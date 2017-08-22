Bursting VC-Tech Bubble Spells Trouble For Some Office REITs

Kilroy Properties is most exposed to slowing job growth in the VC-backed technology sector. Pure-play NYC REITs including Vornado are also exposed to weakening demand amid a supply-overhang.

Job growth has been robust since the recession. While job growth remains strong (particularly in the professional sectors), it may become more muted as the economy nears full employment.

Outside of tech, though, fundamentals appear moderately healthy on a national level. Supply growth has heated up considerably in the major CBD markets and will be a headwind through 2018.

Technology has been the primary driver of leasing activity for office space. Slowing job growth in VC-backed tech firms would weaken fundamentals, particularly in the large west coast markets.

Dollar volume of VC investments in technology firms plunged 50% in 2Q17. The public struggles of VC-darlings Snapchat and Blue Apron may have knocked some sense into private tech valuations.

REIT Rankings: Office

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce and update readers to one of the thirteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Office Sector Overview

Office REITs comprise roughly 13% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our value-weighted Office REIT index, we track thirteen of the largest office REITs within the sector, which account for roughly $90 billion in market value: Boston Properties (BXP), Brandywine (BDN), Corporate Office (OFC), Cousins (CUZ), Douglas Emmett (DEI), Empire State (ESRT), Equity Commonwealth (EQC), Highwoods (HIW), Kilroy (KRC), Paramont Group (PGRE), Piedmont (PDM), SL Green (SLG), and Vornado (VNO).

In this article, we specifically focus on Kilroy Properties, a west coast-based REIT and Vornado, a pure-play NYC REIT that completed a spin-off of its Washington DC portfolio into JBGS Smith (JBGS) in 2Q17.

Above we show the size, geographical focus, quality focus, and leverage profile of the 13 REITs we track. "Quality" is primarily a function of location: CBD (central business district) assets in major markets with higher barriers to entry are the most valuable while suburban assets are considered lower "quality." Office assets are generally categorized into A, B, or C-level quality. REITs tend to hold assets in the higher-tiers of this quality spectrum relative to the national average.

Since the end of the recession, CBD assets have significantly outperformed suburban assets. CBD A and B rents are up 25% since 2010 while suburban A and B rents are up less than 15% on average. Because of their long lease terms, office NOI growth tend to lag the broader economy. NOI accelerates late in the cycle as leases are reset to market rates, captured by a leasing spread that can exceed 30%. As a result, office REITs are finally beginning to feel the full effects of the post-recession period of strong job growth. National valuations of office assets are 60% above their 2008 lows and are now 15% above the prior 2006 peak.

More than other REIT sectors, office REITs tend to be less diversified in several aspects. Generally, office REITs are highly geographically-focused and several office REITs hold assets only in a single city such as Manhattan or DC. Tenant concentration tends to be high, and generally so too is the tenant's negotiating power. Single leases can account for 5% or more of NOI and turnover is very costly. As a percent of NOI, office REITs expend more than any other REIT sector on capital expenditures, which subtract nearly 25% from NOI, above the REIT average of roughly 15%.

Recent Developments and Quarterly Performance

Office REITs have declined 2% over the past 13-week quarter, underperforming the broader REIT sector, which gained 1% during this period. Office REITs are now down 5% after a significant post-election rally that sent office REITs surging 15%.

2Q17 earnings were generally inline with expectations. Of the thirteen REITs we track, six beat earnings expectations, six met, and one missed. Forward guidance was less strong, as just three REITs raised full-year estimates. Same-store NOI averaged roughly 5% and occupancy was essentially unchanged at 92.5%. The REITs that provide guidance see roughly 5% full-year NOI growth in 2017, which is expected to remain strong in coming years as the embedded rent growth gets recognized. Releasing spreads continue to be strong, averaging over 10%, indicating strong demand and future occupancy gains. We show a summary of earnings results below.

The most significant news of the quarter was Vornado's spin-off of their underperforming Washington DC portfolio into a new REIT, JBG Smith (JBGS). Washington DC has been one of the weakest-performing regions over the past three years as federal hiring has cooled. The new REIT is a pure-play DC REIT that owns a mix of office and multifamily assets and will be development-focused. From the VNO investor presentation:

Several key themes are being discussed in earnings calls and the recent NAREIT conference. First, oversupply continues to be an overhanging issue in the major CBD office markets and will likely continue to be through 2018. Nearly 30 million square feet of office space has been delivered through the first half of 2017, the highest rate of supply growth since before the recession. As a result, the national vacancy rate increased on a QoQ basis for the third consecutive month.

Oversupply, though, is very much a market-by-market issue and appears to be leveling off based on construction starts data. Suburban markets have seen very little new supply growth since the recession and may be poised to outperform CBD assets for the first time of this cycle.

Second, there is a consensus that valuations and cap rates across the sector have seen little change in recent quarters. Office cap rates have remained in a tight range around 5% since the start of 2014, down from 9% in 2008. Strong foreign demand for Class A office assets has continued but has not accelerated. Suburban cap rates have seen tightening relative to CBD assets. The "flight to quality" exhibited by office REIT investors peaked in mid-2015, and since then, suburban assets have outperformed CBD assets.

