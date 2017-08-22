We Bought This 7.2% Yield With A 70% Payout Ratio And Insider Buying

The yield is safe and clarity on the expansion plans could be the catalyst for a rally.

This has made the stock the cheapest it has been in years.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF) has sold off with the energy sector and its aggressive capex plans have added more uncertainty in a weak environment. At 10X adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) the shares are now very cheap for a company that has to spend very little to maintain its infrastructure. Insiders share our view.

Inter Pipeline is down 25% in 2017 in spite of having a low-volatility predictable business.

Source: Stockcharts.com

The company owns energy infrastructure assets in Canada and in Europe that produce regular cash flow.

Source: Inter Pipeline August 2017 presentation

It does carry some commodity price risk, but at 20% of EBITDA, it can be considered largely insulated.

The combination of growing funds from operations and decline in share price has made the shares the cheapest they have been in years. In the first half of 2017 Inter Pipeline delivered $453.9 million of funds from operations (FFO) and used just $27.6 of those to sustain the business.

Source: Inter Pipeline Q2-2017 financials



In other words, just 6% of FFO was spent to keep things going steady. This is in stark contrast to the shale oil and even conventional oil producers that must spend between 60-200% of their FFO to keep the business in the same place. Based on our estimates, AFFO, that is FFO minus sustaining capex, should come close to $2.33 a share in 2017. That is more than suffice to power the $1.62 dividend with a 70% payout ratio and invest for growth as well.

The worries

Besides the commodity price exposure, we see two major worries:

1) The proposed polypropylene plant

Inter Pipeline's proposed propane dehydrogenation (NYSE:PDH) plant and the secondary facility to convert to polypropylene is worrying investors as it might be outside Inter Pipeline's core expertise and incur very large capital expenditures.

In particular, Inter Pipeline will place a high priority on advancing the development of an estimated $3.1 billion integrated PDH and polypropylene (PP) facility within our NGL processing business segment. These facilities would convert low-­‐cost, locally sourced propane into higher value polypropylene, a valuable recyclable plastic. Up to $75 million is expected to be invested to advance detailed engineering and procure long-­‐lead items prior to sanctioning. Should these proposed projects be fully sanctioned an additional $195 million is expected to be invested in 2017 to continue the front-­‐end design work and to begin construction. Subject to a sanctioning decision to be made by mid-­‐2017, both the PDH and PP facilities are expected to enter commercial service by mid-­‐2021 Source: Inter Pipeline 2016 annual report

While some of this amount will be funded from AFFO exceeding dividends, the amount far exceeds what Inter Pipeline can generate internally. It will have to raise at least $2 billion. Inter Pipeline has an enterprise value of close to $14 billion CAD, so $2 billion should not be unmanageable. However, this will certainly put an end to the rapidly increasing dividend for the next 5 years.

2) Creditworthiness of its customers

With energy down in dumps, market perception has shifted to the point where even creditworthy tenants are being perceived as distressed. Cenovus, for example has seen its stock fall more than 50% in 2017 and is a key part of Inter pipeline's current and future cash flow.

Both worries are exaggerated in our opinion. Management has shown great due diligence and is taking its time before sanctioning the polypropylene part of the project. Additionally, its key customers are doing just fine, although their stocks are suffering from investor shortsightedness and perception that shale oil will keep prices low forever. While we would love 9% growth in the dividend, the 7% yield by itself is now enticing enough to take the leap. Insiders, including the CFO, Brent Heagy, agree with the value we see.

Source: CanadianInsider.com

Conclusion

We see Inter Pipeline as a boring predictable business that is throwing off a 10% free cash flow yield. We are happy to collect our 7% dividend with a large payout ratio cushion from an investment grade rated company. Management has deferred its decision on the polypropylene plant till year end and we think that will be the catalyst for the shares to move higher. On our now very famous scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate IPPLF a 7.5.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts expressed in Canadian dollars. This was written with Inter Pipeline trading at $22.60 CAD on the TSX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPPLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.