Investors Beware: Used Car Values Are Plunging

This article presents the data behind this trend and discusses possible implications to companies in each group.

Investment Thesis

Used car values are not declining; they are plunging. This accelerating trend has severe implications on traditional auto manufacturers, dealerships that carry internal combustion engine ("ICE") vehicles, and lenders which may be subject to the depreciation risk inherent in some lease agreements. Investors in traditional auto manufacturers should keep in mind that the low valuation ratios of traditional auto manufacturers may still be too high.

What is happening?

A Bloomberg article yesterday pointed out that the used car market is glutted and the pace of depreciation is rapidly accelerating. According to the article, the average used car lost 17% of its value in the past 12 months, which represented a significant increase from the less than 10% depreciation in 2014.

Why is this happening?

The Bloomberg article pointed to the increasing number of new cars produced in the last seven years, combined with the fact that a growing portion of these new car "sales" were leases (which are now being returned to dealerships who then sell them in the used car market), as the primary reasons.

The article does not mention the word "Tesla" once. More on this later.

In order to confirm the article's claim, I looked at how the inventory to sales ratio has trended in the last two decades:

As the above graph shows, the inventory to sales ratio has recently risen to the highest level in nearly 25 years, except for during the Great Recession.

Let's dig one level deeper.

The following graph presents the level of domestic auto inventories (red line).

Readers should note that, at 1.24 million, domestic auto inventories are at an elevated level, but are not breaking records. In fact, the inventory level was higher throughout the two-year period from October 2013 to September 2015.

In other words, the surging inventory to sales ratio is driven by the lower sales rate as well as the elevated inventory level. The following graph presents the level of domestic auto sales (green line):

The low and still declining sales rate is not a good sign for the general health of consumer spending, which is the primary engine of the U.S. economy. Readers should keep in mind, however, that auto sales are just one component of consumer spending, before raising the red flag on the overall economy, liquidating all of their assets, and hiding under a rock.

What are the implications?

There are several, but I see the following three as the most impactful:

All auto manufacturers, including Toyota (TM), General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), Honda (HMC), Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Tesla (TSLA), and others, will likely see their pricing power decline to a level than it would be otherwise if this trend was not happening. Since supply of new cars has seemingly grown at a faster rate than demand, investors should expect a continuation of dialed up incentives, lower monthly lease prices, and continued concern around bulging inventories. As many articles (like this one) pointed out earlier this year, dealers had ~85 days worth of vehicles on hand, or ~22 days more than at the beginning of 2017 and eight days more than a year earlier. The elevated level of inventories will likely continue for some time as an increasing number of lessees choose to trade in their leased cars, as they will not be able to sell their used cars at prices higher than the previously expected prices that are worked in the lease contracts. This will likely depress used car values and dealership profit margins even further in the coming years as dealerships will have to share the burden of higher-than-expected depreciation in the used car market. As the Bloomberg article also points out, the number of drivers who are upside down on their car loans is surging. This normally would not be as big of a macroeconomic concern as, say, increasing mortgage defaults, as banks can repossess cars with less difficulty than they can foreclose on homes, but this time may be different (more on this later). An increasing number of upside down car loans may mean higher rate of defaults, which is a risk for auto lenders as well as banks that have a higher portion of auto loans in their portfolio.

How does Tesla fit in this picture?

As I noted above, the Bloomberg article does not mention the word "Tesla" even once. Many others agree that the primary reason for the bulging auto inventories is the elevated number of new cars sales in recent years.

My take is slightly different.

The following graph from the same Bloomberg article presents the severity of declining used car values by segment:

Readers should note the following two key observations:

As the sentence immediately above the graph also points out, "vans and pick-ups have held their value better than anything else." These are the two segments in which Tesla does not compete, yet.

Two of the three largest drops in used car values has materialized in the luxury and full-size car segments, which are the segments that Model S is increasingly dominating, according to another Bloomberg article. Irony.

Bottom Line

If Tesla is in fact a factor in elevated used car value depreciation, investors should expect the ongoing Model 3 production ramp and the introduction of Model Y (likely in 2018) to sustain, and potentially even accelerate, the elevated pace of depreciation across many segments of the U.S. auto market.

More importantly, however, although used car values have declined similarly in previous years due to bulging inventories (see this article from June 1989 and this article from June 2006), they had recovered following subsequent recessions, because consumers needed to buy cars after delaying their purchases during the downturns. This time may be different, however, as Tesla's exponential growth may stifle demand for ICE vehicles permanently.

