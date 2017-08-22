Abbvie May Become The New Teva

In the article, I will look at the similarities, and share my thoughts on Abbvie.

Introduction

Two years ago I wrote an article about AbbVie (ABBV). In a single day the stock price dropped by 10%, and I believed that at $48, investors should consider initiating a small position in the company. Investors who did it enjoyed 45% return from capital gains, dividends, and they enjoy a yield on cost of 5.3%.

Two years later, I am much more concerned regarding the company. I don't think that the current price takes into account the risks in the company. The risks got even worse, while there are not enough opportunities to eclipse the risks in my opinion.

What triggered me to take another look into AbbVie is the declining share price of Teva (TEVA). Teva lost almost 50% of its market value in less than a week. In addition it had to cut its annual dividend by 75%. It wasn't an easy move, but it was necessary as the company's credit rating was lowered, and the debt burden became too high.

While AbbVie is a totally different company, I see some similarities between AbbVie and Teva. This article will put emphasis on those shared risk, which might lead to the same outcome. Investors may lose some of the dividend income, and the principal invested.

The case of Teva

Teva failed its investors due to several reasons: dependency on one major product, acquisition spree that included several companies that it overpaid for, and some companies that it took too long to integrate. Moreover, it saw massive growth in the long term debt. As the growth in earnings halted, and the outlook for the future FCF was negative, the share price collapsed.

In addition, the company suffered from a management team that kept failing to deliver. The company couldn't find a replacement for its blockbuster drug, and the management wasn't ready for the patent cliff, and the pressure on the prices of generic drugs.

In my opinion, AbbVie shares some similarities, and I feel these are some red lights that investors should take into account. I will go through four similarities. I am sure that some investors think that the AbbVie offers enough growth prospects to deal with it, but they should still look thoroughly at these risks.

Humira and Copaxone

Both companies rely heavily on one product for their top line and bottom line. Teva has Copaxone, a blockbuster drug for multiple sclerosis. Over the past several years it accounted for 20%-25% of the company's revenue and operating income. Copaxone is about to reach the patent cliff, and Teva has already lost several key patent battles in court.

In the case of AbbVie, it is even more complicated. Humira accounts for roughly 65% of the revenues. If you think that having 25% of the income in danger, relying on one product for 65% of the revenues will be too risky. Humira will start to see biosimilar competition in Europe in 18 months.

Moreover, the company already lost several patent battles in court. Even if the company manages to fight the generic competition, it won't be able to raise the price as easily as it did over the past several years. If you were worried about Teva's dependency on Copaxone, you would be worried about AbbVie.

Long term debt

Both Teva and AbbVie raised a lot of debt over the past several years. They did it for the same purposes- acquisitions. Therefore, they both saw their long term debt rising significantly, as each company decided to acquire a large peer. AbbVie and Teva both use a lot of leverage, and the debt to equity ratio also climbed significantly.

As Teva recently learned, as long as the FCF is strong, repaying the debt is not a problem. However, working with leverage requires the trust of your creditors, and the sustainability of the cash flow. If AbbVie will suffer from declining earnings and FCF, it will be punished by the market. The same leverage that helps bringing great result as Humira revenues are growing will be a burden, if the company won't be able to replace this revenue in the future.

When Teva offered a much weaker outlook for next year, investors and creditors suddenly remembered that the company took so much debt on its balance sheet. Teva that used to be one of the analysts' darlings was badly punished by the market. AbbVie who is also an investor favorite might suffer from the same fate.

Acquisition spree

Both Teva and AbbVie found it hard to grow organically and used debt to finance acquisitions. While it makes sense to use acquisitions to grow, both companies used them as their primary growth prospects. They found it easier than investing the cash flow into the company and into creating new products.

Acquiring new companies is a risky strategy. If an acquisition fails to deliver the results you expected, you may find the company with no growth in income, but with growth in debt and interest expense. As long as it works, everything looks fantastic, but it may only take one acquisition that wasn't well integrated to the company, to shake the buyer.

Teva and AbbVie were not able to use the acquisitions to diversify their revenues. Moreover, they both use this risky strategy, that even when it works, it may take longer than anticipated to assimilate and integrate the newly acquired company. Teva failure was with Actavis, and AbbVie is facing the same risks with its own acquisitions.

Teva and AbbVie grew very quickly

Teva and AbbVie both took advantage of the rapid income growth that was propelled by their blockbuster drug. As long as the EPS was growing quickly, analysts and investors ignored the debt, the risky acquisition strategy and the dependency on one product for a large portion of the revenues. Take a look at these graphs.



In 2016, Teva showed weaker results, as EPS declined by only 5%. Suddenly everyone started to notice the risks. Suddenly the debt is a huge problem, and the patent cliff is ignored. Teva CEO was named in the Israeli financial papers- man of the year in 2015, and today they keep analyzing his bad decisions in retrospective.

AbbVie can be a similar case. As long as Humira keeps driving it forward and we see double digits growth, everyone ignores the risk. However, when the competition for Humira arrives, you will see analysts pointing at the risks that AbbVie holds, some of them were mentioned above.

My view on AbbVie

While fundamentals and valuation seem attractive, the reasons for the attractive valuation in my opinion are the major risks that the company holds. Therefore, I don't think that AbbVie is attractive. The margin of safety is not large enough when looking at the risks. AbbVie can suffer from the same scenario that Teva suffered from.

It can happen very fast, and investors won't be ready. A softer guidance, turns into lower FCF and income due to competition, or inability to raise prices. Suddenly the debt becomes a burden, and the integration of acquired companies isn't fast enough.

Moreover, two years ago I thought that the company was interesting as it had plenty of time to replace revenues that it gets from Humira. Since then, the situation became even worse. Humira just like Copaxone is addicting. It is an easy path, raise the price, and enjoy the growing revenues. However, it won't last forever, and AbbVie must develop quickly new products.

Conclusion

I am not going to buy shares of AbbVie, nor will I recommend anyone else to do so. The risks are just too high in my opinion. The opportunities for future growth cannot be compared to the risks at the moment, and the current valuation doesn't offer enough margin of safety.

Investors who look for a riskier approach may consider buying several put option with very low strike price. Choose options that expire in 2019. The price is very low at the moment. If my thesis is correct, you will make a very nice profit. If I am wrong, the loss will be negligible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.