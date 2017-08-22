Gazit-Globe's (GZT) CEO Dori Segal on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gazit-Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 22, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Dori Segal - Vice Chairman and CEO

Adi Jemini - Chief Financial Officer

Mia Stark - Chief Executive Officer, Brazil

Analysts

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Mark Rothschild - Canaccord Genuity

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Tavy Rosner - Barclays

Dori Segal

And welcome to our second quarter conference call. With me on the call today is our senior management team. NIS 0.89 growth in Economic FFO Q2 operating and financial results has exceeded both our internal forecast and our expectations for what has been one of our strongest quarters in a very long time.

We always said that one quarter in this business is now really important. However, our continues strong performance of all aspects of our business led to increased guidance and I am pleased about it. I want to touch three things in this call, first, the fundamentals of our business; second, the general environment; third, the progress of our strategic plan. Let’s talk about the business.

We see continued, consistent and sustainable growth in same property NOI helped by ongoing redevelopment activity coming on line across the board from our core portfolio. This coupled with moderate reduction in financing costs and G&A are remained the main drivers of our growth.

The first half of 2017 was also impacted by some delay in planned sales of assets which we expect to occur in the second half. Even without the additional boost to FFO we would have still end this year at the high end of our guidance. Adi will explain more on the result very soon.

We, of course, continue the investment activity throughout the last six months, allowed sales of 280 million shekels in the first half. The Group’s investments other than Regency totaled 1.4 billion shekels, two-third of it in development and redevelopment activities. After quarter end Gazit Horizon required its first asset, a commercial building for redevelopment well-located in the big neighborhood in Downtown Miami.

As to the fundamental of our business, we will continues to part way with great assets that we have bought or developed over the last two decades and recycle capital into assets, which we think given the proper repositioning or expansion activities we will outperform over the next decade. I am really confident that the size of our portfolio, its quality, diversification and the huge growth opportunity it inherently has will support both objectives, Economic FFO growth and continued to position the company for the future.

Let’s talk about the general environment. When talking about the potential changes in our business to-date, I truly believe that we have to put into context the timeframe in which these changes might occur. I don't think anyone can call me a responsible if I took the position that how the retail business is going to look in 20 years or 25 years is almost impossible to predict today.

We are definitely not securing zoning for spaceships sparks delivering retail products or services directly to consumers at this point. However, the need to understand consumer -- consumer evolution, including traffic patterns, public transportation, leisure and food -- leisure and food consumption, sorry, fitness, health, in beauty, medical, private education and government services we will be crucial to delivering high return in our asset class and business.

We are spending a lot of time trying to figure out which assets are on the one hand the hardest replace and have unique characteristic and on the other hand have opportunities to improve or expand their offering, such as mix use and size so we can do just that.

The real estate business our asset class in particularly would require going forward the same entrepreneurship, innovation, creativity, professionalism and hard work as so many other businesses do.

To be fair, I don't think if any surprise to me. I hope that some of the asset choices our Group has made over the last two decades and the way we manage them are a clear indication of our ability to successfully compete in a changing environment by also making the right long-term investment choices going forward.

And last let’s talk about the progress of our strategic plan. With the recent investment in Gazit Horizon and hopefully more to come, stay tuned, also in Brazil and Israel a little shy of 30% of our value today is now owned by our wholly-owned private subsidiary. We expect this to accelerate later this year, 2018 and beyond.

Before I hand over the call to Adi, I would like to conclude with two thoughts. As I said in the last conference call, we have much more flexibility or in other words options to implement our strategy. I deliberately reiterate that. Two, I really hope that starting this year your expectation, the investor community of our company will be at least as high as our own expectation of ourselves. Adi, please.

Adi Jemini

Great, Thank you, Dori, and thank you all for joining us. Today I will address some of the key drivers pertaining to our earnings for the quarter and provide an update on our liquidity and balance sheet, as well as our guidance for the year.

We are pleased with our results. We had another solid quarter with better than expected Economic FFO, but we expect it to moderate in the second half of the year. With that, let’s jump to slide four.

Slide four, our strong second quarter results were driven by the following; one, our portfolio in Brazil continues to perform well; two, our high quality North American portfolio and especially Regency Centers presented solid results, while integration between Equity One and Regency hope to create value and G&A savings; three, Atrium continuous improvement in all key metrics, with higher FFO and saving program; and four, see an increase in FFO driven by strong performance in Sweden and Norway.

Few comments on our P&L. As expected, the continued strengthening of the NIS continues to have an impact on our financial as NOI decreased by 3%. However, if we cover the FX impact, NOI increased by 4.7%. Most notably, the NOI of our portfolio in Brazil more than double compare with the same period in 2016.

