CorEnergy: A 9% Dividend As Good As Black Gold

The underlying fundamentals of these companies are not necessarily driven by oil prices, so high price correlations can often lead to attractive investment opportunities.

I could understand why investors might shy away from master limited partnerships (MLPs) or energy infrastructure REITs when oil prices decline. But in many cases, the price of oil has very little if any impact at all on the fundamental operations of companies that get paid to transport oil and natural gas. So long as demand is there, it doesn't much matter what the price of the commodity is.

However, history reveals that share prices of MLPs and energy infrastructure REITs are quite sensitive to changes in oil prices. With some good research, investors can take advantage of that correlation when it is unjustified.

We ran a correlation analysis of the share price for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) with the price of oil as measured by the West Texas Intermediate spot price. As the chart below indicates, the correlation remained relatively low from 2013 to mid-2014 while oil prices hovered in the $90-$110 range. But when oil prices collapsed, the correlation increased to .75 before falling back down below 0.50 and then increasing again to .73 where it stands today. As a refresher for those of you out of school for some time, a correlation of +1 indicates a perfectly positive correlation while a correlation of -1 indicates the assets move in the opposite direction. A correlation at or near zero indicates no correlation among the two assets.

For reference, we included the price chart for CORR over the same period below. As the chart shows, the stock price did decline slightly when oil prices started collapsing. But it wasn't until the second drop in mid-2015 that the stock price really started freefalling. Our thesis? When oil prices were high and stable, the company was being evaluated on fundamentals. The subsequent drop in oil prices led to a slight panic, but it wasn't until investors realized that oil wasn't recovering quickly that caused them to flee.

It makes sense if you consider that the number of oil rigs dropped considerably -- particularly those operated by the shale producers in the U.S. -- leading one to think that flows of oil would slow to a trickle. But now that oil prices have stabilized and recovered part of the declines, the correlation between the stock price and oil prices steadily climbed.

Putting correlation aside for a moment and looking at the movement of CORR's stock price relative to WTI crude, it's easy to see that there is some relationship.

However, when you consider fundamentals, and for those of us interested in dividends, the price of oil has very little effect on CORR. The chart below shows how CORR's dividends changed over the last 5 years relative to the changes in the price of oil. As oil declined from over $100 per barrel to under $40 per barrel, CORR's dividend rose to $11.05 million, a result of growth in its asset base of 7x.

Revving Up for More Acquisitions

Now that the company could put the Ultra Petroleum bankruptcy behind it, management has been able to enhance the balance sheet and liquidity to position the company for further growth.

In fact, the company issued 2.8 million shares of 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock that resulting in net proceeds of $67.6 million -- and paid down $44 million of its credit facility with some of the proceeds. The additional dividends from the preferred issuance was the primary reason cited by management for the decline in Adjusted Funds from Operations. The AFFO to dividend coverage ratio declined to 1.4 times, slightly below managements target of 1.5. In addition to the preferred issue, the company amended and restated its credit facility -- upsizing to $160 million from $153 million.

Debt to total capital is now 21%, which is well below the target rates of 25% to 50% as is the preferred equity to total equity ratio. It currently stands at 27%, below the target of 33%.

What this means is that CORR is now ready to take on one or two more deals this year in the $50 million to $250 million range and according to management, they already have a few deals in the pipeline.

According to CEO David Schulte on the earnings call:

We are seeing asset opportunities across the chain from upstream, to midstream to downstream, similar to those which were already in our portfolio such as gathering systems, which are close to the well head and are critical to long-term production and storage terminals similar to our Portland terminal.

A Quick Summary of CORR Assets

Part of the reason why the CORR's share price should not be correlated with commodity prices is that CORR operates across the entire value chain. A very basic explanation is as follows: When commodity prices rise, it benefits the upstream businesses because they are able to charge higher prices while maintaining the same cost of production. While downstream businesses now have to pay higher prices and pass those along to customers or deal with tighter margins. Usually it's a combination of both.

On the other hand, when oil prices decline to the point where upstream operations are no longer profitable, companies shut down their most inefficient facilities are ramp up the others. Production may decline a bit and profit margins tighten for the upstream companies, but the downstream companies benefit from lower prices. In reality, it is much more complex, but a company that is operating across the entire value chain should be less affected by changes in oil prices than one focused on one area.

Why do we think this is important? Because demand for oil and gas is only expected to increase. Even in 2008-09 during the Great Recession, the drop in consumption was immaterial. Consumption is expected to reach 100 million barrels per day globally by 2018 and U.S. shale producers are rising up to meet that demand at the same time OPEC curbs production.

Management Alignment

One of the most striking reasons we found CORR to be appealing was the alignment of interests between management and shareholders. According to the management agreement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, management is to receive an incentive fee of 10% of the increase in distributions paid over distributions of $0.125 per share each quarter. But half of that incentive fee must be reinvested in the company's common stock.

The agreement states:

The Management Agreement also includes a quarterly incentive fee of 10 percent of the increase in distributions paid over a threshold distribution equal to $0.125 per share per quarter. The Management Agreement also requires at least half of any incentive fees to be reinvested in the Company's common stock. As the intention of this provision is to incent the Manager to increase the sustainable quarterly dividend paid by the Company, no incentive fee shall be paid on: (i) any dividend paid after the Board of Directors has determined to liquidate the Company, or (ii) all or any portion of any dividend expected by the Board of Directors not to be sustainable in subsequent quarters.

Not only has management done an excellent job of maintaining and growing the dividend over time -- despite oil price declines. It is getting ready for additional acquisitions which will likely lead to additional dividend boosts. After all, it's in managements best interest to do so.

The Bottom Line

If we haven't mentioned it already, CORR pays out a hefty 9.4% dividend yield. Not bad compared to its peer group in the Infrastructure REIT space. Over the last 4.5 years, the average dividend yield has been right about current levels despite reaching 23% at one point in early 2016 due to a dramatic decline in the stock price.

At a payout ratio of 63%, it also looks like the current payout ratio is sustainable and dividend growth in the future is quite probable. As we mentioned earlier, the company is again focused on acquisitions. Combined with a reasonable payout ratio there is some upside here.

You would think valuation would be high based on an attractive dividend yield, a management team in growth mode whose interests are aligned with shareholders, and a payout ratio that allows the company flexibility to boost dividends. But that's not the case. We think its because of caution around oil prices and as we mentioned earlier, we don't think the market is properly evaluating this company. At a P/FFO of just 6.7, it looks like the cheapest of the infrastructure REITs. Note: The P/FFO has since increased to 7.1 (see below).

Looking back over a five-year period, we see that the P/FFO for CORR has ranged from below 3 to as high as 11, but it tends to stay within 1 standard deviation of the average. The decline in the price in late 2015 and early 2016 caused the P/FFO to briefly drop below 5, but it quickly recovered. The current P/FFO of 7.1 is slightly below the average and gives us reason to believe there could be some value in the stock.

We see a reasonable valuation, high and sustainable dividend, and future growth potential with a management team whose interests are aligned with shareholders. We don't currently own the stock nor have available cash to deploy. However, we are adding CORR to our focus list in anticipation of the next time we rebalance our portfolio.

