its available liquidity and/or accesses further borrowings to exploit well selected opportunities.

Exhibit Four

SELF (1) LSI (2) CUBE (3) EXR (4) NSA (5) Cash/Total Liabilities 15.50% 0.44% 0.44% 0.71% 1.36% Total Liabilities/Total Captial 0.35 0.47 0.52 0.64 0.51

Third Quarter AFFO Forecast

Foretelling next quarter’s fortunes for SELF is not easy. However, I’ll present the outcome of own computations and reasoning based upon the following assumptions:

G&A remains constant, at Q2 levels. Property operational expenses, as a proportion of revenue, also remain constant. Growth of occupancy in square feet for each separate property is extrapolated based upon the last three quarters of information available. Average rents per square foot for each individual property are derived explicitly from those published and available on the company’s Web Site. Some reasonable adjustments are made. For example, we do know that the Bolingbrook expansion ended with 87% occupancy and began the quarter with 47%. This implies that the “average” for purposes of the Q2 Report was about 67%. Hence, we can rationally increment the forecast for Q3 with a bump up to account for this new starting point and extrapolate from there. There is nothing else unusual that transpires. There is no adjustment for any seasonality, as I have no relevant data.

So here it is: Forecast Third Quarter AFFO = 0.066 (an increase of 4.9% over Q2).

We will see how close this comes in November.

Valuation and Conclusion

Exhibit FIVE depicts SELF as grossly undervalued on a Price/Book basis with respect to four others in the space (as of close 8/15/17).

Exhibit Five

SELF (1) LSI (2) CUBE (3) EXR (4) NSA (6) Price/Book Value 0.94x 1.65X 2.71X 4.34X 1.69X

In light of the most recently demonstrated viability of the company's growth strategies, as also compared alongside the very same competitors, SELF's stock price will trend significantly higher over these net quarters as the market assimilates these realities.

