Lowe's: Starting To Look More Appealing

Largely due to valuation, I am warming up to the idea that LOW might be a better buy today over HD.

I have few reasons to believe that Lowe's will struggle to meet top-line expectations, while hoping for some margin uplift.

After Home Depot, it is Lowe's turn to try and post its own set of robust results for the quarter.

Home Depot (HD) did its part and delivered another all-around beat in 2Q17 -- which, to be fair, was received with disdain by the Street. Now, it is Lowe's (LOW) turn to try and post its own set of robust results for the quarter. The company reports earnings on Wednesday, before the opening bell.

Revenue expectations of $19.5 billion, if reached, would represent a +7% YOY increase driven largely by higher new store count. I expect same-store sales to remain under check and hovering within the low single-digit range. EPS consensus expectations of $1.61 points to a solid 18% YOY increase that will likely be aided by about -5% lower share count.

As I had presented last week, home improvement has been largely immune to the infamous Amazon (AMZN) threat as face-to-face, in-store experience seems to matter much more to customers in this space than it does in other retail sub-sectors. There is evidence that the macro landscape continued to be healthy in 2Q17, and little to no sign can be found of imminent deterioration. New home sales came in strong in May and June, and the job market seems to be firing on all cylinders. Home Depot itself has provided evidence that the momentum in home improvement has carried into the second quarter of the year. As a result, I have few reasons (if any) to believe that Lowe's will struggle to meet top-line expectations.

I will be curious to see what gross margins will look like this quarter, considering it contracted more than I had expected in 1Q17 and caused noticeable drag to bottom-line results. Since Lowe's operates in a low op margin environment (high single digits last quarter), any uplift above the gross profit line can have a significant impact farther down the P&L. On the opex side, I expect cost control to play a key role in driving net earnings higher, and would be pleasantly surprised if SG&A as a percentage of revenues once again came in lower than it did last year.

On the stock

As early as March 2017, I began arguing that HD looked to be a better play than LOW in the home improvement sector as a result of more conservative debt levels and more enticing and shareholder-friendly dividend policy. I continue to find Home Depot a marginally better company than its peer, particularly through the lenses of market leadership and better margin profile. Since that article was published, HD has appreciated +2% vs. LOW's -7% dip.

However, I cannot ignore that LOW's valuation multiples have pulled back relative to HD's, particularly since early May (see charts below). And on a PEG basis (P/E over long-term EPS growth expectations), LOW's 1.1x multiple looks significantly more enticing than HD's 1.7x today.

As I have previously mentioned, there are remarkably more similarities than fundamental differences between Lowe's and Home Depot. Given those overlapping qualities, LOW's significantly more compelling valuation is starting to warm me up to the idea that it might be a better buy today over HD.

That assessment, of course, means nothing to whether buying LOW ahead of tomorrow's earnings report might make sense. But for the long-term investor, solid fundamentals, macro tailwinds and comparatively lower multiples are factors worth taking a closer look into.

