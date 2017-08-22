Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

A storage report of +41 Bcf would be compared to +12 Bcf last year and +53 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a +41 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended August 18. A storage report of +41 Bcf would be compared to +12 Bcf last year and +53 Bcf for the five-year average. Our estimate is unchanged from last Friday.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast is currently 5 Bcf lower than the ICE settlement report of +46 Bcf.

In last week's EIA storage report, unadjusted storage change was +44 Bcf, while adjusting, it was +53 Bcf. For the week ending 8/18, the fundamentals were eerily similar to the previous week as illustrated in the chart below:

We wrote in our Friday NGD that the tighter balance week-over-week was propelled by a jump in power burn and a fall in both Lower 48 production and Canadian gas net imports:

Source: HFI Research

Over the last week, something interesting has started to take place in the natural gas market. 1) Lower 48 production growth has stalled. 2) Power burn implied by CDDs has been materially higher than we forecasted. And 3) daily implied balance is now below 2016 levels.

Source: HFI Research

These three points along with the announcement of Cove Point asking FERC for approval to start testing their Maryland facility have supported natural gas prices even in the face of very bearish weather projections. Commodity Wx Group is currently seeing colder than normal temperatures to persist into September:

