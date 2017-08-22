Cisco Still Doesn't Have Any High-Growth Engines

Although the stock has stopped its bleeding, Cisco (CSCO) shares took a sizable hit following last week's release of its fiscal Q4 results. Specifically, though last quarter's results were on target, the outlook for the fiscal year that just got underway was lackluster to say the least. After seven straight quarters of lower sales, the market's patience has been more than tested.

Fanning the bearish flames: The company's security business, which had been a key growth engine, only grew 3% in the fourth quarter of the company's fiscal year. Security revenue of $558 million also came up well short of the expected $580.5 million.

It all begs one question though... what's working and not working well for this increasingly diversified organization? One (not so) simple chart tells the whole story, for better or worse.

Cisco's Revenue Breakdown by Division

Most companies operate multiple divisions. Most companies don't keep track of eight separate business lines the way Cisco does, however. While torture for its accountants, doing so offers CSCO shareholders specifics they may not always get from other companies they own.

Those details aren't always pretty though.

The graphic below plots the quarterly revenue for each of Cisco's divisions over the course of the past nine quarters - that's more than enough time to get a firm grip on how the company's overhaul is progressing. The color-coded key is on the graphic, and if you're color blind, the data table tells the story just as well even if not as efficiently.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, company quarterly reports, image made by author

A handful of realities come to the forefront from the point of view, not the least of which is that Cisco doesn't have ANY major growth drivers on the table right now. Security sales are the highlight, but that's a rather faint highlight.

That's not to say every single segment Cisco operates lost ground on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year. NGN routing, wireless, security and service revenues were all up compared to year-ago levels... though not by much. Conversely, some of the areas that were down were really down. Switches revenue was off by $355 million. Collaboration revenue fell $36 million. Data center revenue fell $36 million (a market that should be growing much better for Cisco than it is). The shining star of late has been the mostly untouted wireless division.

By the way, last quarter's report and earnings deck will be the last time you see these revenue categories. Going forward, the company will simplify its sales breakdown into Infrastructure Platform, Applications, Security, Services, and other, reflective of changes the company has made as it transitions from a hardware-centric outfit to a software-driven one. The regrouping doesn't change the facts though - it just obscures the fact that its legacy business lines like routers are waning while it new-era businesses aren't yet firing on all cylinders.

On the Other Hand...

Cisco didn't detail where it saw these separate divisions going in the foreseeable future. Its earnings forecast of 60 cents per share for the quarter underway is down a penny from last year's bottom line, while the revenue outlook of $12.1 billion is 2% less than the year ago top line.

That being said, while revenue growth has been non-existent and isn't expected to improve (by anyone) in the near future, that's not the case with earnings. Though slowly, net income has been and continues to grow as Cisco gets better at managing what it's become.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, made by author

The per-share profit trend and projection looks even more impressive, and it is. Just bear in mind a big chunk of that improvement is being driven by stock buybacks. As of the end of last quarter, $5.027 billion, down from $5.38 billion as of this time in 2013.

Nevertheless, Cisco continues to grow the bottom line... more than enough to keep paying its surprisingly healthy dividend (at least by tech stock standards). CSCO presently yields 3.8%, and has not only paid but upped that dividend for several years now.

Bottom Line

These incongruent ideas -- flat sales but improving income - is the crux of the frustration with handicapping CSCO shares right now. It should be a growth-oriented technology stock, but it's acting and being treated more like a consumer staples name you'd more often expect to see lumped in with value names.

It works, by the way. To the extent investors are eventually going to demand organic growth though, it's alarming that we haven't seen any meaningful growth on any front yet. There's also none on the horizon, despite the fact that Cisco made the right choice by refocusing its efforts in more relevant products.

Sadly, the best thing Cisco has going for it right now is its $70 billion in the bank, which could buy it all the revenue it could reasonably assimilate for years to come. For right now, that's enough to give CSCO the benefit of the doubt.

Don't count on a lot of organic growth that will light a fire under the stock, however. It's just not there, on any front.