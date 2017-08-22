Why Qualcomm Is Making A Mistake Buying NXP Semiconductors

Last October Qualcomm (QCOM) announced its intention to acquire NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) for $110 per share, or for a total sum of around $38 billion. The deal will be financed with $11 billion in debt plus cash on hand.

My first observation is that QCOM will go from a company flush with cash to a net debtor.

As of the company's latest quarter, QCOM had a total of $37.8B in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, and $21.9B in debt. So when the NXPI acquisition goes through, the company will basically have zero cash and about $21.9B in debt.

Please note this debt will be about two-thirds of total revenues when NXPI is acquired. Granted QCOM will be able to service this debt, however this is a huge change on the balance sheet. Also management will be under a lot of pressure to make all this work. And sometimes being under a lot of pressure leaves you vulnerable to mistakes. And I think QCOM is making them one after the other.

As we all know QCOM's latest quarter was negatively impacted by three main factors:

A one-time payment of $940M to BlackBerry (BBRY)

A one time payment of $927M to the Korea Free Trade Commission

And the loss of QTL revenue from the dispute with Apple (AAPL)

QCOM has plenty of cash on hand, so the first two payments have no significant long-term effects on its balance sheet. However the dispute with AAPL is not going away anytime soon. And it is my opinion, in the end, QCOM will lose against AAPL. As such, its QTL revenue will fall dramatically at some point (see my QCOM articles here).

And why is this a problem in the future? Because adjusted income for Q3 was only about $1.2B, with QTL revenue accounting for the lion's share of that. Please note QTL revenue was down 56% sequentially and 51% Y/Y. And if the FTC's complaint goes to court and QCOM loses, then the repercussions for its licensing business will be devastating.

Which leaves was with QCOM's QCT revenue segment (Qualcomm CDMA Technologies). Actually QCT revenue was not bad. It totaled $4.05B which was up 5% Y/Y. However please note 5% growth is like no growth at all in this market. It will be very difficult for the company's stock to command the premium multiple it once commanded with just 5% growth.

But also please note QCT earnings before tax were just $575M for the quarter. If QTL revenue and profits disappear, like I think they will, QCOM is not that profitable.

Let's look at the NXP acquisition

QCOM is buying NXPI for about 4X revenue and a forward P/E of about 15. So compared to what other acquisitions go for these days, one could probably say the price is right.

QCOM wants NXPI because of its fast-growing automotive sector, betting on growth in the automotive space. However, please note that as of the company's Q2'17 quarter, the automotive division was only growing about 9% Y/Y.

Source

While 9% is not bad, it's not that exotic for the market to pay a premium multiple for your stock.

Also, just about every other technology company also is betting on the automotive space. Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) has Waymo, Intel (INTC) recently purchased Mobileye (read why I think they will eventually write this acquisition off here), BlackBerry (BBRY) also has high hopes, and Nvidia (NVDA) also is betting on the automotive sector. And these are just a few - there are hundreds of other companies all over the world betting on the space.

So while I do agree that automotive chips and self-driving technology are a driver for future growth, I'm not that sure that paying $38B to get a division that is growing by 10% is worth it.

NXPI ended the quarter with gross debt of $6.55B and $2.24B in cash. So its net debt position was $3.91B. So in addition to the $21.9B in debt QCOM will have when NXPI is acquired, on a consolidated basis, it will also have $3.91 in addition debt for a grand total of about $25.8B.

And that's if QCOM buys NXPI for $38B, because as you probably know Activist investor Elliott Management has bought a 6% stake in NXPI and wants QCOM to pay $130, as apposed to $110 per share.

In my opinion, if Elliott Management has its way, then QCOM should back down from this deal. It will be the perfect excuse for management to get off the hook and have a perfect legitimate excuse not to conclude this acquisition.

Is the dividend in danger?

During Q3'217, the company paid out $844 million or $0.57 per share in dividends. Over the past four quarters, QCOM has paid a total of $2.20 per share in dividends. For a $50 stock, $2.20 in dividends is not bad, and comes out to about a 4% yield.

However, in the event that QTL revenues continue to slide, will QCOM be able to continue and pay this dividend? My guess is no. Not only because the company will not have excess cash on hand, but also because balance sheet repair should be a top priority.

So while today a 4% yield is a very good pillow under its stock, strip the dividend out, and the stock will probably fall from current levels.

Bottom line

While I understand management's position - who is trying hard to find some way to replace licensing revenue if AAPL wins (a sure bet I say) - I also think shareholders are not well served by the NXPI acquisition.

I think in several years from now the automotive frenzy that we are all witnessing will go away, and so will the premiums for these chips and the fat margins.

I think QCOM should batten down the hatches and no nothing. I would wait to see how the AAPL dispute turns out and how the FTC complaint ends. If QCOM loses on all fronts, it still has plenty of cash to pay a dividend and repurchase shares, and the company would still be profitable even without licensing revenue.

As things stand, I think the risks are too high, especially with all the debt that will be pilled up on the balance sheet.

Finally, when an acquisition is announced, the market usually prices it in immediately.

The NXPI deal was announced in October 27, 2016, when the stock was trading around $67. If this deal was so good for QCOM, the market should have pushed the stock higher. As you can see, the opposite has happened since QCOM's stock has fallen about $15 per share since then.