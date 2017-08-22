American Express: The Tailwinds Will Eventually Prevail Over The Headwinds

American Express (AXP) has enjoyed a breathless rally since it bottomed early last year. To be sure, the stock has advanced 68% during the last one and a half year whereas S&P (SPY) has gained only 33% in the same period. Therefore, it is only natural that many investors wonder whether the rally has run its course, particularly given the strong headwinds the company is facing. In this article, I will analyze the headwinds and the tailwinds that affect the prospects of the company.

The bad

Buffett has repeatedly stated that American Express and Coca-Cola (KO) are “forever holdings” and he thus intends to never sell any of the shares he owns. Unfortunately, while this mindset had some merit in the past, technological progress has become so fast in almost every sector that it can negatively affect even the best-of-breed companies. This is true in the case of American Express, as mobile payments are gaining ground at a fast pace. While they have not significantly affected the traditional financial services companies so far, they may severely harm them in the future.

American Express is also negatively affected by the heating competition, which has become more intense than ever. To be sure, the company was forced to enhance the benefits of its high-end cards in order to fight the escalating pressure from JPMorgan (JPM) while it also raised its annual fee from $450 to $550. The steep hike of the annual fee is likely to lead some customers to abandon their cards but it was inevitable, as American Express was forced to follow its competitors in increasing the benefits. This move is just another proof of the heating competition among financial services firms. And while the winner of this fight is really unpredictable at the moment, one thing is undeniable; when competition increases, all companies lose, with lower margins and profits, while consumers win.

It is also worth noting that losses in credit cards rose to 3.29% in Q2, the highest level in four years. While this level is not extreme, it is quite concerning, particularly given the current record-low unemployment rate. If the economy takes a turn for the worse, the above figure is likely to significantly deteriorate and thus hurt credit card issuers. Therefore, investors should continuously monitor how this negative trend evolves.

Finally, American Express is facing increasing pressure, not only from its competitors, but also from retailers. As the latter try to improve their margins, they are dissatisfied with the exceptionally high fees of American Express and hence they negotiate hard for lower fees. This is exactly what happened in the case of Costco (COST), which moved to Visa (V) after many years of partnership with American Express. The loss of this business significantly hit the results of American Express. While the latter has not lost any other big business since then, the risk is always present.

The good

While the strengthening competition is a major concern for American Express, investors should keep in mind that this stalwart has been in business since 1850 and has always managed to successfully adapt to the challenges it has faced. In addition, as it has always tried to maximize the benefit of its shareholders, it is a very shareholder-friendly company. Therefore, the stalwart has good chances of adapting to the above mentioned headwinds it is facing and reward its shareholders once again.

In addition, while the credit card losses are in a negative trend, American Express benefits from another trend, which is very positive. More precisely, the US credit card debt has crossed $1 T once again, which is up 6.2% on a yearly basis and the highest level since early 2009. Moreover, as long as the high-end consumers, one of the main target groups of the company, keep thriving, the company will continue to benefit from their increased spending.

It is also worth noting that the company is likely to benefit from the weakening dollar. As the company generates a great portion of its revenues abroad, it has suffered from the strong dollar during the last two years. However, the dollar seems to have posted a solid top and hence the exchange rates are likely to become a tailwind for the company from now on.

Finally, the best growth opportunity for American Express seems to be the door opening of China to foreign card companies. As Visa and MasterCard (MA) already have ties with the major local bank, China UnionPay, they have been correctly viewed as the major beneficiaries of this change. Nevertheless, thanks to the gigantic size of this economy, American Express can benefit to a great extent as well if it executes its expansion methodically.

On the one hand, it may take up to two years for the US companies to clear all the hurdles imposed by the Chinese authorities and hence this is more of a long-term growth opportunity. On the other hand, thanks to the size of the business, this is likely to prove a game changer for the US card companies. Visa and MasterCard already trade at markedly high forward P/E ratios, around 30, thanks to this opportunity but American Express is only trading at a forward P/E=14. Therefore, I believe that this growth opportunity will clearly offset the above mentioned headwinds facing American Express. As a result, the stock is likely to revisit and exceed its all-time highs within the next few years.

The bottom line

American Express is facing some very strong headwinds. Competition has heated to the extreme while the technological progress in the processing of payments is faster than ever. However, the company is likely to start profiting from a weakening dollar. Moreover, its expansion in China is likely to prove a game changer and will thus probably offset the above challenges.

