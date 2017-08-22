Fed's Indecisiveness Benefits iShares Select Dividend ETF DVY

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) as an investment option. To do so, I will review DVY's recent performance, current holdings and sector weightings, and trends in the market to attempt to determine where the fund may be headed as we approach 2018.

First, a little about DVY. The fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of relatively high dividend paying U.S. equities. The index includes companies with comparably high dividend yields that have at least a five year track record of paying those dividends. DVY is currently trading at $91.34/share and its most recent dividend payment was in June for $.73/share. Based on its most recent payout, the fund yields 3.20% annually. So far in 2017, DVY has underperformed the market, with a total return (including dividends) of around 5%, while the S&P 500 has returned almost 9.50% during the same period. However, DVY is not designed to track the S&P, but instead seeks to provide investors with reliable income, in addition to capital appreciation. That being said, I feel there are a few reasons why DVY will be a solid investment going forward, which I will outline below.

One, when we started 2017, it was reasonable to expect three Fed rate hikes over the course of the year. As with approach Q4, with two rate hikes under our belt, the chances of a third hike is becoming less and less likely. This is especially crucial for DVY, as the fund has enjoyed a remarkable run since the policy of rock bottom interest rates was initiated during the height of the recession. Part of the reason for DVY's under-performance stemmed from expectations of further monetary tightening, including, and especially, a third rate hike in December of this year. However, as the market has digested recent economic metrics and Fed statements, the federal funds futures market is now predicting only a 37.4% chance of a rate increase in December, which is down from a previous reading of 46.8% just two weeks ago, according to CME Group. I am personally in agreement with the market sentiment, and have been forecasting only two rate hikes in 2017 since the beginning of the year. I continue to believe the Fed will keep rates unchanged in December, and we will not see another hike until sometime in 2018. This will be an overall positive for DVY, and I expect to see that materialize in stock price appreciation over the next few months leading up to the Fed's decision.

Two, current economic conditions support a Fed delay on further rate hikes, as both inflation and wage gains have remained stubbornly low throughout the year, to the disappointment of Fed officials. For example, physical services inflation fell to -0.6 percent in July and car prices are flat, while used car prices are falling at a 4.1 percent rate. Metrics like this has prompted some Fed officials to argue publicly against raising rates. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan recently stated the Fed should hold off on raising interest rates until inflation gains are clearer. Given the current trends, I don't expect this to materialize in the next few months, especially given the level of uncertainty we are now seeing out of Washington. The turnover within the Trump administration and economic/business councils may cause some companies to lose hope of major economic policy changes in the near-term, which could lead firms to cut back on hiring and spending expectations, which would be a huge negative for inflation. Furthermore, the disinflation trend seems to be accelerating. Societe Generale economist Omair Sharif, who tracks 62 inflation components noted only 22 (35%) had accelerating year-over-year rates, down from 67 percent in July, reflecting a downward trend. This is all weak economic news, which could lead to continued cheap money policies and, therefore, a positive outlook for DVY.

Three, DVY is uniquely positioned to benefit from rate hike delays because of its heavy exposure to the utilities sector. Utilities traditionally offer above-average yields and are known for their reliable revenue streams and, therefore, reliable dividends. This is not a new trend and will continue as long as rates stay low, which is continuing to be the case for longer than most market participants expected. DVY's yield of 3.20% does exceed most dividend focused funds, with popular funds such as the SPDR S&P Dividend (SDY), Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG), and Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM) all currently yielding under 3%. As more investors seem to be coming to terms with less aggressive Fed tightening, I expect that extra bit of yield will have investors choosing DVY over many of the other alternatives.

Of course, investing in DVY is not without risk. The chief risk for the fund has to be interest rates, especially given DVY's heavy exposure to the utilities sector. While I explained in the previous paragraph why DVY's utilities exposure was an overall positive, it is by no means a guarantee. We have seen rate hikes this year and, notably, DVY has under-performed the broader market. The expectations of further increases, whether they materialize or not, will be a drag on the fund. Additionally, a cooling housing market presents another risk to DVY because of its utilities exposure. Importantly, the housing market has been improving for years, including a rise in home prices across the country, and an improving housing market could lead to higher electricity demand in developing areas, benefiting the utility companies that make up the bulk of DVY's portfolio. However, U.S. home building fell in July, and housing starts declined 4.8 percent, according to the Commerce Department, while also reported a downward revision in June sales figures. If these scenarios continue, DVY's utilities exposure would again disproportionately harm the fund. However, both of these risks present scenarios I do not expect to occur. I believe the Fed will hold off on another rate hike this year, and proceed cautiously in 2018 as well. With respect to housing, US home prices have recently hit record highs - the median house price jumped to an all-time high of $263,800 in June. This to me indicates the slowdown in housing starts is temporary, as consumers will begin to be priced out of available homes, thereby creating demand for more building.

Bottom-line: DVY is a fund with a strong performance history, yet it has lagged the market in 2017. However, economic realities are different now than when we started the year. Optimism for new policy changes out of DC have become muted, inflation figures are falling short of Fed expectations, and there is increasing uncertainty regarding the Fed's interest rate intentions for the rest of the year. With a clouded horizon, I am looking for rock solid funds with above average yields to see me through the foreseeable volatility, and would encourage investors to take a serious look at DVY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.