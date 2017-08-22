Is This 9.6% Yielding CEF The Real Deal?

We owned it in the past when the discount was deeper but here the appeal is much less.

Investment Thesis: The best way to understand the high monthly paying ETFs and CEFs is to uncover how much they actually "earn" out of their distribution. We did just that for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) and concluded that it was not for us at this discount level.

AWP distributes $0.05 a month giving it a yield of 9.6% on the current price. In this yield starved world that represents a pretty decent number, specially since AWP is trading at a 10% discount to NAV. It is commonly accepted that such high-return investments do not completely "earn" their keep. That is they return your capital/principal back to you. But how much? That has always been the key factor for us in assessing investment in CEFs and ETFs and it came up recently on Rida Morwa's article discussion on AWP. We think such an analysis can definitely add value to the thought process. We did such an analysis recently with InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) and went ahead with the investment. What does the same hold for AWP?

The Fund

AWP aims to exploit global real estate market cycles using a value strategy. The fund has taken the "global" part seriously and actually owns less in the U.S. than overseas.

Source: AWP quarterly fact card

The diversification across property types is excellent as well with the defensive Residential making up a quarter of the portfolio followed by diversified REITs at 18%.

The Returns

To look at the fund's returns we examined the most recent semi-annual report.

Source: AWP Semi-Annual report

Net investment income was approximately $5.5 million with expenses eating 40% of the total investment income. When viewed in context of how much was distributed, the net investment income paled in comparison.

Net investment income represented just 21% of the total distributions. Reframed, if this was an individual REIT it would be paying out 468% of AFFO. For an entertaining look at how uncomfortable people got when I recommended a global REIT which paid 98% its AFFO in 1 year, please see this article and discussion. Now extrapolate the feelings for one paying 468%. While this is not an individual REIT, the return of principal was really high during the last 6 months. To see if this was an aberration we looked at the historical performance.

Source: Author's calculations

Outside of 2013, which seemed like an outlier, net investment income has averaged close to a quarter of the distributions. Looking at the total performance, we see that AWP has underperformed (based on NAV) its benchmark since inception pretty much in line with its expense ratio.

Indices do not have expense ratios so they have that going for them, which is nice. But the hope is that active management which you pay for, can overcome the fee hurdle and outperform. That has not happened here. Also, the return assumes reinvestment of the dividend. How would you have done had you not reinvested the dividend?

AWP, pure price performance is a negative 68% since inception.

Source: Stockcharts.com

If you count the distributions received cumulatively, we get $7.58 in total distributions.

The sum of the current price and reinvested distributions is $13.99 for a loss of about 30% over 10 years. We bring this up as there is a large price to pay for taking this unearned distributions and not reinvesting it. If you don't need the income don't invest in one that is paying out large returns of principal, unless you have a strong alternative reason to.

Conclusion:

AWP is an average global CEF in our opinion. Its poor start timing in 2007 put it at a defensive and it had to cut its distribution in 2009. The current yield is not being earned and the distribution relies too heavily in our opinion, on capital gains. We have traded it in the past when the discount to NAV was really wide (>18%) and it became for us a capital appreciation story. Today, we find better alternatives in listed REITs for better "real yields" and global diversification without NAV destruction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.