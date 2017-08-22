Diagnosing Merck (Part 1 Of 2)

Even with its successes, MRK's new product development has lagged patent expirations, forcing the pipeline to deliver (discussed in Part 2).

Keytruda plus MRK's momentum in hepatitis C treatment may have made the stock a bit too hot last year.

This failure involved the BMY drug Opdivo, leaving MRK's Keytruda alone for frontline use for many lung cancer patients.

MRK has chopped horizontally for over a year, after surging on news of a major clinical trial failure for a competitor's product.

Introduction

The venerable Merck (MRK) has struggled financially and in the stock market since its tremendous run in the 1982-2000 period:

This chart is similar to that of Pfizer (PFE). In the '80s and '90s, these were the two larger pharma names that excelled in creative product development. Then, their creative wells went dry, along with most of Big Pharma. Supplanting them as creative leaders were such fresher names as Gilead (GILD), Celgene (CELG), and Biogen (BIIB). Yet, 15 years ago, those companies were so small relative to MRK, PFE, and other giants that few foresaw how much the giants would shrink their profit share relative to the upstarts.

MRK merged with Schering-Plough in late 2009. This is the annual sales trend since then, in billions of USD:

2010: 46.0

2011: 48.0

2012: 47.3

2013: 44.0

2014: 42.2

2015: 39.5

2016: 39.8

2017: 40 (estimated.)

Normally, this sort of track record of shrinking sales does not lead to a 30X GAAP P/E, but that's where MRK has been for some time. MRK has emphasized non-GAAP accounting, but nothing really special justifies valuing it that way: just normal amortization charges and "restructuring" necessitated mostly from the fact that it has been shrinking in real terms.

Even with two young products, Keytruda and Zepatier, which together enjoyed rapidly rising sales that annualized at $5.5 B in Q2 this year, this year's sales are expected to be virtually unchanged from both 2015 and 2016.

This flat trend has occurred largely due to previous patent expirations. There have been enough of these that one might think that the worst is over, and that Keytruda and other new product intros could lead MRK to a period of renewed growth.

That may not occur, however, as I discuss below.

This article, Part 1 of two, explores MRK's valuation in view of the success of Keytruda/Zepatier; and the rest of the portfolio, most of which has challenges. Part 2 discusses the pipeline, MRK's other strengths (and weaknesses), and earnings and valuation issues.

First, a very brief review of how MRK climbed back into the $60s again last year. It first reached that level in 1998, peaking in 2000 above $90.

August 2016 - MRK surges on Opdivo failure in non-small cell lung cancer

MRK moved up to the $60+ range last August on a competitor's key clinical trial.

I discussed this in an article published on Seeking Alpha August 5, 2016, titled Opdivo Misses In NSCLC: Implications For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck And Others. I reported and commented on BMS (BMY), MRK, and other immuno-oncology-oriented pharma stocks after Opdivo disappointed badly and quite surprisingly. This clinical trial failure left MRK's Keytruda alone for frontline use for many patients with NSCLC, which is the most common form of lung cancer.

I had this to say about MRK's stock at the time:

Assuming there's nothing unusually wonderful about MRK's particular antibody, then the question is why it should now trade at 34X TTM EPS. Note MRK is guiding for very roughly $2/share EPS for 2016. So at $62+, the stock is richly-valued.

MRK was still around $62 as of Tuesday after, when this article was completed. Thus, MRK has, from then on, underperformed the general stock market (SPY). It has also underperformed the 30 Dow Industrials (DIA), of which it is a member. Message: investing after the news is out may not be a good way to own or trade pharmaceutical stocks.

(I also was negative in that article on the price of BMY stock, which had fallen sharply from as high as $75 to the $62 range and is in the high $50s now. This year, I went long BMY.)

Drug development is a tough business.

Next, a general overview of how MRK generates revenues.

How and where MRK generates revenues

A convenient starting point that lets investors get a good overview of MRK's operations with some granularity comes from MRK's presentation accompanying its Q2 results. Beginning with p. 8, which is PDF slide 9, we see these Q2 numbers:

total sales $9.9 B, up 1% yoy

pharmaceutical (human) sales $8.8 B, up 1% yoy

US pharma sales $3.9 B, down 4% yoy

int'l sales $4.8 B, up 7% yoy.

