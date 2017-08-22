Big 5 Set Up For A Quick If Somewhat Risky 5.6% Return

A quick play buying the stock, selling short-term in the money covered calls and capturing a dividend result in a potential 5.6% return in less than a month.

Big Five recently dropped along with its peers in the athletic/athleisure space.

Big Five (BGFV) is a smaller athletic and leisure product retailer operating in the Southwestern and West Coast states. The company focuses on the lower-end of the market-while it markets some higher priced and technologically advanced items, it is best known in its markets for a ubiquitous flyer advertising cheap prices on shoes, low-to-mid quality athletic and camping equipment and clothing. A recent move to open smaller stores had mixed success-more stores but many are very cramped feeling and, in the case of the one near my house I visit periodically, sometimes "junk shop" feeling.

Recently, overall "athleisure" and sporting goods stocks were hammered in the market. Dick's Sporting Good's (DKS) and Foot Locker (FL) both reporting negative news, and after the high profile bankruptcy last year of Sports Authority and Sports Chalet, plus the ongoing fear of Amazon (AMZN) dominating the world, the sector was proverbially taken out behind the woodshed and shot. BGFV was caught up in this, with the stock dropping below $7.50 last week.

An opportunity if you are quick-and brave

$7.50 is the key number here.

As recently as six months ago, BGFV was trading above $15-spending two months last spring at nearly twice today's price. While that was likely too high, I believe the current price is too low, for a few reasons:

1) Price is below book value with positive margins

2) Yield is now 8%, and the stock goes ex-dividend next week, and coverage ratio while higher than the past few years is still modest

3) While long-term risks are known, the current ratio of 1.99 means there is some time to work out solutions

I have owned BGFV previously, and at that time thought it was a more long-term holding. I would consider that an option here, but think a short-term, lower risk play might be to look to hold the stock for only a few weeks as a trade and get out of the way of competition, potential legislation (minimum wage hikes in key markets) and other risks. Constructing a "buy-write" covered call strategy would be the move here. All numbers are from Seeking Alpha, and real-time as I write this. I also don't take into account commissions, which depending on your platform could significantly impact a smaller position-which may be problematic due to limited number of options currently open in BGFV. Please do your math for your situation and size trade.

So here's the set-up:

Buy BGFV at market: $7.67

Sell Sept 15 Calls at last price/halfway between bid-ask: $.45

Collect $.15 per share dividend

Get called out on Sept 15 at $7.50 (loss of $.17 on stock)

Gross cash return: $.43

Percentage return: .43/7.67=5.6%

While there are some risks to this, most prominently a returned drop in athleisure stocks or not enough volume in calls for an adequate position. But a modest position with a three-week workout sets up an interesting "option" to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written to capture my thoughts on a a potential trading situation and for academic research only. It is not an offer to buy or sell any security or security-like product in any jurisdiction. Each investor should conduct their own research and/or consult with a properly licensed professional before investing in any security.