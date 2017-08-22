Omega Healthcare Investors: Value Or Value Trap?

The aging baby boomer generation has been the central thesis for owning SNF REITs, but will SNFs be the healthcare option of choice?

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is an extremely popular REIT among retail investors. It is easy to see why OHI offers an enticing combination of high yield and consistent dividend growth. Long-term investors have gotten used to getting a raise every quarter.

By producing steady, rising dividends, OHI has maintained investor enthusiasm despite having little to no capital appreciation. Is OHI a dividend growth stock at an attractive price, or is it a value trap?

Dividend Sustainability

For the immediate future, OHI's dividend appears safe with the dividend only 72.7% of AFFO. It should be noted that OHI's AFFO payout ratio is slightly higher this year than the 69-70% payout ratio experienced the last three years.

The increase in the payout ratio is directly due to AFFO being flat for 2017 while they continue increasing the dividend. Management is guiding for AFFO to be $3.42-$3.44/share, compared to 2016's $3.42/share.

Despite minimal to no increase in AFFO, OHI has continued to raise the dividend by a penny every quarter. If they increase it again in Q4, the payout ratio could rise as high as 74%.

The question investors must ask themselves is whether management is raising the dividend because they are confident that growth will resume and catch up with their dividend raises to get the payout ratio back below 70%, or if they are raising the dividend because they fear the reaction from investors who are used to getting a raise every quarter.

OHI has plenty of liquidity and cash flow to cover the current dividend. However, I think there is a legitimate concern as to whether they can maintain their dividend growth. Suppose OHI has another flat year in 2018 and continues increasing their dividend by $0.01 each quarter. In 2018 the payout ratio will be up to 78%. I highly doubt they would continue dividend increases that put the payout ratio above 80%.

OHI has been so consistent about raising their dividends that many investors expect the quarterly dividend raises like they expect the sun to rise in the east. Going into 2018, OHI will either need to find AFFO growth, or they might be forced to reduce the number or size of dividend increases. I do not believe investors should rely on the quarterly raises to continue for the next 3-5 years.

SNF Difficulties

OHI receives approximately 85% of their revenue from skilled nursing facilities (SNF). OHI's SNF portfolio, in turn, receives 51-53% of revenue from Medicaid and 36-38% from Medicare. The SNF industry has a lot of change going on and a great amount of uncertainty about the future. With their tenants receiving almost 90% of their revenue from the government, politics will play as much a future for them as economic fundamentals.

One of the first things you will find in a bullish article are tables or charts showing the aging population and concluding that the market opportunity is going to grow as the large baby boomer generation has growing health problems.

Growing market demand is always a positive thing for an industry, and it is clear that there is a growing demand for medical services that cater to the elderly. However, as investors, we should never assume that growing demand is always going to filter to the bottom line. As baby boomers age they will require more medical care, but they might not seek that care from the skilled nursing facilities as they exist today.

First, I think investors need to clearly understand the types of care that SNFs provide. SNFs are meant to be temporary facilities that provide 24-hour care for injuries or illnesses to rehabilitate a person to the point they can return home. Medicare will (currently) only pay for a maximum of 100 days.

They provide skilled nursing services such as wound care, IV therapy, injections, and medications. They also provide therapy, such as speech, physical or occupational therapy. They may also provide mental health services and dietary counseling.

There is no question that skilled nursing is a growing market, but it is not a market that skilled nursing facilities have cornered. Most of the services that are provided by skilled nursing facilities are also offered as outpatient or home healthcare companies. Both of which also qualify for Medicare and in some cases Medicaid.

Home healthcare offers a less expensive option for those who have health issues that require regular skilled nursing services but do not require 24/7 attention.

Home healthcare offers a lot of benefits for the healthcare company, with substantially reduced overhead. It offers benefits to the workers, who get more flexible schedules. And the appeal to the patients seems self-evident, would you rather live at home and have a nurse come to you, or be in a semi-private room in a facility? On top of all that, it offers substantially lower care costs, which will appeal to politicians looking to reduce costs without denying care to anyone.

These are some of the reasons that Kindred Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:KND) decided to exit the skilled nursing business and rely on home healthcare for approximately half of their revenue. They are making a big bet that future trends will be away from facilities.

There are definitely benefits that facilities will always have over homecare. When someone pushes a button in a facility, a nurse is there quickly. A home healthcare nurse can take a significant amount of time to arrive. Also, for some conditions home healthcare patients may have to make regular trips to a facility for tests or procedures that require larger equipment or are invasive and transportation may be an issue.

SNFs are facing numerous challenges. Politicians can, and will, exert significant control over pricing and which options are preferred. Even without that, evolving technology and consumer preferences make alternatives like home healthcare competitive. Whether or not SNFs will thrive in that future environment is not a slam dunk.

Tenant Difficulties

A few of OHI's tenants have had issues paying rent. Two of its top ten tenants fell behind in rent, causing Q2 revenues to be lower than projected.

In the Q2 conference call, Taylor Pickett downplayed the issues,

We believe that some of the negative news regarding the reliability of our future rents and the ability to continue to deliver dividend growth to our shareholders significantly overstate the issues that our operators are managing through today and ignores the enormous demographic wave at seniors that will have greatly expanded healthcare needs over the next 5 years.

Looking at occupancy, there was a significant drop in Q2 of 2015. After persisting for 2 years, it is not a surprise that some of the operators are starting to struggle.

From Q2 2014 to Q2 2017, we can see a significant shift downward in rent coverage. Despite management's assurances that rent issues are isolated, I think it is clear that the SNF industry is experiencing tighter operating margins. Inevitably, some companies will adapt better than others and if the downward trend continues, OHI will likely have more turbulence in the future.

Conclusion

OHI is a very well ran REIT that is trying to operate in a difficult industry. Prized by retail investors for their shareholder friendly dividend practices, OHI will likely continue to cover their current dividend with ease. However, unless the SNF industry improves soon, OHI may find it has to slow down their dividend increases.

The SNF industry faces challenges ranging from the whims of politicians to increased competition from alternatives like home healthcare. OHI bulls and management has emphasized the size of the aging baby boomer generation as a positive. Demand for healthcare services will certainly increase, but investors should keep in mind that SNFs do not have the market cornered and are not guaranteed to be the primary beneficiaries.

Ultimately, the future of the healthcare industry is going to be heavily influenced by Washington D.C. and what they decide to do over the next decade is anyone's guess. Medicare and Medicaid regulations and rules will have a great impact on how and where patients are treated.

My thought is that the SNF industry will continue to experience headwinds for the next few years. There remains a great deal of uncertainty regarding what Washington will do and when it will do it. Occupancy is likely to remain down and with it, rent coverage rates for OHI's tenants will remain low.

For those looking for immediate cash flow, OHI is an attractive option with a relatively safe 8% dividend yield. If you do not need immediate cash flow, OHI might offer better entry points in the next year or two as the headwinds for SNFs continue.

