Index Investing For The Lazy (Or Short On Time)

With every passing day, more and more astute investors are increasingly questioning the health of the economy and the valuations of the artificially pushed equity markets.

Record high consumer debt, a massive Fed balance sheet, mediocre growth and murky employment numbers which discount those whom have not been able to find work are just some of the issues plaguing the United States.

In my latest macro article, "Are We There Yet?" I spoke about the debt issues we face today and how it compared to the 2008 Financial Crisis. While there were a few readers who called for business as usual, the majority of the readers and commenters echoed my concerns.

One question that inevitably pops up is what can we do about it?

In my last article I spoke about the "go to" answer of going to precious metals like silver, in the article "SLVO - Income And Security (But At What Cost?)"

Today I wanted to re-introduce and go over a strategy that I feel would be of benefit to investors short on time and financial advisors who may be looking for a set it and forget approach to index investing.

Trend Is Your Friend

What we are about to go over next is nothing new for traders and something they all learned day 1 of their trading careers.

Every once in a while, whenever you are watching CNBC or Fox Business you may have an "expert" come on who deals in "technical analysis." ie... a guy or gal who can plot a chart for a stock or an index.

The most common element shown on the chart beyond the daily or weekly price movement is typically a moving average of some sort, either a 50- or 200-day moving average.

This is the most common technical indicator used by new traders and investors dabbling in technical analysis and thus tends to be the one that most people end up putting weight into.

In short, the simple moving average is the average of the last 50, 100, 200 or any number of periods that you chose to look at. The most common periods are 50 and 200 days which are considered the intermediate and "long" term trends.

That moving average by itself is simply the average. In a trading environment however it can be used to show if a stock is bullish (above the moving average) or bearish (below the moving average).

Often times people will trade the market and stocks based on that or the difference and interaction between the 50 and 200 day moving averages, or in combination with other indicators.

The simplest way of looking at the moving average however is to see which way the prices are moving.

One viable strategy and which is fairly commonly used is to stay away or get out if the market is trading bellow the 200 day moving average.

More often then not, it works.

The problem?

You have to routinely follow the markets and more importantly act upon it.

This in turn presents the other issue, trading costs and potential tax consequences.

For investment professionals the other issue is unless you have discretionary authority for trading, you have to contact 100 or more clients in order to place those trades.

This is part of the reason why many investment professionals like using actively managed investments where the fund manager is able to make those decisions. Unfortunately there are not many solutions for passive or low cost index fund investing.

The Solution

I would be a bad host if I at least did not present a potential solution.

That solution is actually a set of funds that both myself and fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Stanford Chemist have talked about for the past few year, the Pacer Trendpilot funds.

I originally discussed the fund lineup in the article, "PACER ETFs Seek To Improve On What RBS Started," a little over two years ago.

I followed it up with an update in the article, "Pacer Trendpilot ETFs: A Mixed Bag After 1 Year," almost year later.

As both myself and Standford Chemist have discussed the inner workings of the funds before, today I wanted to focus on their recent performance and to determine if they are worth a look today.

Performance

The Pacer US 750 Trendpilot ETF (PTLC) applies the moving average strategy to the Wilshire US Large Cap Index which is the 750 largest companies in the Wilshire 5000 index. Thanks to my colleague we can also compare the fund to the Schwab US Large Cap ETF (SCHX) which follows the same index.

As we can clearly see year to date the two funds and the underlying index are all in the same ballpark, however the Trendpilot ETF beats the ultra low-cost SCHX with its 0.03% annual fee by over 1.25%

Over the last year the picture remains the same and both funds have slightly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY).

Finally we can look at the since inception numbers and see why the fund got some criticism.

Since inception there have been two times when the fund was allocated to treasuries, in mid/late 2015 and early 2016.

The first time the fund was quick and correct to get out and for some time preserved investor's capital. The problem, like in many bull markets and what we saw in the Covered Call Silver Fund (SLVO), during raging bull markets, this trend strategy was late to get fully reinvested and thus missed out on some of the bigger gains.

While it is true that looking back to the since inception numbers the fund lags, I would venture to guess that the fund's returns are closer to the actual returns achieved by investors.

One thing I have learned over my 12 years in the financial services industry is that for all of the claimed index returns, actual investor returns were far lower as individuals are typically late to sell during bear market and are too hesitant and too late getting reinvested again.