I would like to remind you of our management Economic FFO approach. Given the size of our investment in Regency and FCR which together represent about one-third of our total assets on it’s been a soul level, we think that appropriate to include our share of FFO in Regency and FCR as part of our Economic FFO.

We believe it better reflects our result and is better comparison with our prior periods reporting. We reported a strong Economic FFO of NIS 0.89 per share, the same as the first quarter of this year, in spite of the disposition of both Regency and FCR shares. The FFO growth was also attributable to timing of disposition, but at the same time we are witnessing an improvement that I will elaborate in greater detail in our guidance discussion.

In terms of our profit of NIS 307 million for the quarter, I would like to pause for two minutes to explain. As a result of fluctuation in the currency exchange rate of the U.S. dollar, the Canadian dollar, the euro and the Brazilian real against NIS, the equity decreased in the quarter by NIS 177 million.

In general, fluctuation in the exchange rates of the U.S. dollar, the Canadian dollar, the euro and the Brazilian real against the shekel have the following effect, the appreciation of these currencies against the shekel has a positive effect on the company's assets, shareholders equity, NOI and Economic FFO. And on the other hand, the appreciation will result a negative impact on the company's net income through the increase in or financing expenses due to the revaluation of losses of hedging instruments.

Similar with Q2, devaluation of currencies against the shekel has a negative effect on the company's assets, shareholders equity, NOI and Economic FFO. And on the other hand, a positive effect on the company net income through decrease of financing expenses.

Moving to slide five, economic increased by 22% to NIS 0.89 per share. If we cover the FX impact, Economic FFO increased by more than 43%. As mentioned, more than half of the increase is driven by the performance in Brazil, the accretion of the merger between Regency and Equity One, timing of disposition and the improvement in Atrium’s and Citycon’s FFOs. In addition, we adjust our general and administrative expenses by approximately NIS 24 million on the consolidated level comparing with the same quarter in 2016.

Now I’d like to discuss our guidance in more detail and tie into our Q2 economic results. I am on slide six. In the first quarter of this year, we began to report our guidance of our Economic FFO. The guidance is based on amongst other things, our subsidiaries guidance that for the most part are published, our internal budget and our financial model.

The guidance is based on estimate of what we know at the time of the issuance and include assumption of forward looking information, such as but not limited to spot FX rates, interest rates and overall state of our balance sheet.

We update our Economic FFO guidance upwards for the year and narrow the range from NIS 3.25 per share to NIS 3.32 per share. In terms of reconciling our guidance FFO run rate of NIS 0.82 per share, Q2 actual NIS 0.89 FFO per share, it can explained by; one, better than expected FFO results from our subsidiaries; and two, updated forecast of the exchange rates, particularly the appreciation of the euro and the Canadian dollar against the NIS compared with the previous quarter.

Slide seven, in terms of operating fundamentals, Gazit proportionate same store NOI came in strong at 3.4%. With respect to our wholly-owned subs, Brazil showed a strong same store NOI growth of 11%, driven by organic growth mainly from top center, shopping lots, which we invested about 20 million BRL, [ph] an extra item (12:42).

In Israel, we see a slight decrease. However, it must be noted that the same store NOI FFO includes the redevelopment in Bulgaria and particularly G CITY where Decathlon is set to open its first new store in Israel in September. Excluding these redevelopment, same store property NOI is at 1.6%.

With respect to our European subsidiaries, we see a strong growth in Central Eastern Europe, that is driven by Russia same store NOI growth, which was 20%. In the Nordics, Norway and Sweden reported same store NOI growth of 4.9% and 8.8%, respectively, which was offset by lower result in Finland. Must be noted that the same store NOI in Finland accounted only about 37% of the Finish portfolio and doesn't take into account our flagship redevelopment of Iso Omena.

With respect to North America, our same store NOI results in Canada and U.S. are 2.5% and 3.5% with leasing spread of 9.4% and 9.6%, respectively. These solid results shows an evidence for the quality of our portfolio which performed better than most of its peers in almost every key metrics in both regions. In terms of occupancy, it remains strong and relatively flat at 94.9%.

With that, I will move to slide eight and turning to our balance sheet. In terms of total assets, the decrease from the end of 2016 is due to the deconsolidation of FCR and Equity One as discussed in Q1. We finished the first six months strong with increase to shareholder equity of NIS 856 million to approximately NIS 9 billion, reflecting a book value of about NIS 0.46 per share and/or an increase of NIS 4.4 per share compared with the year end. Our LTV Solo remained at 53.9%.

