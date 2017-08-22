Interesting Times For Gold

The most positive factor for gold prices in the near to medium term is international political risk. This risk is elevated at this time and could materialize at a moment’s notice. There are various threats that could easily escalate. An increase in the probability of these risks could be the most potent factor in driving gold prices out of the range that it has been stuck in.

lack of clarity on monetary policy is likely to weigh on gold prices heading into the middle of September, however.

There several macroeconomic and political factors bubbling under the surface, which could propel gold prices higher in the medium term.

The next several months will see many things unfold which could be consequential to the precious metal and broader financial markets. International political risks have been elevated and omnipresent over the past several months. Tensions between the United States and North America are elevated once again. These tensions are nothing new and have been ongoing for several decades. When similar tensions escalated in the past they typically died down after a few days. But just because they died down in the past does not mean they will die down this time or in the future. What is different this time around is the two people - Kim Jong un and Donald Trump - at the helm of decision making and the improvement in North Korea's nuclear capabilities. While neither side rationally would want to see war, it is quite possible that they stumble into a war, with the enhanced capabilities on the North Korean side presenting serious consequences. If such a scenario were to play out it would push safe haven assets like gold (GLD) (IAU) sharply higher, while pushing equity values sharply lower. The probability of a war is low at this time but the ongoing tensions between the two leaders should continue to provide support to gold prices

While the escalation of international political tensions has the greatest potential to drive gold prices higher, there are several other issues that are also expected to affect gold prices over the next several months.

The first is the lack of clarity regarding monetary policy, especially in the United States but also in Europe. Barring any international political tensions, gold prices are expected to slide lower as we head toward the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for 19-20 September. The Fed has so far this year raised interest rates twice and has floated the possibility of another rate hike later this year. It has also broached the subject of unwinding its large bond portfolio. That said, the Fed has moved from a more hawkish stance earlier in the year to a slightly more dovish stance in recent weeks.

It is unclear at this time how the Fed plans to proceed over the remainder of the year.

The Fed is inclined to raise rates for several reasons:

- declining unemployment

- to create a monetary policy buffer in the event of another economic downturn.

- The Fed also has the added advantage of

· the dollar softening this year despite the Fed tightening monetary policy

· And yields on 10-year bonds have remained low even after raising short-term rates.

The softness in the dollar is supportive of inflation, while the low 10-year bond yields allow the Fed to raise rates without hurting the housing market. The dollar has softened despite the Fed raising rates because there are reduced expectations in the market, relative to before, of what the Trump administration can implement or fully implement of the various campaign promises it made. Further, the dollar has also softened due to lower expectation in the market regarding further monetary policy tightening in the U.S. and due to relative strength in the European economy. The European economy has been faring better than the US, and the ECB is yet to do any monetary tightening, which means the effect of such tightening is yet to be reflected in the euro. Also the political environment in Europe now seems more stable than that in the United States.

Meanwhile 10-year bond yields have been struggling to rise despite the Fed raising short-term rates because the rest of the world is still on a loose or loosening monetary policy cycle, which is driving funds toward 10-year U.S. bonds and keeping yields low.

The Fed is also growing increasingly concerned about raising rates

- in the face of lackluster inflation,

- political risks,

- and a struggling retail sector in the United States.

The Fed may not do anything until its December meeting, by which time it hopes to have a clearer picture of inflation and the promised tax reform in the United States. The Fed has, however, been keen on normalizing monetary policy so as to have some arsenal to fight the next recession. For this reason, while the Fed may hold off on outright raising rates it could announce an unwinding of its balance sheet, which is a backdoor approach to tightening rates.

The odds are stacking up against the Fed for it to tighten monetary policy further.

Unemployment and Inflation

The Fed's expectation is that the tightening labor market will create inflation in the future. However, there are several reasons why inflation may remain tame in the foreseeable future. These factors include excesses in labor, retail and commercial real estate, and manufacturing capacity, relatively soft commodities prices, especially oil, as well as technological changes and consequently lack of wage growth.

Furthermore, while unemployment in the U.S. is no doubt declining at an impressive pace, given the stage of the economic cycle the country is at there is still a surplus of labor as can be seen in the difference between the headline unemployment (U3) and broader rate of unemployment (U6). While this gap has narrowed over the past several years it is still wider than the average prior to the Great Recession.

U.S. Dollar

While the dollar has softened so far this year for the reasons mentioned above, another rate hike could reverse the declining trend or at least prevent the dollar from falling further. This could dissuade the Fed from raising rates. A stronger dollar would weigh on inflation working against the Fed's objective.

Inability of US Government To Effectively Pass A Pro-Growth Agenda

One of the reasons the Fed was optimistic about tightening monetary policy may have related to the pro-growth promises that were made by the incoming administration. Action on most of these promises still need to materialize, and it seems like it would be some time before these promises are met, if at all. There is no sign of infrastructure spending legislation or administrative action, which was supposed to be one of the main factors driving the economy into higher gear. Tax reform was another promise that was supposed to propel economic growth. This may come up for debate this fall. If the government is unable to pass the reform by the end of the year and nothing is done with regard to infrastructure spending the Fed may need to reconsider its pace of tightening with little in terms of fiscal stimulus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.