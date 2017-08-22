Sand In My Shoes - Filling The Technology Hole In My Portfolio

Recently, one of the Tech names I have been following reported earnings and shares have fallen nearly 10% from their pre-reporting price.

At the end of July, I held positions in eight of the eleven sectors, with no names from the Technology sector.

I have a hole in the Technology sector due to my sale in May of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM). I had already looked at several tech stocks when I was considering selling my IBM shares, and I had Cisco Systems (CSCO) listed as my top pick to replace it, in a close battle with Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Ultimately, however, I decided to purchase Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) and AT&T Inc. (T) with the IBM proceeds instead, leaving me with the aforementioned hole (zero percent of my individual stock portfolio is invested in the Tech sector, along with 0% in both Industrials and Materials).

I will now look to see if any portion of the story has changed since May when I really liked and almost purchased the stock. I’ll start with the most recent annual report and pull the fiscal year 2017 numbers now that they are available (CSCO’s year-end was July 31).

One thing that has changed is the asking price of CSCO. When I wrote that article (published on May 19th), the dividend yield on CSCO was 3.39%. I specifically mentioned the yield, which I then found attractive, near the bottom of the article in the last paragraph. Currently, the yield is 3.74% ($0.29 per share), with an expected increase next spring. If previous years are any indication, the new dividend per share should be somewhere in the $0.31-$0.33 range per share per quarter. That would correspond to a 4.0-4.3% yield at current the stock price.

So let's dig into the numbers and see if the story has changed in the last three months, other than the price and therefore yield.

Guideline #1 – Revenue Per Share Increasing

Revenue decreased from $49.3 billion in fiscal year 2016 to $48.0 billion in FY17, a 2% decline. Rev/share is down from $9.75/share to $9.58/share. Not ideal, but not the first decline in revenue over the 5-year period. However, revenue still grew from $9.12/share in 2013.

It is also important to note that the source of revenue is gradually changing from product-based revenue (sales of networking equipment like switches, routers, etc.) to a subscription-based service, things like security solutions, or SaaS (Software as a Service) offerings such as WebEx. It is unclear if Cisco will be able to successfully transform their business to a primarily subscription-based model, but the company is making strides toward doing so. Service revenue was 23% of total revenue is FY15, 24% in FY16 and 26% at the end of FY17, growing the revenue stream from services by almost a billion dollars annually.

Guideline #2 – Book Value Per Share Increasing

Book value per share increased from $12.59 in FY16 to $13.20 this past year, primarily because they have such a massive hoard of cash (topping $70 billion now), and also they have some Goodwill from a couple of acquisitions they made during FY17, which is "funny money" when you get right down to it. But nevertheless, book value per share continues to rise year after year, and $70 billion in cash is a boatload. That’s about $14 in cash per share.

To see why one of my guidelines is that I want to see book value/share going up, take a look at the graph below and how well correlated in this instance book value/share is to share price. Right now, in fact, the price of the stock is quite a bit below the trend line you could draw on the book value per share line.

Guideline #3 – Quality Rating

Value Line Safety Financial Strength 1 A++

Obviously with $70B in cash on the balance sheet, you are going to receive the highest rating for both safety and financial strength. CSCO currently has more cash and cash equivalents than they have total debt.

Guideline #4 - Cash & Total Debt

I already mentioned this above, but with a mountain of cash and $64B in total debt, the Cash to Total Debt ratio is 110.7%, one of the best ratios I’ve ever seen. It will be interesting to see what they eventually do with all of this cash.

Guideline #5 - FCF and Payout Ratio

Their free cash flow is up from $12.4B in 2016 to $12.9B in 2017. They paid $1.10 per share in dividends, or $5.5B. So the payout ratio is well below 50%, indicating the dividend is very safe and quite well covered by their free cash flow.

Guideline #6 - Common Shares Outstanding

For fiscal year 2017, Cisco repurchased 118 million shares for a total of $3.7 billion. The share repurchase program is expected to continue into FY18, with $11.7 billion still authorized with no set expiration date. They are obviously committed to reducing share count, which is a plus and what this guideline likes to see.

Guideline #7 – Show me the Money!

Cisco started paying a dividend in 2011 at $0.06 per share. Since then they have raised it every year to the current payout of $0.29 per share (per quarter). When you start at six cents, the dividend growth rate calculations become absurd in a hurry since the dividend has more than quadrupled since 2011. But the most recent increase from $0.26 to $0.29 per share was a very respectable 11.5%, which is probably what you could expect going forward since they have the cash flow to easily cover that.

They have also, as mentioned above, been purchasing several billion dollars of their own stock back each year, with a good solid three years left on the current stock buyback plan if they continue at their recent pace ($11.7 billion still authorized).

Conclusion:

The story has not changed for the worse in my opinion since May. The market is down on CSCO shares at the moment because nobody likes to see a sales decline, let alone a sequential sales decline, which is where CSCO sits right now. They guided for lower revenue in fiscal year 2018 by 1 to 3%, which would mark the second consecutive year. If you do not believe the story that management tells that they are going to replace the revenue they are losing in equipment sales with subscription revenue, then this is perhaps not the stock for you.

However, their free cash flow, which is what the story of this company is all about as far as I'm concerned, was even higher than 2016. Their dividend as a percentage of free cash flow is just barely above 40%, which means they have a lot of room to grow that dividend. And they are buying their own stock back quite regularly reducing shares outstanding at about a 1% per year clip. Cisco Systems is paying their shareholders with a nice blend of generous and rapidly rising dividends and a very robust stock repurchase program. I guess they really liked their stock in 2014!

Graph generated by author

Impact on the Sand in Shoes Portfolio:

Ultimately I ended up purchasing 75 shares at $30.55 per share using $1,950 from the sale of part of the S&P 500 Index fund and about $350 cash from various sources that I will detail in my August update.

Now I have to find an Industrial stock that I like and a new Materials stock since I sold out of that position as well earlier this month. That likely won't happen until September because I want to try to only make one change like this per month and it does take time to research these things.

Let me know what you think about Cisco's prospects and how you think the portfolio is shaping up. Thanks for reading, and good luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, HRL,T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.