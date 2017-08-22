Orange: A Safer Option To Invest In A European Recovery

With constant discussions debating whether the U.S. stock market is overvalued, it's only normal for investors to look elsewhere for a strong return. Expert pundits will argue to the death that this rally can maintain its momentum while other equally respected colleagues will warn of an impending crash. Regardless of one's opinion of U.S. equities' valuation levels, searching for alternative investments provides opportunities for further portfolio diversification. In today's age where there are several different investment vehicles available for research to anyone with a computer, many investors are keeping their money stateside, in one form or another. Not that this is a poor strategy, I believe American investors should start to look internationally for diversification's sake if nothing else.

The international market that I am currently most high on is Europe. Yes, there will be disruption due to what will presumably be a bumpy Brexit negotiation, but the continent has made great economic strides over the last few years and will continue to benefit from "easy money" policies stemming from the European Central Bank (ECB). ECB President Mario Draghi has indicated that he is in no rush to tighten the money supply in Europe, following a similar pattern to how Janet Yellen approached monetary policy in the U.S. Now, just saying "hey, invest in Europe" is far too ambiguous so when looking for a good European investment I decided to have some criteria that I look for to minimize risk:

Relatively safe investment Revenue diversification Major player in respective industry

While there may be (definitely are) several companies which meet this criteria, this search has led me to French telecom Orange (NYSE:ORAN). Orange is comparable to Verizon (NYSE:VZ) in that it is a dominant player in the telecommunications industry within its home country. A major differentiating factor here, however, is that it is much easier for European countries to spread out revenue (naturally) across several different economies giving Orange an added dimension not easily achievable for Verizon. This can stagnate revenue growth on a consolidated basis, but the extra assurances it provides make it well worth it.

Criterion #1: Relatively safe investment

Other than normal risk aversion, the main idea behind this criterion is because of where this stock search is being conducted. A European recovery is such a tantalizing idea because of how much potential the region has to grow, and therefore a correspondingly large amount of room for investors to profit. Calls of European markets heating up in a sustainable manner tend to fall on deaf ears. This is understandable given how often in the past few years there have been attempts to get on the "ground floor" of any potential recovery that proved unsuccessful. So, what makes a European company a relatively safe investment?

Stable revenue streams that will grow with economic expansion but more importantly will not suffer a pitfall if economic red flags start appearing across the continent

Good yield

Domiciled in one of the stronger European countries and has significant exposure to the more stable economies

The first bullet essentially describes companies whose revenue mirrors GDP growth/declines in a given country. There are a few sectors that fit this bill, but given that European equities tend to flash signs of stability only to wilt later on, it's better to err on the side of caution. That rationale led me to telecommunications. As is common with most telecom companies, ORAN is a high yielding company, with the Wall Street Journal estimating a 5.33% annual dividend yield at the time of writing.

When people think of strong European countries, their first thought often is Germany. Hard to argue that, but that perspective can lead to overlooking other countries whose economic prospects are strong and continually improving. France's unemployment rate hit a 5-year low earlier this year at 9.6%, leaving it only 30 basis points above the jobless rate for the broader EU area. In addition to that, GDP growth and inflation are forecasted to gradually increase over the next few years while the charismatic and pro-business Emmanuel Macron is now President.

Criterion #2: Revenue Diversification

Through the first six months of 2017, Orange has generated €20.3 billion in revenue spread across several different geographies. The chart below shows a breakdown in terms of percentage:

1 Enterprise revenues are included in this breakdown

2 "Central European Countries" consists of Romania, Slovakia, Moldova

3 Percentages total 101% due to rounding

Source: Orange Investor Relations

As you can see in the graphic, there is solid diversification among the company's different segments. My first takeaway from this is the dominant share of revenue that is sourced from France. However, this is reasonable given that Orange is domiciled there. The next item to note is, in my opinion, the most significant: limited exposure to Southern European countries such as Italy and Greece. Greece, Italy, Cyprus, and Spain have been dragging down attempts for a European economic recovery for years and while Spain is the source of 13% of ORAN's revenue, it is the Southern European country that has progressed the most since the lows it experienced a few years ago. The Wall Street Journal reports that Spain's unemployment rate has recently hit 17%, falling precipitously from the 27% level seen four years ago. Greece, Italy, and Cyprus have not fared as well. This revenue dispersion excites me because the French economy still has plenty of room to improve but is stable enough to command 44% of revenue. Spain, as well as Middle East and Africa, paints an interesting risk/reward proposition - one that presents more risk than French revenue streams but not too risky where it should be viewed as a headwind. At 18% of revenue, Enterprise revenues shouldn't see too much volatility, a nice cushion for any European company. Those four segments comprise 87% of revenue with the rest spread across Central and Eastern Europe. That 87% is very well diversified, not just in the sense of being sourced from a few different places but also because those places have different economic prospects that offer Orange a strong and comprehensive portfolio of business.

Criterion #3: Major player in respective industry

As is the case in any industry, larger companies with more clout have the opportunity to benefit from economies of scale. The best thing about achieving superior scale to competitors is it provides a benefit whether the company is actively using it to increase profitability or not. If a company is failing to take advantage of its array of resources and personnel, then there is low hanging fruit in the form of millions, if not billions, of dollars (euros) in the form of potential productivity gains. If a company is well managed and has been slimming down its cost structure and now finds itself to be quite efficient, there is opportunity there as well. That efficiency will have resulted in potentially significant cost savings which are now ready to be invested back into the business to spur additional revenue growth on top of a lean corporate structure. Orange will generate over €40 billion of revenue in 2017 across several different countries and three continents, providing the large revenue base that can lead to economies of scale. The following metrics were found on Orange's Q2 Earnings Call Transcript and support my assertion that the company is a major player in France and Spain:

France: 92% population coverage in 4G (market leader) 85% of customers eligible for fiber already subscribed to it (fiber penetration)

In Spain: 93% population coverage in 4G 2nd in market share 47% fiber penetration (60% increase y-o-y) 83% of customers considered "convergent" (similar to bundling packages offered in the U.S.)



Orange's other geographic segments are performing well for the most part, but the company is not yet in a market leading position. The growth figures from these areas are encouraging, however. Poland has seen a 51% increase in convergence to bring the total figure to 43% of broadband customers while Belgium and Luxembourg experienced revenue growth of 3.5% and EBITDA growth of 8.4%. Central Europe revenues were up 7%, and the Middle East and Africa segment added two new sub-segments in around Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal.

Conclusion

Many people will disagree with me and say Europe may not be the best place to invest, and there's absolutely an argument to made there. However, if you are bullish on European prospects, then Orange is a great way to play that optimism. Operating in an industry with traditionally stable revenue streams is a huge boon whenever looking at a more risky investment. That fact, coupled with strong revenue diversification and market leading positions in France and Spain which are supplemented by growth in smaller markets makes Orange a compelling investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORAN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.