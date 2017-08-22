Disney: The Force Is Strong

In the article below, I divulge into The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) most recent earnings release, and also take a look at their current valuation to see if the stock is worthy of a buy. I have had Disney on my watch list for some time now, and with the 9.5% year to date decline in the stock’s value, I thought it would be a good time to take a deeper look into the Company’s fundamentals and future for growth. Disney peaked at $120 in late 2015 and quickly retreated off those highs down to $88. Being a Shareholder of Disney stock for the past couple years has felt more like a ride on California Screamin’, with the constant peaks and valleys thrill ride the stock has taken you on. As I write this article, Disney stock currently sits at $100.70.

Most Recent Earnings Release (Q3 2017)

On August 8, Disney released their Q3 FY’17 earnings. Disney beat Wall Street’s EPS expectations, $1.58 vs. $1.55; however the Company failed to beat Wall Street’s revenue estimates, $14.2B vs. $14.4B. Revenue was flat YOY, while Diluted EPS decreased 5% and Segment Operating Income decreased 10%. On a positive note for the quarter, Free Cash Flow increased 33% compared to Q3 ’16.

Source: Created by the author with data from Disney's Q3 earnings release"

The large decrease in Segment Operating Income was related to the Media Networks segment seeing higher programming costs related to new NBA contracts. In addition, the segment saw lower advertising revenue due to continued lower viewership and two less NBA Finals games (prior year was 7 games compared to only 5 this year). As described in the Q3 earnings call by Christine McCarthy, CFO, $400M of the $600M “Year One Set Up Costs” related to the new NBA contracts were incurred in Q3.

Parks and Resorts continue to be on fire, with 12% growth in Revenues compared to Q3 ’16, and 18% growth in Operating Income over the same period. The Company has been hitting on all cylinders within this segment with double digit growth each quarter of 2017 to date. Year to date the segment is up 17% compared to this time last year, which is definitely a big bright spot for the Company going forward. The main growth has been attributable to the Company’s International operations, whereas the Domestic operations were comparable to prior year. As mentioned in the Q3 conference call, about 8% of the increase was related to the Easter holiday falling entirely in Q3 2017 compared to Q2 2016. Disneyland Shanghai brought in over 13 million guests in just its first full year of operations, which exceeded Company expectations. Domestic parks saw an 8% increase in traffic during the quarter, largely due to the timing of Easter, which accounting for “about 3% of the growth”, as mentioned in the Q3 conference call by Christine McCarthy, CFO. In addition to the higher attendance during the quarter, the Company saw an increase in spending of 2%. Spending was also up 8% at Domestic Hotels during the quarter. As CEO Bob Iger mentioned in the Q3 conference call, growth in the Parks and Resorts segment continue to be a big focus:

Over the last decade, we've transformed Disney California Adventure, doubled the size of our Cruise fleet, brought the phenomenal world of Pandora to life in Orlando, and opened the spectacular Shanghai Disney Resort, which has already welcomed more than 13 million guests.

Studio Entertainment saw Revenues and Operating Income decrease 16% and 17%, respectively. As many of you may already know, 2016 results in the Studio Entertainment segment were amazing for the Company, and a tough comparable, so do not read too much into a decrease in 2017. Year to date the segment has brought in Operating Income of $2.1M, which is only off 8% from 2016. Looking into the remainder of the year and beyond, the movie pipeline is quite strong for the Company, which will prove to be another strong growth driver in the future.

Overall, the Company had mixed results in Q3, with ESPN troubles still hanging over their head, but Parks and Resorts proving to be a bright spot, and the Studio Entertainment segment continuing to perform well.

Looking Ahead

As some of you may have seen, Disney announced a strategic shift in the way they will be distributing content. The Company announced it will not be renewing its contract with Netflix (NFLX) for its “Disney-branded” content starting in 2019. CEO Bob Iger described the shift as follows:

These announcements marked the beginning of what will be an entirely new growth strategy for the company, one that takes advantage of the opportunities the changing media and technology industries provide us to leverage the strength of our great brands.

Shifting content away from Netflix in order to start their own streaming service can be both a risk and a huge growth driver. One of the main risks is not getting the number of subscribers the Company’s management envisions in the future, due to the fact consumers are getting overwhelmed with the amount of streaming services available. Right now, a consumer can use a DirecTV Now service from AT&T (T), but then also have to subscribe to CBS All-Access (CBS) in order to obtain those channels, HBO Go, in order to watch HBO movies, and now a Disney service (in the future) in order to watch Disney branded content. The other risk is the Company recouping the nearly $3B the Company invested in streaming video company BAMtech, which is a video platform created by Major League Baseball 17 years ago. Disney now has 75% control of the Company, and plan to use this to launch their streaming service in the future. Looking at the possible rewards, based on the content the Company has in its back pocket, I feel as if people will in fact take well to this service and subscribe once it is available. Like you have heard people say for so long when referring to Disney, Content is King. I have always said I would be happy if I just had a sports package, and not only will Disney’s service have all the sports I need, but they will also have Disney Jr and kids related films for my daughter, so we will both be happy. Disney is not putting all its marbles in one basket with BAMtech, as the new streaming service will hold exclusive rights to movies produced under The Walt Disney Company and Pixar brands. In listening to the Q3 conference call, Bob Iger was non-committal on the plans for both Marvel and Lucasfilms.

Looking at the Parks and Resorts segment, the Company continues to make improvements in order to draw higher attendance, which in turn will hopefully lead to higher spending. By year 2020, all of Disney’s Domestic parks will have undergone major improvements. Such improvements include two new lands being added; Pandora Land recently opening at the Animal Kingdom and Star Wars Land is projected to open at Disneyland in 2019. A Star Wars-themed hotel is also set to open in Orlando. The Company has also doubled their cruise fleet. A lot of new attractions and completely new “Lands” are being added to the parks, which should increase attendance in the future.

The last major segment to look at is one the Company is very excited about, that being the Studio Entertainment segment. One of the most anticipated films is set to open later this year, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be in theaters this December. Other planned Star Wars films include: Hon Solo origin story next year, and Episode 9 in 2019. The Company has four Marvel movies coming in 2018, those being: Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. As for animation movies, the Company has the following films set for 2018 release dates: Pixar's Coco and The Incredibles 2. Additionally, highly-anticipated sequels to Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph, and Toy Story are in production. Other films mentioned for future release include: A Wrinkle in Time from Disney Live-Action as well as live-action versions of Mulan, Dumbo, and The Lion King. Disney management has stated that the studio slate is the strongest they have ever had. This segment has a lot going for it and will continue to be a growth driver for the Company going forward.

Valuation

Currently, as I am writing this article, Disney’s stock price is sitting at $100.70. The stock price is sitting at a Current P/E of 17.8 (using diluted TTM EPS), while the forward P/E is just 15.5, using Yahoo’s 2018 average EPS estimate of $6.51. In the past four years, Disney stock has had an average P/E of 18.7, so both from a current P/E and Forward P/E metric, the stock appears to be undervalued. Price/FCF is 18.07, which is the stocks lowest level since 2013. These metrics seem reasonable based on the Company’s future potential for earnings growth. Based on these couple of metrics through Q3, the stock seems undervalued when taking a long-term approach. We will dive deeper into all Disney metrics at the conclusion on Q4.

Overall, Disney may feel a short-term squeeze the remainder of the year, but the future looks strong behind various growth channels noted above. As stated above, the Studio segment is set up for a solid 2018, as is the Parks and Resorts segment with the opening of new attractions and lands within the parks. Looking at a combination of the Fundamentals and valuation, I feel the stock is primed for expansion in the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.