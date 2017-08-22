Digital Realty: A Solid Dividend Payer

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is a great company and a strong player in the data center REIT space. The dividends are very safe and growing. At the current market price, the dividends and the potential of its big acquisition make DLR a good opportunity for a dividend growth investor.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about DLR on July 18. In large part I focused on how the acquisition of DuPont Fabros Technology (DFT) was good for DLR shareholders and for the company. I also did an analysis on how best to buy shares. Based on the acquisition deal and prices at the time I concluded it was a slightly better deal to buy shares of DFT to get DLR shares than to buy DLR shares directly. I have been a long time bull on DLR and saw plenty of reasons to buy more shares.

What new information do we have now?

On July 27 DLR reported its Q2 earnings. The big news was the beat on FFO and revenue. I also liked that both values were significantly higher than the year ago values. The nearly 10% growth in revenue was quite welcome, but the 8.45% growth in FFO was even better in my book. I see the FFO growth as more important because it was more than twice the amount I am projecting the dividend from DLR to grow, so it better supports that dividend growth. Since management is expecting FFO growth in the second half of the year to be slower, the more growth that happens now the better. I see that historically the third- and fourth-quarter FFO values grow year to year a lot less than do the first half year values.

Released at the same time was a presentation on Q2 performance. I include slides that I think provides more details to show that DLR is performing as I expect.

One important metric of use in figuring out where FFO and revenues are headed is re-leasing spreads. By getting more rent when a space is re-leased (either in a renewal or with a new tenant) a REIT will increase both its revenues and FFO. Since I want the dividends to increase by my projected 4.1%, getting spreads better than this is important. On a GAAP basis, the lowest spread is 4.3%, which is above my requirement. The Turn-Key Flex product doesn’t exceed that on a cash basis (which I think is more relevant to supporting dividends) but the total increase across all product lines is 6.5% on a cash basis. While I’d like cash rent increases for each product be above my dividend growth projections, it isn’t a large enough share of total space to be a red flag.

This slide above gives me data on another potential problem area, currency exchange rates. The 150 basis point drag isn’t a big deal when growth rates are in the upper single digits. It’s good to know that management is keeping an eye on those effects anyway. If currency effects grow or growth slows, more active hedging may be required, but for now things look good.

Also on the slide above, we can get an idea of how much management expects core FFO growth to slow in the second half of the year. Since 5.3% or so core FFO growth is above the 4.1% I need to support the dividend growth I am predicting, I see no red flags. However, I would certainly be happier if the actual FFO came in near the top of management’s range or even above it.

One of my key characteristics for a good investment partner is that management handles debt well. The slide above shows a bunch of credit actions management took recently to strengthen the balance sheet. I like that the relatively high interest rate preferred shares were recalled and replaced with lower coupon bonds and mortgage debt. Since DLR does have operations in Europe, it makes a lot of sense to issue bonds in European denominations - both because those bonds have attractive coupons, especially the Euro bonds, but also because such financing takes out exchange rate issues when the funding is used in their respective currency areas.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that DLR has 13 years of annual increases to its dividend and that the last dividend increase was 5 cents a quarter.

DLR has already paid 2 quarters of dividends at $0.93 and declared the third at the same value. Likely it will then increase the dividend. Over the next 12 months the total dividends paid will be two dividends at $0.93 and two payments at a higher rate. To be conservative, I will assume that the next dividend bump will be 3 cents a quarter. That will make the next 12 months of dividend payments total $3.78. I will assume that the dividend growth rate I used in my last article is still good, so that will be 4.1%.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of future dividend payments for DLR is $120.37. That makes my buy price anything under $121. With DLR currently trading at just over $116, this makes the current price a good value.

Because DFT is going to be acquired by DLR in an all stock deal, buying DFT shares is another way to get shares of DLR. To figure out a price to pay for DFT based on its becoming 0.545 shares of DLR stock, I calculated the dividend that one share of DFT will get over the next 12 months. I figured based on DLR saying the closing date was somewhere around the end of Q3 or the beginning of Q4 that the DFT shares would get 1 more DFT dividend, $0.50, and then one $0.93 DLR dividend and 2 $0.96 DLR dividends (with the DLR dividends being multiplied by the 0.545 conversion factor). This produced a dividend payment of $2.0533. Using either the DFT dividend or the adjusted DLR dividend makes little difference as the two numbers differ by less than a penny.

Using these parameters I calculate the NPV of the dividends a share of DFT will get going forward is $65.38. That makes my buy price $66. With DFT current selling for around $63 a share that makes DFT a good buy as well.

The question is which stock should you buy now to get the best value? To figure that out, dividend the NPV of the dividends by the market price, the higher that ratio, the better the value. One thing that will make a difference potentially is when the acquisition closes. Whether DFT is around long enough to pay one last dividend, or the transaction closes in time for DFT shareholder to qualify for the DLR dividend makes little difference. The big difference will happen if DFT doesn’t pay another dividend before the close but that the close happens after the ex-div for DLR. In that case, DFT shareholder will get $0.50 less value. So I will calculate 3 ratios, DLR, DFT with dividend, DFT without first dividend payment.

So for DLR the ratio turns out to be 1.0334. This means that for each dollar spent buying DLR shares, an investor will purchase $1.0334 worth of dividend NPV.

For DFT, if the acquisition closes at a time so no dividend payments are missed, the ratio is 1.0340. So buyers of DFT will get $1.0340 in NPV of dividends for every dollar they put into DFT shares.

For DFT, if the timing of the acquisition means the shareholder misses a dividend payment (and so gets only 3 over the next 12 months), the ratio is 1.0261. It’s clear that missing that dividend changes the value calculation significantly.

If I was sure that buying DFT shares at this time would not cause an investor to miss a dividend because of the timing for the closing of the acquisition, I would say that DFT was the better way to go. But it is pretty close. In fact the closeness of the valuations shows how well the stock market is able to erase arbitrage opportunities. Back in July the difference in the ratios was 0.012 and now it is down to 0.0006. With the uncertainty over whether or not one would miss a dividend payment, I would be disinclined to buy DFT at this point as a play to get DLR shares at a lower price.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, DLR management is forecasting that core FFO for the second half of the year will be below the numbers for the first half. I would like to see that decline be no more than management’s estimates and certainly be less.

I also expect to see an announcement soon on when the actual closing for the DFT acquisition is. On the conference call it was estimated that the close would happen near the end of September or early in October. I would be somewhat concerned if there wasn’t an announcement in the next couple of weeks.

Conclusion

DLR is a great company and a power house in the data center REIT business. I have been very bullish on the company for several years now, and it makes up one of my larger positions. I think the current price is of very good value and dividend growth investors should check out whether it has a place in their portfolio. The current price represents a good opportunity based on the dividend I expect it to pay out in the future.

