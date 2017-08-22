The Qualities, Knowledge And Attitude Necessary For Being A Successful Preferred Investor

Can't claim to have them all, but I've found most to be necessary.

I began investing in preferreds in March 2009 after researching them from the beginning of that year. The introductory article and companion to this article, The Preferred Investor, more fully explained why and how I became an almost exclusive preferred investor. Over the years and especially since I began writing about preferred investing for Seeking Alpha, I have increased my knowledge about preferreds and learned to be a more effective and profitable preferred investor. The more of the following qualities, knowledge, and attributes the preferred investor possesses, the better his chances of success.

1. You should be able to read and understand complicated financial statements. Not one of my strengths and most certainly the primary reason I am a preferred investor. I learned that it was far easier to determine whether or not a company would survive than how it would fare month to month or over a longer period of time. However, I'm certain I could have profited even more with my preferred investments had I a greater level of financial expertise.

2. You should not be overly greedy or fearful and not be stampeded by the market into buying or selling improvidently.

3. You should be patient, patient enough not to chase trades and to allow them to come to you at the price you set, one you determined was reasonable and earned you an effective yield, one you'd be satisfied with over a long period of time. With a little patience, I have found that I could pick up bargains at substantially lower prices that rewarded me with higher effective yields, with the added benefit of fewer dollars placed at risk. Yes, you might miss out occasionally, but nothing ventured nothing lost must is often a big plus.

4. You must be aware of the world geopolitically as well as economically, most especially your own nation's political atmosphere and its perceived reality. You must see what is, not what you might want it to be. You must understand that occasionally, political decisions might have a huge impact on the market and your portfolios.

5. You must understand all there is to know about preferred investing and realize that the interests of the common investor are not always aligned with those of the preferred investor and occasionally they are in conflict. A prime example of this is when the company issues millions of new common shares that dilutes the common shareholder, yet strengthens the position of the preferred shareholder. The same might be true when the common dividend is suspended, meaning more money is available for distribution to the preferred shareholder, although it might mean the possibility that the preferred dividend might soon be suspended as well.

6. You must be flexible when flexibility is demanded and be prepared to alter or radically change the makeup of your portfolio when warranted, be it a result of company, sector, or general market corrections or movement. Had I been more flexible during the oil price plunge, I'd not have suffered the severe losses I did.

7. You must not concentrate your investments in a particular company or sector of the economy as a result of chasing yield. The greater the diversity of your investment portfolio will ultimately prove to be your safest course of action.

8. You should know your strengths and weaknesses and invest accordingly. Play the game that offers you the best chance of success. Mine happens to be preferred investing, for others it might be as common investors. What is right for me does not mean that it is right for you.

9. You must be certain that your financial resources are sufficient for you to avoid catastrophe in the event of a severe or even moderate market contraction. In no circumstance should you margin excessively, meaning borrow more than you can afford to cover in the event of moderate to severe portfolio losses. Never put yourself in the position of having to be forced to sell your positions because of inadequate resources. When this happens it's usually at the most inopportune time when you might suffer your greatest losses.

10. You should be able to employ leverage and margin effectively without placing yourself in jeopardy in the event of a change in your fortunes.

11. Spend time researching brokerages to find the one that best fits your investment needs. I chose IB because of its platform and because of the low cost of margin interest it afforded me. As a result, for years, I borrowed at a low cost of interest and invested those funds for a high rate of return. For several years I earned a yield spread of approximately 8%.

12. Whenever possible, trade from a professional platform, which will allow you many advantages as I have highlighted in a previous SA article.

13. As best as you are able to, make a sincere effort to know and understand the business models of the companies you are prepared to invest in. It often sounds easier than it is to accomplish. I stuck with GFN specifically because I liked its business model, which has worked out well thus far.

14. Be fully aware of your investment goals and be prepared to alter them whenever warranted. There is a world of difference between the goals of an income investor and those of the investor seeking to make his fortune as a trader.

15. Understand that preferred investing is primarily for income generation not for portfolio growth, although when done correctly it will slowly and surely grow your portfolio.

16. Be willing to assume risk occasionally, but only when you are willing and able to accept and afford the consequence of any losses you might suffer. I suggested Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) preferreds when they were priced at around $3/share, a great buy for those who could afford to lose on that investment, not so great for those who could not.

17. Be aware of the limited liquidity of preferreds as compared to their common cousins and invest accordingly. When company trouble is brewing and you feel the need to exit, you might find the exit will be exceedingly difficult, costly, and painful.

18. Always be cognizant of x-dates prior to placing a bid or an ask. If placing them GTC (Good 'Til Canceled), always make certain to set a reminder to alert you to their approach at least several days before that x-date. Prices are naturally higher prior to the x-date because the buyer claims the dividend, on or after the x-date the seller retains it. DividendInvestor.com can furnish you those dates.

19. Don't overly fear to make mistakes that might result in occasional losses. However, make it your goal to win more than you lose.

20. Preferred investors should be prepared to buy and hold until preferreds are called, rather than jump in and out of them, although, on occasion, that might be warranted. Therefore, before placing your bid, make certain that the effective yield you will receive will be sufficient for a long time to come.

21. Be aware of the tax consequences of all your trades and fully understand the difference between regular dividends and qualified dividends, and the ramifications of ROC (Return Of Capital) dividend payments.

22. Be smart enough to do as I say and not to do as I do. That not doesn't just concern my advice; be sure to be skeptical of anybody else who offers you their advice, especially paid advisors or brokers who might not have your best interests in mind. I'm certain you've all heard of account churning or being induced to invest in funds that benefit the broker more than you, his client. I happen to play a very dangerous game simply because I can afford to lose; therefore, unless you can afford it too, don't do as I do.

Now it's your turn to repay me by adding your voice and your suggestions in the following comment section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.