Declining US sales despite rapid growth in Keytruda and Zepatier is not encouraging. This occurred because of actual or pending loss of exclusivity, such as for the Zetia/Vytorin complex and the antibiotic Cubicin; and a sales drop in MRK's largest seller, Januvia/Janumet for diabetes. I expect Keytruda to surpass Januvia/Janumet, but right now, this declining franchise is more profitable for MRK.

MRK is highly diversified for a pharma company. About 45% of its sales are made in the US. The EU and Japan account for most of the rest, but there are significant sales in China, the rest of Asia, and Latin America. So, even though it has geographic diversification, the selling prices are highest in the US, EU, and Japan, thus the profit margins are higher as well. As a first approximation, these three regions, plus a small amount of sales in Canada, are what generate MRK's profits and thus can be focused on when thinking about the company.

The next several sections perform a bit of a deep dive into MRK's moving parts. Pretty much the entirety of its earning assets are discussed, though sometimes very quickly. The reason to do this was that it might benefit some readers in giving one way to categorize MRK's profit drivers. Much of the classification I do is by time to patent expiration in the US and EU.

First, MRK's current growth drivers.

Keytruda



Keytruda has had a nearly unbroken string of clinical trial successes, most prominently in the most common form of lung cancer, NSCLC, where its competitive position is looking very strong. The drug had a marginal miss in head and neck cancer recently; and myeloma trials with another immuno-modulatory drug, Revlimid or its close relative Pomalyst/Imnovid from Celgene (CELG), had to be stopped early due to harm to patients. These sorts of things happen to almost all molecules that undergo widespread testing for different indications.

Keytruda generated $880 MM sales in Q2, which annualizes at $3.5 B. The sales growth from Q1 to Q2 was over 50%.

Keytruda is certain to generate much higher sales mostly due to volume growth in the US and globally; we will see about price trends. MRK lists patent protection until 2028 in the US, including patent term extension, and probably 2030 in the EU. Note that patents can be challenged, and the brand company may find new patents that extend protection. So, these dates are not certain.

The question for investors is how to value Keytruda's profit stream.

MRK had a market cap of $170 B at Monday's closing price near $62, and my guess is that Keytruda is a nice minority part of it. But it may be that excitement over Keytruda has been overdone in terms of valuing MRK stock.

There are many unknowns about this drug. Amongst the biggest questions are whether the related PD-L1 inhibitor class, which includes Tecentriq from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and two other, will be as good as PD-L1 inhibitors. Right now, the two PD-1 inhibitor drugs are Keytruda and BMS's Opdivo. With a hammerlock on first-line use in eligible NSCLC patients, and with other indications, Keytruda appears poised to overtake Opdivo in sales. But how high will sales go, and how fast will they get there? How many other PD-1 drugs will compete directly, and how many indications will the three leading PD-L1 drugs obtain? No one knows.

So, I will lay out just one scenario for Keytruda, which may or may not be optimistic. The point of this is to provide a template for some readers who wish to think about its commercial prospects and do their own research, not to suggest that the numbers that follow are what is going to happen.

Valuing Keytruda involves thinking of (per MRK) a 2028 biosimilar entry in the US and 2030 in the EU, with some meaningful sales after biosims enter. Other value from Keytruda resides in alliances and bolt-on acquisitions, which will be discussed in Part 2.

I toss out these numbers, which are imaginary, though the royalty to BMY is probably a reasonably accurate one:

Present value of future Keytruda sales of $80 B, offset partially by these costs:

10% cost of goods sold = $8 B

4 1/2% average royalty to BMY = $4 B

30% attributable SG&A = $24 B

$4 B attributable future Keytruda-related R&D expenses

tax rate 22%.

All the costs except taxes sum to $40 B, leaving $40 B pre-tax profits attributable to Keytruda. (A 50% pre-tax profit margin attributable to an antibody looks reasonable to me.)

Subtracting 22% from that for taxes gives a present value of $31 B. Again, that is an imaginary number, but it shows how a mega-blockbuster accounts for, under these assumptions, 18% of MRK's valuation. And, who knows if the present value is $80 B, greater, or less? I can definitely make a case that the present value is less than $80 B, given pricing constraints in the EU and Japan; and even some day in the US.

I will guess that Keytruda accounts for well more than 18% of mindshare for MRK, and that is a bit of an argument in my mind against going long the stock. Again, note that the above exercise piles one guess on top of another. The above numbers cannot be relied upon.