Slide nine, liquidity and financial strength. The level of liquidity in the Group as of June 2017 is approximately NIS 6.8 billion, of which NIS 3.5 billion is at the company level, while only 12% of its debt coming to maturity in the next 12 months.

According to our previously announced plan, we completed the diversification of our lines of credit with the recent closing of 250 million Canadian syndication facility with a group of leading Canadian banks, which now the international banks compromised 50% of our facilities at the end of June.

We remained focused on ensuring we have plenty of liquidity and access to lower cost of capital. It’s important to note that as part of our stated strategy, we place higher importance on diversifying our source of funding with the main goal of reducing our cost of capital as we did in our bank debt. We haven't stopped the ball market since more than 24 months and we are making great efforts to open new capital markets.

Slide 10, as you can see we have a very well-staggered maturity profile with approximately 12% of our debt coming due in the next 12 months. We feel very confident with the flexibility of our balance sheet and our current LTV level, which will better enable us to create value via our stated strategy. I would say that we have enough sources to support the growth of our private subs, U.S., Israel and Brazil, and you expect to see more of these in the short-term to the medium-term.

With that we can move to the Q&A. Operator?

Sam Damiani

Thank you. Good morning. Good afternoon. First of all, just on the assets held of sale, could you just comment on assets that were added to the held for sale category during the quarter and what the key assets in there are and the timing of dispositions in the second half of 2017?

Dori Segal

The assets that were held for sale mainly due to Citycon, I think, Citycon announced their divestment program. As you can see some of the growth that we are expected -- that we saw in Q2 has to do with the timing of these dispositions, but it was mainly Citycon, slightly Atrium, but the main classification I would say close 90% was Citycon asset.

Sam Damiani

And then the business speculation that the Russian assets with an Atrium are for sale, I don’t know if you comment on that?

Dori Segal

We can’t comment on it other than repeating or reiterating what we said in the past that we don't think Russia is core but we will let Atrium getting forward from there. I can also add that there is one small asset for sale that is in Israel and one small asset for sale that is in Brazil.

Sam Damiani

So, I guess, just if Atrium would sale it’s Russian assets, leverage would fall even further, it’s already got a very little leverage ratio. Does that change how Gazit looks at Atrium holding it anyway with that?

Dori Segal

I would suggest them that one particularly move by one of our public subs would change our long-term view with respect with what we need or did not to do. The company has their own Board strategies. We like the strategy. We are extremely supportive shareholder and I would say that each one of the companies whether its Citycon or Atrium has number of options to the extend they take action in any direction we will probably be a supportive of it. But I -- obviously I can’t -- I obviously thought, but there is nothing that that I can report at this point with respect to that.

Sam Damiani

Okay. And just moving into Israel, the occupancy did slip due to some construction going on. Could you just give some guidance as to when the occupancy will and NOI will stabilize once again in that portfolio?

Dori Segal

Yeah. In the third quarter and the fourth quarter, there -- we had bit of a internal discussion about it and you know, G CITY is a large assets technically according to our criteria although the redevelopment is fairly big, it didn’t meet the criteria in the asset level, given the fact in 80,000 meter assets include major development within the assets and some add-on were adding 13,000 meters and it sits about -- sits about, what is it, 90,000 sits about 25 acres. Technically it didn’t meet our criteria to move it to redevelopment, so we didn’t. When the F criteria, the F criteria, by all the close call and at the end they stayed the third quarter and the fourth -- in the fourth quarter we will correct it this year.

Sam Damiani

Okay. That’s helpful. And just finally I will -- just one more question I will turn it back is on Gazit Horizons. The acquisition in Miami was high quality, high fashion type of acquisition, sort of similar to what FCR is doing in the Yorkville area. I am just wondering if the success that FCR is having in that district is somehow influencing the strategy with Gazit Horizons?

Dori Segal

Won’t be so easy to follow in -- in First Capital full steps, but we will give it a try. In our previous note, initially this was a small assets has an acquisition of its own and there were probably two reason why we decided to go ahead with it. One is we think we can make money and probably slightly above what you can normally expect to make in assets with this type of risk, this type of profile, it was an opportunity, we acted very quickly.

And the second reason is, we do believe that maybe over time we can grow our position in that particular mode and maybe have a bigger position there, but we are obviously not there yet. But that is truly good characteristic of that acquisition. We couldn’t say, no, it was good deal.

Sam Damiani

Good to turn down. So generally the strategy continues to be your buying -- include buying sort of under managed retails that’s got repositioning opportunities, including malls that might have pending vacancy?

