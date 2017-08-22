Teva: The Perfect Storm Has Created The Perfect Opportunity

Investment Thesis

Teva (TEVA) is a highly-leveraged company which faced a large one-off goodwill impairment which caused its share price to fall to decade lows. I humbly feel that this is a great opportunity for investors to participate in this FCF generative business without paying a large price for its shares.

Financials

Two quite remarkable aspects should stick out from Teva's financials. Firstly, how steady its revenue has been growing in the past 5 years with a CAGR of 3.7%. Secondly, just how FCF generative this generics business is. It is quite remarkable. Which, in spite of having a significant amount of debt, which stands at just under $35 billion in net debt, it is quite a stable business. Please note, I am not referring to its share price, I'm solely referring to its FCF generation capacity. Paying up just over $17 billion market cap for something that has generated north of $3 billion in FCF over the past 3 years puts its stock price to FCF on less than 6 times multiple, which I believe to be unjustified when we consider the stability of its business.

Generics Medicines

We all know that this steadily growing business caused management to get complacent and the goodwill impairment of $6.1 billion ensued due to two main reasons.

Firstly, and possibly most significant was due to price erosion and lower volumes of its products. The company sells 85% of its U.S. generics to four large Group Purchasing Organizations or GPOs. There was some consolidation of its customers. This, in turn, allowed its customers more leverage at the negotiation table with Teva, with Teva's customers ultimately winning on the negotiations and were able lower prices for generics drugs. This manifested itself as 6% price erosion in Q2 2017 but is forecast to go slightly higher to high single digit price erosion on Teva's generic portfolio as well as some reduced volume sold into the marketplace.

Secondly, the goodwill impairment was brought about not only by the Actavis Generics acquisition but also Teva's own legacy generics business. Essentially, increased competition from other companies attaining expedited FDA approval resulted in further price erosion as well as decreasing volume which together, again, negatively impacted the overall performance and outlook for the year.

Specialty Medicines

On the one hand, this segment struggled too and was down 9% YoY. With the main driver being Copaxone, which was down 10% from $1.1 billion to $1.0 billion.

On the other hand, as the graph above shows, Teva's Copaxone still has a large and stable market share. In the event that one or more competitors enter with their own generic drugs to treat patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), Teva has estimated that this could cause a further drag on results of approximately $0.25 per quarter or $1 for the full year 2018. While Teva does not know with certainty when its competitors will get their generics drugs FDA approved, Teva's management concedes that their competitors are likely to do soon, but Teva's management hopes that this will not be until early 2018.

Possible divestitures

Management highlights that it seeks to divest of 3 potential businesses. Women's Health, oncology and pain business in Europe. In the event that these 3 businesses do close at expected sales prices, they could together fetch up to $2 billion. Management has already stated that it would use the proceeds to pay down some of its debt, by up to $5 billion. With further asset sales possible in 2018.

Debt covenants

Moving on, its current net debt to EBITDA is high and stands at 4.56 as of Q2 2017. There is no hiding this fact. I could tentatively make the argument that Q3 2016 it stood at 5.13 but that would not make this argument a whole lot better. This is a serious yellow flag for shareholders' investment thesis. And if the company continues to struggle to generate strong EBITDA it might breach covenants which would force auditors to adopt going concern language. In that case, shareholders will have different concerns other than further Copaxone generic competition or not. Teva needs to get its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 4.25 to comply with its covenants. If the divestitures do reach the price target that Teva needs but those asset sales spill over into early 2018 the company will be even more on the back foot and at its debtor's mercy. With debt covenant adjustments or refinancing rather than straight up paying down debt being on a potential avenue, a fail safe, if you will.

Outlook

For now, Teva's troubles are likely to persist. In light of some of these issues, it is simply not reasonable to expect any significant improvement to Teva's financial performance in the near term. Realistically, over the next year or so, there is likely to be some further deterioration. Just how much deterioration being the real question. However, even by accounting for further price erosion and product volumes decreasing, as well as a generic competing drug against Copaxone, even with those headwinds, if adjusted EPS in 2018 comes in at approximately $3 today's share price could actually appear cheap.

Valuation Relative To Peer Group

As shown in the table above, Teva has in the past 5 years on average traded at a discount to its peer group, both on a P/Cash Flow ratio and P/Sales ratio. This is important to mention. However, currently investor confidence regarding Teva is particularly low and investors are not willing to pay more than half what they have been happy to pay in the previous 5 years on average.

With the partial exception of Eli Lilly, on a P/Cash FLow ratio investors are fundamentally paying the same multiples for the peer group as they have been paying for the previous 5 years. However, when it comes to Teva investors are only willing to pay up 4.2x its Cash Flow versus 10.4x as they have in the past.

DCF Analysis

It is difficult to conclude what its potential stock valuation might be. My DCF analysis brings out a large spectrum of possible values for its market valuation, as you might expect from a highly leveraged situation. The rough estimates I used in the table above assume that Teva never grows its FCF going forward and that once it stabilizes its troubles it stays at $4.4 billion.

The end result shows that in spite of worst-case scenario assumptions all around, it suggests that the company could be worth at least $30 billion, which is nearly double what it currently trades at and once again reinforcing that there is a margin of safety at the current price.

Backing up this point of view was management's statement in the earnings call:

You have seen that our guidance on cash flow from operations is $4.4 billion to $4.7 billion. When we look at free cash flow, we use a definition that includes the proceeds from the divestitures. Assuming that we are able to complete the divestitures, as mentioned by Yitzhak, we feel that we will still be in the range that we originally had published of over $6 billion. Of course, that will be subject to the timing of all the necessary approvals and does face a little bit of a crossover risk between the end of Q4 and beginning of 2018. In any case, we feel it will help us on our path towards deleveraging and help us to pay down the $5 billion of debt that we've promised in the past.

So management actually expects to generate, by their accounts, FCF of at least $5 billion - after divestitures - with which to pay down some of its debt of approximately $35 billion. Hopefully, you will agree with me that my assumptions in my DCF table above are very conservative and that it points to ample margin of safety at current prices

Investment Risks

There are plenty of risks when it comes to investing in Teva. Firstly, its debt position is quite a significant overhang. Particularly in the face of soft cash generation forecast for the full year 2017. Also, there is no guarantee that Teva's asset divestitures will fetch the multiples the company hopes they will generate.

Moreover, within its Specialty Medicines, management has not accounted for any generic competition in its outlook to hit the market place and compete with Copaxone. Although management does states that in the event of a generic product coming onto the market place this might cause an additional drag on adjusted EPS of $0.20-$0.25.

And lastly, its share price will be likely to be extremely volatile going forward, drive in part by uncertainty on whether Teva will be able to stabilize its business, whether it be successful and timely with its assets sales, as well as whether it will be able to stay within its restrictive debt-covenants.

Conclusion

There are many variables causing a significant headwind to Teva's performance. And to exasperate matters, the combination of high debt levels and low cash on its balance sheet causes significant risks to investing. Management desperately needs to complete the asset sales sooner rather than later and to actually fetch what it has earmarked for them, just to buy Teva some breathing time and financial flexibility.