Zepatier

This is MRK's hepatitis C combination product. Sales in Q2 were $517 MM, which annualizes near $2.1 B. Sales grew rapidly from Q1.

I look at Zepatier as soon to become yesterday's story, having gained market share largely by providing payors with deep discounts. But while Zepatier is safe and effective for its indications, I believe that Epclusa and Harvoni from Gilead (GILD) and Mavyret from AbbVie (ABBV) are superior for most HCV patients. I am ready for Zepatier sales to begin falling, perhaps fast, as MRK's contracts for Zepatier expire and pricing deteriorates while market share may be lost. Exactly when this would occur, if it will occur, is not known; it would likely depend on contract losses to GILD and ABBV.

My view is that Zepatier is not especially important to MRK's valuation. Very nice and valuable, but modest in the scheme of things given MRK's size.

In the next sections, I am going to run through a few "buckets" regarding MRK's product line. You may be able to get a sense of my issues with the stock by seeing how many different ways I find to categorize and comment briefly on different older drugs that the company markets.

Major drugs going off patent (or off patent) in the US by January 2023

That date was chosen to include Januvia/Janumet, which with an expected pediatric use patent extension should lose US patent protection in January 2023, per MRK. You can find MRK's patent expiry list in its 10-K (p. 9, which is pdf #11).

Januvia family sales annualized at $6 B in Q2, which is 15% of MRK's projected 2017 revenues.

Counting the three Januvia versions as one drug and Zetia/Vytorin as one drug, there are 14 patent expirations by January 2023. Zetia/Vytorin has already gone generic in the US, with the EU following with Zetia losing protection next year, and Vytorin in 2019.

Some drugs that are already off patent, such as Remicade in the EU and some antibiotics in the US, are still large enough sellers to be listed individually in that presentation (pp. 8-10), but their sales of which are headed down.

These sorts of still-meaningful profit generators include off-patent drugs in the US, such as Singulair. This drug enjoyed annualized sales of $800 MM in Q2. Almost all of its sales are international, and these have been dropping sharply. But $0.8 B is still 2% of MRK's entire sales, and this is not a trivial amount.

All these sales, which are profitable, deserve low P/Es when valuing MRK on a bottom-up basis. How low depends on the details of each drug's patent situation, geographic sales, discount rate used, etc.

Laying out a detailed valuation for each of the drugs that MRK lists individually in its earnings press release and the presentation linked to above would be onerous. So, I will lump them and begin with a mention of the largest sellers, excluding Januvia family, discussed above.

In descending order of global Q2 sales:

Zetia/Vytorin: annualized sales $2.2 B; both drugs go fully generic in the EU and Japan by 2019

Isentress (HIV drug): annualized sales $1.1 B; goes generic in 2022 in EU and Japan and probably early 2024 in US; sales are declining due to drug's age and single tablet regimens from GILD and ViiV

Remicade, Singular, Nasonex, Cozaar/Hyzaar, Arcoxia, Fosamax: annualized sales $3.1 B, all generally off patent; sales are declining at a significant rate

Dulera: annualized sales $0.3 B; sales are declining fast due to competition.

If my math has been performed correctly, then $6.7 B of MRK's annualized Q2 sales belong to the above group. That's without including Singulair, Remicade, etc. that are already without patent protection in the US/EU.

Add $6 B for Januvia, and we have $12.7 B of a group of drugs that deserve a very low P/E multiple due either to declining sales or, mostly, upcoming patent expirations.

That number does not include other off-patent drugs such as Remicade and Singulair.

Unlike a company such as Apple (AAPL), which has created an ecosystem of related products that can roll along year after year simply being upgraded and retain most users while adding others, pharma companies are more like movie production companies: hit-driven. This is one reason I look at the companies this way. When there are a lot of these sorts of aging drugs, a problem that Amgen (AMGN) continues to struggle with, new product intros and late-stage pipeline assets have to come to the fore.

The drugs mentioned in this section are not all of the aging drugs at MRK:

Lots of other old drugs at MRK



In addition to the above, MRK lists "other pharmaceutical" sales in a line item near the bottom of its list on pp. 7-9 in the presentation. Minimal explanation of what is there is presented in its materials, also including the 10-Q and 10-K.

I assume this is a group of numerous old, highly genericized drugs that continue to sell in small amounts at full brand price in richer countries and also have branded sales in smaller markets. These sales annualized at $4.46 B in Q2, down 1% yoy.

