CSL Limited Leader In High Growth Plasma Sales To China

CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY, OTCPK:CMXHF) operates more plasma centers than any other company in the world. A recent article from the Financial Times discusses the importance of plasma in China. CSL has been growing revenues and has extremely high profit margins. The stock is barely followed in the U.S.

The company has 452.5 million shares, the stock trades for AU $128, and the market cap is AU $57.9 billion ($45.7 billion). Earnings per share are AU $3.72 and the price to earnings ratio is 34.4. The dividend is AU $1.75 and the dividend yield is 1.37%. It takes 79¢ to buy one Australian dollar.

The profit margins are off the chart. Gross margins are 52.02%, net profit is 19.29%, and operating margins are 23.37%. Return on equity is 46.67% and 19.55%. Incredible.

Sales grew from AU $5.628 billion ($4.44 billion) in FY 2015 to AU $6.934 billion ($5.5 billion) in FY 2017. The cost of revenues did increase from AU$2.6 billion ($2 billion) to AU$3.327 billion ($2.62 billion) over that time frame. Free cash flow was AU $386 million ($305 million) and the free cash flow yield is 0.67% which is a little pricey for my taste. Free cash flow was closer to AU $1 billion ($790 million) in 2015 but still, a little pricey.

I got the idea from reading Patrick Watson who writes for John Mauldin, a highly read investment newsletter. Watson pointed to an article in the Financial Times that states that 88% of China's serum albumin imports come from three companies: CSL, Grifols, and a division of Baxalta. 31,000 metric tons of plasma was collected in the U.S. last year compares to 7,000 metric tons in China. About 100,000 million Chinese have some form of chronic hepatitis. CSL accounts for 36% of plasma in China, Baxalta 32%, and Grifols 20%.

Chinese are leery to give blood and plasma due to a scandal in the 1990s. Thousands of farmers in the Henan province contracted HIV from unclean needles. Subsequently, the government tried to cover up the scandal. CSL has 176 plasma collection places and plans on opening 25 to 30 in FY 2018. The fiscal year ends in June.

In June, it was announced that CSL purchased 80% of Chinese plasma specialist Wuhan Zhong Yuan Rui De Biologics for $352 million. CSL also owns the number two provider of flu vaccines in the world, Seqirus. There are dozens of drugs in trial process and can be found here. 47.5% of sales come from Immunoglobulins, 14.4% from Albumin, 17.5% from Hemophilia, and 20.1% from specialty sales.

S&P gives CSL's debt an excellent A- rating. The asset side of the balance sheet shows (in U.S. dollars) $844 million in cash and $1.17 billion in receivables. The liability side shows $1.15 billion in payables and $3.85 billion in debt. The stock trades over the counter in the U.S. At a market cap of this size, maybe management should think about an ADR in New York.

Management gave fiscal year 2018 guidance of an increase in earnings of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion which would be a 10.7% to 15.9% increase. The markets weren't satisfied with this and sent the stock down a few bucks. It's amazing to me how CSL barely gets a nod in the U.S. Can you imagine a stock with a market cap of almost $50 billion getting such little attention in the U.S.? With this growth, there is no way a company like CSL would fly under the radar. The way that we buy and research stocks is broken. Too many companies like CSL get no coverage in America.

It seems that a risk is that the Chinese get over the stigma of giving blood and give more plasma. That could happen. Even if it does, CSL receives much of its revenues in other areas.

So what's the investment thesis? CSL is a growth stock in a growth industry. For a price to earnings ratio of 34.4, you get an company that has been growing like gangbusters. Chinese demographics are aging as in the United States. CSL could be poised to ride this growth for many years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.