There have been a number of studies pointing to this including those done by BlackRock and Dalbar showing that from 1997 through 2016 while the S&P 500 averaged 7.68%, your average investor only earned 2.29%, or .18% above inflation.

Source: BlackRock Study

The midcap space is represented by the Pacer Trendpilot 450 ETF (PTMC) and applies the strategy to the Wilshire US Mid-Cap Index. The plain index is represented by the Schwab US Mid Cap ETF (SCHM).

On a year-to-date basis the two funds have actually outperformed the underlying index leaving me scratching my head a tad.

Over the last year, both of the ETFs slightly lag the underlying index all returning more than 10%.

The since inception chart however shows a really interesting story.

Just like the large cap fund, the Mid Cap ETF properly exited the market five days after the prices dropped. Unlike the large cap fund which reinvested again, the Mid Cap fund remained in Tbills for more than half a year preventing a subsequent drop of more than 10% for the mid cap space.

The fund reinvested at an accurate time and investors would of ended up in the same place, albeit with a LOT less bumpy ride.

Instead of expanding the strategy to the small cap space, Pacer instead applied the strategy to the Nasdaq 100 index (QQQ) with the Pacer 100 Trendpilot ETF (PTNQ).

Year to date the fund has performed as expected staying fully invested in the market, slightly trailing the QQQ.

The same is true for the one-year picture with both returning more than 21%

Just like the large cap fund however, PTNQ was hurt by moving out of the market a few days too late to avoid the drop and getting back in a bit late and missing the first few days of capitulation.

The most recent addition to the Trendpilot lineup is the Pacer Trendpilot European Index (PTEU) which applies the Trendpilot strategy to the FTSE Eurozone Index.

To put the performance in perspective we can take a look at the fund against the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) and the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU).

Year to date the fund has returned just over 22% on a total return basis, just behind the MSCI index fund but ahead of the Vanguard fund following the FTSE index.

On a one-year basis the Pacer Trendpilot ETF outperforms both and the Vanguard ETF in particular by a wide margin.

Since inception the fund has achieved a total return of 16.95%. Just like with large-cap funds, PTEU did make the right call to remain on the sidelines through the middle of 2016 however right as it reinvested, took another downturn.

The fund has not paid out a distribution yet, however once they are included, the total return should put it at or near the top of the pack.

Bottom Line

Yes, the funds may have a tendency to miss out some absolute gains during fast moving markets but that is not the reason to invest in them.

For sophisticated investors who are monitoring their investments and the markets on a daily basis, these funds do not really serve a purpose, not because the strategy is bad, but rather that for the fee you can do it yourself for less.

Investors who are educated about the markets but are short on time however would be interested in the funds.

Lives get busy - work, kids, family, everything can pop up at a moment's notice and even though they may not be important, they are urgent. Investments take a step back.

While a stop loss or a stop limit order may get you out, it will not automatically get you reinvested.

The TrendPilot funds provide the ability to buy one investment that you set and forget, at least until you have enough time to review.

The other group of people who I think can really benefit from these funds are the investment advisors and financial professionals, in particular brokers and financial advisors who do not have discretionary trading authority.

By having these funds as the core large/mid/Euro holdings, you have an extra line of defense for broad market sell offs in case you cannot get in touch with clients or you leave the industry and they are stuck with someone in a call center.

Pacer has done a good job of targeting the advisor community with these funds and has been able to raise meaningful capital for the funds.

Fund Net Assets PTLC $526 Million PTMC $319 Million PTNQ $95 Million PTEU $46 Million

Source: Pacer ETFs

Finally there is the topic of taxes.

For tax deferred accounts such as IRAs, you can trade as much as you want and it will not generate any taxable events.

For taxable accounts however trying to replicate this strategy you would potentially be triggering a taxable even any time you make a transaction. Capital gains, ordinary income, potential wash sales and additional transactional fees.

All of the above is also why many investors chose to hold on to their investments even knowing they are about to fall off of the cliff. Many people are more concerned about paying capital gains than losing 40% or more of their investments.

The ability of the fund to vary its participation in the market without triggering taxable consequences is a huge selling point.

For more information about the funds, please read my initial and follow up articles,

... and take a look at the fund's website here.