Dori Segal

Yeah. The answer is absolutely, yes. The strategy continues to be out looking for either nodes where you can assemble assets have get to a real size with real good quality and opportunities to either expand uses or expand the area, grow the assets or buying a large assets that is not functioning very well and repositioning, that is exactly strategies. Hopefully in the last 20 years between the U.S., Canada and Europe would gain, I would say, a lot of experience, the U.S. market the way we see it is first and foremost very liquid. There are trades.

Second of all, I would say that the -- maybe the edge is a little bit -- maybe it’s a little bit off the edge. There is more uncertainty. There is a bit more volatility. We have all seen the prices of the retail REIT come down quite substantially in the last year. So perhaps it’s slightly a better environment to be out looking for properties than year ago. Obviously, we are going to be very selective, but I -- every month that goes by and Gazit Horizons is out on the look. We also has revised present acquisition on top of our serial. I am more optimistic today than I was three months and six months ago as to our ability to execute in the U.S.

Sam Damiani

Thank you very much.

Dori Segal

Thank you.

Thanks. May be just following up on the U.S. strategy, to what extent should we expect the portfolio over next couple years to mirror or copy something like Regency or First Capital, as far as make sure stabilized assets and value-added assets. And then, I guess, the second part to that question would just be, in the near-term as far as financing, the growth in that portfolio, how much of that will come from selling Regency’s share versus other sources to capital like you may have?

Dori Segal

So, reply to your first question, I don’t think the portfolio of Gazit Horizons is going to mimic neither Regency nor First Capital. It’s not going to be mirror it size. I have hard time seeing us going up to a stabilize shopping center, grocery, although, I think, it’s a great product and I would love to own something. I don't think that’s what we should be doing.

We are going to try to get to own a quality assets by either assembling it or buying something in a well-located node that at the moment is perhaps less of a quality asset and you will see it work or whatever.

In terms of the financing, I think, we have talked about it. We are very comfortable with our leverage at the moment. We feel we have some room. And remember when you sell the business -- the share we sold initially this year, just on the math perspective, when you sale $100 million worth of stock. If you bought $100 million worth of assets you are less levered the next morning, just math, because those stocks has leveraged in them.

I think we are going to be looking to some sales of assets even like I have mentioned small asset in the Gazit level, perhaps it deal with a partner, we are going to be very mindful. So I don't see us spending a lot of money very, very quickly. But as we go along we will find absolutely keep in mind that would not going to -- we are not going to pick up the leverage to a point where we feel uncomfortable.

Mark Rothschild

Okay. And then, I have another question, just on the same store NOI to understand, I mean, when you talk through some of the changes, it seems -- and some of the stuffs there is income from redevelopment you had in First Capital that’s usually not include in same store NOI. Is it maybe just a little difference in definition as far as some of the other companies, as far as how they calculate same store NOI versus First Capital?

Adi Jemini

No. I just wanted to clarify. I just mentioned, with respect to Gazit Israel. Gazit Israel we saw a negative same store NOI of 1.7% and what I said is and that was kind of what Dori discussed briefly before is that we included, we are doing our redevelopment, there is more redevelopment in one of our largest asset and because of the size of the asset that redevelopment which is a significant enhancement to the asset is in that same store NOI. If we had to exclude that redevelopment then the same store NOI would have been 1.6%.

And again, usually, that type of level of redevelopment would be carved out. The reason why that it did not in Gazit Israel is because size of that. This is the largest assets in our portfolio. So that’s why…

Dori Segal

But in the F criteria -- in F criteria unfortunately some time we have to stick to it. That’s the way it is.

Mark Rothschild

No. I understand. I thought you also mention the one of the European company in investment in an asset that drove?

Adi Jemini

In Citycon, Citycon, we have the installment where we increase the GLA from 60,000 square meter to 100,000 square meter. We invested about €20 million. And over there it’s also it’s not included in the same store NOI.

Mark Rothschild

So it’s not included.

Adi Jemini

It’s not included.

Dori Segal

No. If you look the size of the…

Mark Rothschild

Okay.

Dori Segal

If you look at the size of the development in the assets, it met the criteria of being a development assets, it’s very simple.

Mark Rothschild

Yeah. Perfect. Understand. Thank you.

Hi, guys. With regards to the balance sheet, thanks for providing weighted average interest rates. So, number one, are those weighted average interest rate inclusive of the cross currency swaps, and two, going forward you mentioned looking at different avenues, have you flushed out the approach to capital at least from that standpoint at this point or is it still on the works?