Finally, the Republican sweep last November has considerably increased the optimism around the office REIT sector, but the hope is waning amid President Trump's struggles. Lower corporate taxes, if they ever do occur, will likely increase profitability and potentially allow firms to expand their workforce. Deregulation of the financial services sector and increased defense spending is generally expected to have similar job-creating attributes. DC and New York City appear to be the primary beneficiaries. As we'll discuss in the next section, though, slowing growth in VC-backed tech firms could significantly weaken demand at a time of peaking supply.

Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the YTD performance in relation to other sectors. As we mentioned, office REITs have underperformed the broader REIT index this year.

Reason for Optimism, But Tech Slowdown May Hurt Some Office REITs

The "white-collar economy" has outpaced the broader economy in terms of employment growth over the past five years. Employment in the "professional and business services" category has increased 17% since the start of 2012 and "financial activities" has increased 9%. Meanwhile, manufacturing employment has increased less than 5%, shy of the total nonfarm employment increase of 10%.

While overall 'office' employment has reaccelerated in recent quarters, we are beginning to see cracks in the armor, particularly in the markets that have benefited the most from the tech-boom. Per JLL's Q217 Office Outlook, technology firms have accounted for nearly 25% of leasing activity over the past three years, by far the most significant source of office space demand. Nearly all of the net absorption so far in 2017 has come from tech-focused markets including Seattle, Oakland, Dallas, and New York City. Silicon Valley, we believe, may be the "canary in the coal mine" when it comes to tech-based office demand. The vacancy rate has increased considerably so far in 2017 and average asking rents have dipped more than 5%.

Per TechCrunch, dollar volumes of VC investments in technology firms plunged in 2Q17 and are just a fraction of the peak in late 2016. While overall dollar volume of VC investments have remained strong, a diminishing share is going towards technology. Job growth in the sector is heavily reliant on venture capital, as early-stage technology companies tend to generate insufficient cash flow from operations to support a large workforce.

The public struggles of VC-darlings Snapchat (SNAP) and Blue Apron (APRN) may have knocked some sense into private tech valuations. Both companies have declined more than 40% since their IPO. Other recent tech IPOs including Mule (MULE), Yext (YEXT), and Cloudera (CLDR) are also below than their IPO price.

We believe that Kilroy (KRC) will be the REIT that is most affected by a slowdown in tech hiring. Kilroy owns a west coast-based portfolio with heavy exposure to tech-hubs. Kilroy is currently spending $1.4 billion on new development in these tech-hubs, which is more than 20% of their market value.

Pure-play NYC office REITs including Vornado (VNO) also have significant technology exposure, though the effects of a tech-related hiring slowdown would be less pronounced than the west coast REITs. The NYC office market continues to see weak fundamentals amid a supply overhang from record levels of construction activity, spurred by foreign demand for high-quality gateway real estate assets.

Valuation of Office REITs

Compared to the 12 other REIT sectors, office REITs are the most expensive, trading at significant premiums to the REIT averages. Based on current and forward Free Cash Flow multiples, office REITs are the single most expensive REIT sector. When we factor in two-year growth expectations, though, the sector appears slightly more attractive. Expected to grow FCF at 5% over the next five years, office REITs are among the fastest growing REIT sectors, above the REIT average of 3%.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

We can also see a significant divergence in valuations between CBD "trophy" assets and suburban assets. The flight to quality has resulted in a substantial premium awarded to portfolios in NYC, LA, SF, and DC. This is reflected in the high valuations of Boston Properties, Vornado, Empire State Realty Trust, Equity Commonwealth, and Paramount Group.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. ( click to read more information about our methodology).

As a sector, office REITs are classified as Growth REITs. Office REITs are one of the most equity-like REIT sectors, exhibiting very limited interest rate sensitivity and responding instead to movements in the broader equity markets. This level of pro-cyclicality is fairly unique within the REIT sector, shared by the hotel, single family rental, and mall sectors. For REIT investors with a heavy concentration of interest-rate-sensitive names, office REITs could add balance to the real estate portfolio.

13 of the 14 fall into the Growth REIT category while Piedmont falls into the Yield REIT category.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, office REITs rank towards the bottom, paying an average yield of 2.9%. Office REITs payout 90% of their available cash flow.

Within the sector, we note the varying strategies of the 14 REITs.

Bottom Line

The later stages of the economic cycle are typically the time-to-shine for office REITs as the long-leases finally get reset to market rates, boosting NOI and FFO. Office REITs, though, have underperformed the REIT index so far in 2017 after a significant post-election surge higher. Reregulation and pro-growth policies appear less certain as the GOP agenda has sputtered. 2Q17 earnings were generally inline with expectations.

Dollar volume of VC investments in technology firms plunged 50% in 2Q17. The public struggles of VC-darlings Snapchat and Blue Apron may have knocked some sense into private tech valuations. Technology has been the primary driver of leasing activity for office space. Slowing job growth in VC-backed tech firms would weaken fundamentals, particularly in the large west coast markets.

Outside of tech, though, fundamentals appear moderately healthy on a national level. Supply growth has heated up considerably in the major CBD markets and will be a headwind through 2018. Job growth has been robust since the recession. While job growth remains strong (particularly in the professional sectors), it may become more muted as the economy nears full employment.

Kilroy Properties is most exposed to slowing job growth in the VC-backed technology sector. Pure-play NYC REITs including Vornado are also exposed to weakening demand amid a persistent supply-overhang.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking. Our top pick in the sector at these valuations is Brandywine, followed by Empire State Realty Trust, and Corporate Office Properties.

