Why Investors Are Worried About Foot Locker

Foot Locker’s most urgent long-term threat is how customers will turn to online shopping, whether from Amazon or buying directly from Nike.

Foot Locker’s shares have been hit hard due to poor second quarter results on Friday which saw same store sales decrease by 6 percent.

It has been about five days since Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) released its incredibly disappointing second quarter earnings report, and its stock is still continuing to take a beating. After initially crashing over 20 percent, the stock has fallen even more from $47.70 on Thursday to $31.82 on Tuesday morning.

A crash of this magnitude will cause some investors to wonder whether the market is overreacting, and Foot Locker shares will probably recover its losses at some point in the near to medium future. But long-term trends such as a stagnant sports apparel industry, a desire of manufacturers like Nike (NYSE:NKE) to sell directly to the consumer, and the ever growing Amazon titan looming ominously are worrying trends for Foot Locker. Some financial analysts have downgraded Foot Locker from Buy to Neutral, and I agree with that decision.

A Changing Industry

The first thing to understand is why Foot Locker’s earning reports was so bad. To throw out some numbers from the report, Foot Locker’s net income fell from $127 million in the 2016 second quarter in $51 million and the gross margin rate decreased to 29.6 percent of sales from 33 percent a year ago. But by far the most worrying numbers were that second quarter comparable-store sales decreased 6.0 percent and total sales decreased 4.4 percent.

Foot Locker CEO Richard Johnson said that these poor results were due to “limited availability of innovative new products in the market” and how sales of top products fell well short of expectations. And he is not wrong. Foot Locker depends heavily on Nike, and Nike sales have stagnated in the face of an Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) resurgence. Customers appear to be less interested in premium performance sneakers and more interested in fashionable retro styles.

But while the lack of popular Nike products is hurting Foot Locker in the short term, the primary long-term threat is the threat of online shopping, something which Foot Locker is poorly equipped to handle. Foot Locker stores are primarily located in malls, and analysts have long pointed out declining foot traffic in malls as consumer turn more towards online shopping. And while online shopping has caused most retailers to close stores, Business Insider notes that Foot Locker actually increased the number of stores in the second quarter.

Analysts a week ago perhaps could have argued that Foot Locker adding new stores was a sign of growth. But now that is clearly not the case. Instead of expansion, Foot Locker needs to think about entrenchment and cutting back on lower performing stores.

Amazon and Direct Sales

While coming up with new products and eliminating substandard stores will help, Foot Locker like so many other companies (remember Blue Apron?) has to figure just how it will deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) encroaching on its territory.

Remember that in June, Nike signed a deal with Amazon to start selling a limited array of its apparel directly to customers and Foot Locker’s stock at the time fell 5 percent in response. And analyst UBS found that as of 2017, customers for the first time have decided that they prefer purchasing Nike equipment on Amazon as opposed to Foot Locker.

Foot Locker may claim that it will be able to survive Amazon because customers want the experience of buying premium sneakers in store. But the decline of Nike sales in favor of Adidas as noted above already indicates that customers are losing interest in premium sneakers in general. Furthermore, there is no reason why customers eventually will not just start buying sneakers online, just as they now do with other clothing. Whatever Foot Locker’s strategy is, it will find itself hard pressed by Amazon right as its sales are already struggling.

Time for a New Strategy

As noted above, some of Foot Locker’s precipitous drop can be attributed to investors overreacting, and there are reasons to believe that the stock will regain some of its value eventually. But the fact is that Foot Locker is currently in trouble in the short term with declining sales, and in the long term is seriously threatened by Amazon and efforts by shoe manufacturers like Nike to sell directly to the consumer with online shopping.

Investors who own Foot Locker stock should hold onto it and wait for it to recover some of its value, but may consider selling it off eventually. Otherwise, this is a stock which you should be highly cautious towards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.