There is no easy way to know the staying power of these sales, but I would not tend to ascribe a double-digit P/E to the profits they generate. If MRK keeps this line item, my guess is that if drugs such as Cozaar/Hyzaar and Singulair continue to lose sales, they will enter this grouping. So, thinking about it and tracking it from year to year is tricky, because I assume it is not a fixed group of products.

Previously, I discussed above older drugs with a certain amount of sales.

There are a number of other smaller-selling drugs with sales large enough to be listed individually, but that are also declining or about to decline, such as Noxafil, Invanz, Cancidas, Cubican, Primaxin, and Emend. That's another $2.9 B in annualized sales from this group.

Note, I'm trying to present this complicated group of so many drugs in declining order of importance.

The key point is that by far, most of MRK's drug revenues come from old drugs, many of them very old. And, the younger ones, the Januvia complex, only have 5+ years left in the US and are losing sales anyway due to competition.

Finally, I have excluded the women's health products from the list of highly vulnerable sales, as drug device products are not necessarily subject to easy genericization as standard small molecules are. But they tend to have patent issues as well.

Now, briefly, to the rest of MRK.

Growth pharma aside from Keytruda



Here's part of the problem, and why I suspect MRK stock has not been able to break out despite Keytruda's success. There are not many drugs with significant sales that have late patent expiries other than Keytruda.

I see Bridion in the US, used by anesthesiologists, as the only growth engine in the US with a late patent expiration and having enough sales to make MRK's list on its earnings presentation. Also growing are Liptruzet, a lipid combo; and Adempas, both with ex-US sales only. In total, these three drugs matter relatively little to MRK's valuation.

Thus, MRK's "growth pharma" products include Keytruda; the above products; and young drugs such as the antibiotic Sivextro, which was approved by FDA in 2014 but has sales low enough not to be listed individually (but it has a 2028 patent expiration).

Looking at the drugs with late patent expiries per the 10-K, it looks as though MRK found one mega-blockbuster, Keytruda; Zepatier, which may have a short life as a blockbuster; Bridion; and, for now, little else. Maybe one of the young drugs will do very well, but I like to go by proven sales.

The existence of so few strong growth products with many years of patent life left, other than Keytruda, is a serious weakness for MRK shares at current prices for me and represents one of the reasons I am not long MRK.

Moving on:

Vaccines

This is a core strength of MRK. I believe this is a relatively low-margined business, but a good one. Sales of the five brands or brand families listed individually annualized at $5.3 B in Q2. Vaccines account for about 13% of MRK's sales and may well be a division that rolls on for many years due to line extensions and new products.

Animal health

Sales of $955 MM in Q2 annualized at $3.8 B. This is close to 10% of MRK by sales, though it gets almost no attention. And, there are no pesky health insurers or PBMs to deal with in this division.

A comparable might be Zoetis (ZTS), the spinoff from Pfizer. This is trading at 6X revenues and a 34X P/E. (It's not clear to me why ZTS is worth such a valuation, however.)

Other revenues

These were $216 MM in the quarter, down 11% yoy, and represent a grab-bag of income sources.

Putting it all together (interim summary for Part 1)



My favored way of beginning to think about large, diversified drug stocks starts with this sort of bottom-up analysis. Why? Because many institutional investors now look at these names as safe bond substitutes with upside equity possibilities on top of a bond-like nature. I disagree. I imagine that the institutions and many individual investors classify the large integrated drug companies as providing a safe dividend that will rise over time, always finding new ways to make a profit. Rather, I think that too many of these companies have gotten too bureaucratic and inefficient.

Summarizing the facts and estimates presented above, I see MRK as having the following strengths from its marketed products:

one great, large, durable profit driver, Keytruda

vast numbers of aging and off-patent profit drivers

a very good vaccine business

an animal products business (which I do not know enough about to comment on)

Zepatier for HCV, which I view as probably ready to peak and then lose sales, possibly at a rapid pace (only time can tell)

a balance sheet with $39 B in share equity, of which $5 B is tangible equity.

In conclusion, MRK has had trouble growing sales despite two strong growth products, and it faces years of sales challenges as much of its sales base goes generic.

Can the rest of MRK carry the load needed for this stock to deliver alpha?

Given the length and detail of this article, a second article is required to give a fuller answer to that question. It will present facts and opinion on MRK's pipeline and other potential profit drivers, such as MRK's inherent enterprise value as a strong, going concern.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