Adi Jemini

I will answer the first question, the first question is, it’s inclusive of the blended swaps costs and in terms of the capital markets, I think, as we did with the bank debt, if you look in September 2015 80% of our bank debt was with Israeli institution and now today 50% of our bank debt is with international banks. That means, when we look forward as part of our strategy is to also opening other capital markets, Canada, U.S., wherever that may be. And part of it is actually tied to your first question as Dori stated in some of these cost of the swaps. I think it’s also make more sense from rationalization standpoint that we want to match the debt where the capital is going to come from. But, I don’t know, Dori, do you have anything to add on that?

Dori Segal

I just want to add one thing and basically tied up to my last comment. Being global company and having access to various markets and bankers and sources in formal financing, I believe we have a bit more flexibility that might appear and when we will start -- when we will just start to pull the trigger in one of those auctions, obviously, we will report it.

I really think that where we are focusing right now is to try to build the business in the U.S. and continue to build the business in Israel and Brazil. Be a very supportive shareholders in the European businesses and First Capital and obviously, as you guys know, when there was the Regency auction on the table, Gazit was very supportive of the transaction that significantly increase the value for all the shareholders in Equity One.

It’s not some you discuss at a time, Equity One was not full on the market at any time or on the block, but we have as you might understand from our history and from our balance sheet a huge interest in creating more value in the businesses that we own and I don’t want to over exhaust the subject selling stock on the market for instance might not be the best way to create value where we are today. So there is a lot of thing that we think about, not everything comes to the table the next morning, but this is a very entrepreneurial organization that has significantly interest in making its subsidiaries more valuable. I will just leave it at that.

Matt Kornack

That’s fair. And if I can read between the lines, its sounds like at this point you're comfortable where your leverage is. There is no need to sell shares to bring leverage down and from weighted average interest rate standpoint, I would think that almost every jurisdiction in which you operate you probably could do better on same currency basis from interest rates versus your majority profile.

Dori Segal

Yes. I absolutely believe.

Matt Kornack

Yeah. Thanks, guys.

Dori Segal

I know you are not use to short answers from me, but this time.

Matt Kornack

Okay.

Hi. Thanks for taking my question.

Dori Segal

Hi.

Tavy Rosner

Actually most of them were answered. So just a quick one on Brazil, if you can just give us a sense of what’s the dynamic are you seeing there like you reported 11% same property NOI, so is that something you guys fairly sustainable for the coming quarters?

Dori Segal

Mia, do you want to start with it and I will jump in.

Mia Stark

Hi. Hi everybody. It’s Mia. So in most of our assets we actually revamp and upgraded, so you see little growth of NOI and we are about to continue with this same method.

Dori Segal

11% is typical to assets that are coming out of the development. It’s probably high number. I don’t think on the output in my model, but most of the assets that’s have finished the redevelopment stage in Brazil and in other parts of our portfolio is well tends to perform better than the portfolio. So it’s not completely unreasonable.

I also think that some of you probably don’t really realize it, but there is some inflation in Brazil, it’s actually this year less than was last year. But that inflation which most of the leases are subject to is also a factor in the growth in the rent.

The one thing I would add about Brazil. We have been saying it for a long time. When you have a country that in such a heavy recession, at the same time, where you have high interest rates, well, fundamentally the economy is not crippled, but it is slowing down in almost every area. Our view was always that the recession will win over interest rates. From the simply reason then when there is recessionary pressure and more unemployment and more failure of businesses, it’s very hard to pay 14% interest rate.

And in the last few months we have seen some of these changes in the form of interest coming down. We obviously, can’t focus what is going to happen over the next few years. But it seemed that so far Brazilian economy is behaving like normal market with strong recessionary pressures that ultimately filtered to the financial markets and effect price of assets.

On the ground itself, I would add one last thing, São Paulo, it -- I wouldn’t exactly -- it’s not I would call it Brazil, sorry, it’s not the right, São Paulo would outperform Brazil in the sense that the state has 40%, sorry, 25% of the population, 40% of the GDP. São Paulo is very strong G CITY and a lot of numbers that are true for Brazil are not exactly the same number in São Paulo. So that also, I think, has been a factor both and we are seeing choice of assets and in also in terms of the time it took them turnaround the assets that’s perhaps were not as well managed as they were by us. That’s probably fair statement.

Tavy Rosner

That’s helpful. Thank you, guys.

Mia Stark

Yes. Dori, I am just saying that we have -- the assets in São Paulo and indication that we choose and we also bought asset with potential, and therefore, we are seeing that we are improving the tenant mix and the areas that in each of their location, and therefore, we are going to continue to see growth in these assets.

Tavy Rosner

Above average growth, right.

Dori Segal

Yeah.

Tavy Rosner

I agree. Okay.

Dori Segal

Yeah. I would just like to thank everybody for taking the time to join our call and we will speak to you next quarter. Have a nice day. Thank you.

